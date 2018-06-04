The Capitals handled an early barrage by Vegas and pulled away with a big Game Four win; Oshie, Kuznetsov, Backstrom and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

HEROES

T.J. Oshie – The Capitals right winger scored a goal and added a pair of assists in a 6-2 Game Four win vs. Vegas. He has 17 points (5 G, 12 A) in the past 15 games.

Evgeny Kuznetsov – Washington’s playmaking centre recorded four assists in Game Four, giving him 31 points (12 G, 19 A) in 23 playoff games, the most in a single playoff since Evgeni Malkin recorded 36 points in 2009. Kuznetsov also has a five-point lead on Alex Ovechkin for the playoff scoring lead.

Nicklas Backstrom – Washington’s other playmaking pivot added three assists, giving him nine points (2 G, 7 A) in the past six games.

ZEROES

Marc-Andre Fleury – Coming into the Final, the Golden Knights netminder had a .947 save percentage in the playoffs. After allowing six goals on 23 shots in a 6-2 Game Three loss, that save percentage has dropped to .929, which is still really good, but not nearly at the level of the first three rounds.

Shea Thedore – Despite strong shot differentials (22 for, 6 against, 78.6 CF%) the Golden Knights blueliner was on the ice for three goals against at evens in a 6-2 Game Four loss to Washington.

STANLEY CUP HALF FULL/HALF EMPTY

James Neal – He eventually scored a goal, and had stellar possession stats (16 for, 4 against, 80.0 CF%, 10-0 scoring chances), but an early miss prevented the Golden Knights from getting an early lead in Game Four.

VITAL SIGNS

David Perron – The Golden Knights left winger, who has one goal in his past 47 playoff games, was healthy scratch for Game Four, replaced in the lineup by Tomas Tatar, who had been a healthy scratch since Game Four of the Western Conference Final.

Many of the advanced stats used here come from Natural Stat Trick , Corsica , Hockey Viz , and Hockey Reference .