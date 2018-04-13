Ohtani shows that he’s ready to make a difference on the mound and at the plate; Chapman, Albies, Bundy, Pivetta and more in Scott Cullen’s MLB Statistically Speaking.

If there was any need for further evidence that spring training numbers aren’t all that important, remember the doom and gloom that was surrounding Angels phenom Shohei Ohtani after he struggled in his brief March appearances.

Once the games started for real, Ohtani has quickly established that he’s unlike anything we’ve seen when it comes to potential two-way players in Major League Baseball. In 29 plate appearances, as a designated hitter, the 23-year-old has mashed three home runs, driving in 11 and is hitting .346 with a 1.183 OPS.

Those are tremendous numbers, worthy of big praise for a player’s ability to adjust so seamlessly to the major leagues.

But he might be an even better pitcher. In two starts, Ohtani has allowed three runs in 13 innings, good for a 2.08 ERA, but he’s allowed just six base-runners in those 13 innings, so that ERA is also quite high in the overall scheme of things. Ohtani has struck out 18 while walking just two, and has been averaging 97 MPH on his fastball, according to Statcast.

Now that it is more than evident that Ohtani is good enough to both hit and pitch on a regular basis, the Angels will have to get creative in order to get the best results. Before Ohtani established his bat, it looked like he would be a good starting pitcher and that value would overwhelm whatever he could provide at the plate. Now, if he can play 100 games at designated hitter, the Angels might get another 25 home runs, in addition to what he can provide on the mound.

If Ohtani is going to play more regularly at DH, that means that immobile Albert Pujols will have to spend more time at first base, which is not the Angels’ ideal plan, but they’re still trying to react to this unexpected talent, and figuring out how to reap the greatest rewards.

These are good problems to have. Certainly better than wondering whether or not they would have to put their precious offseason signing in the minors after a couple of rough showings in exhibition baseball.

HEROES

Matt Chapman has started strong for the A's.

Matt Chapman, 3B, Oakland – The second-year third baseman showed some pop as a rookie last year, with 39 of his 68 hits (in 290 AB) going for extra bases, but he’s off to a tremendous start this year, slugging four home runs and hitting .347 with a 1.071 OPS in 49 AB.

Jose Martinez, 1B, St. Louis – A 29-year-old who was a revelation in a little more than half a season last year, Martinez has 3 HR, 14 RBI and is hitting .364 with a 1.056 OPS. More walks (6) than strikeouts (4) is promising too.

Ozzie Albies, 2B, Atlanta – The 21-year-old infielder is building on what he displayed in 57 games as a rookie last year. He has mashed four home runs and has a .921 OPS, though his long-term prognosis would be better if he started taking walks – he has zero in 56 plate appearances.

Joe Mauer, 1B, Minnesota – The veteran first baseman has never had much power, except for 2009 when he somehow hit 28 home runs, and he’s still not hitting for power now, but he’s been brilliant at the plate, hitting .412 with a .545 on-base percentage thanks to 10 walks drawn in 10 games.

Dylan Bundy, SP, Baltimore – At one point, the 25-year-old was one of the premier pitching prospects in the game, and he’s been a solid starting pitcher for the past couple of seasons. However, Bundy is off to a great start this year, allowing three earned runs in 20 innings (1.35 ERA) while striking out 25 and walking just five.

Nick Pivetta is taking a step forward in his second season.

Nick Pivetta, SP, Philadelphia – The 25-year-old Canadian right-hander got his first taste of major league action last year, making 26 starts, but he got shelled (6.02 ERA, 1.51 WHIP). In the early going this year, he has relied more on his curve ball and has a 2.70 ERA and 0.96 WHIP, striking out 19 while walking just two.

Ian Kennedy, SP, Kansas City – The veteran right-hander had a miserable 5.38 ERA last season, the third straight season in which he surrendered at least 30 home runs. He’s faring better this year, has allowed just one home run in 18 innings and owns a 1.00 ERA through three starts, striking out 16 and walking four.

ZEROES

Randal Grichuk, RF, Toronto – The 26-year-old power hitter has been wildly streaky in his career, and is off to an abysmal start this year. In his past 10 games, he’s 1 for 29 (.034 AVG) and has 11 strikeouts.

Logan Morrison, DH, Minnesota – Brought in to provide power for the Twins, Morrison has struggled early in the year, going 3-for-34 (.088 AVG).

After a great 2017 season, Ryan Zimmerman is struggling early in 2018.

Ryan Zimmerman, 1B, Washington – After a sensational bounce-back season last year, the 32-year-old vet is off to a slow start this season. In his past eight games, he’s 1-for-22 (.045 AVG).

Julio Teheran, SP, Atlanta – He’s supposed to be the ace of the Braves staff, but the 27-year-old struggled last season and is getting crushed (7.07 ERA, 1.79 WHIP, 12 K, 10 BB, 4 HR in 14 IP) through three starts this year.

Kendall Graveman, SP, Oakland – He’s throwing harder than ever, with more sliders and fewer change-ups, but something is amiss for the 27-year-old A’s starter. He’s allowed 14 runs and five home runs in 13 1/3 innings, leaving him with a 9.45 ERA and 1.88 WHIP.

VITAL SIGNS

Kendrys Morales, DH, Toronto – With Toronto’s designated hitter sidelined, by a strained hamstring, Steve Pearce and Yangervis Solarte have taken turns at DH. It also allows 3B Josh Donaldson and 1B Justin Smoak to play more at DH.

Injuries have knocked Rougned Odor and Elvis Andrus out of the Texas lineup.

Rougned Odor and Elvis Andrus, Texas – The Rangers are left without their starting middle infield. A fractured elbow will keep Andrus out long-term, while Odor is dealing with a strained hamstring. In the meantime, former top prospect Jurickson Profar is the best option to add. 23-year-old Isiah Kiner-Falefa may get a shot at the other spot, but has a .678 OPS in six minor-league seasons.

Jesse Winker, RF, Cincinnati – Getting a chance to play right field for the Reds with Scott Schebler out, 24-year-old Winker has some power, and hit seven home runs with a .904 OPS in 47 games last season.

Anthony Santander, RF, Baltimore – With Colby Rasmus out, the Orioles are giving a look to the 23-year-old who showed some pop a few years ago in the minors before missing most of last season.

Xander Bogaerts, SS, Boston – It sounds bad when Bogaerts has a broken ankle, but it’s a crack that may only keep him out of the lineup for a couple of weeks. Nevertheless, the Red Sox infield should see Eduardo Nunez filling in at shortstop, with Brock Holt moving to second base.

Joey Wendle, 2B, Tampa Bay – The 27-year-old had shown a little promise in very limited playing time with Oakland the past couple of years, but he’ getting a chance to play in place of an injured Billy Miller and is hitting .310 with a .934 OPS.

Brian Goodwin, LF, Washington – An injury to Adam Eaton means more reps in Nats outfield for Goodwin, a 27-year-old who has both power and speed (14 HR, 8 SB, .802 OPS in 353 career plate appearances).