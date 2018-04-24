Ovechkin and the Capitals finish off the Blue Jackets while Frederik Andersen again stands tall while the Maple Leafs stave off elimination; Stephenson, Plekanec, Marner and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

HEROES

Alex Ovechkin – Washington’s superstar winger buried a couple of goals in a series-clinching 6-3 Game Six victory against Columbus. He had eight points (5 G, 3 A) and 34 shots on goal in the series. He has 51 goals in 103 career playoff games, the second-best per game rate (.495 gpg) among active players to play in at least 50 playoff games, behind only Tampa Bay’s Nikita Kucherov (.54 gpg), who has played exactly 50 playoff games.

Chandler Stephenson – The Capitals’ rookie LW had a goal and an assist in at Columbus, the second straight game in which he’s recorded two points.

Frederik Andersen – Toronto’s netminder stopped 32 of 33 shots in a 2-1 Game Six win vs. Boston. He had some rough games early in the series, but is up to a .909 save percentage through six games.

ZEROES

Morgan Rielly and Ron Hainsey – The Maple Leafs defence tandem was buried (3 for, 20 against, 13.0 CF%) against Boston.

Cam Atkinson – Although he did generate a game-high 12 shot attempts (7 SOG), the Blue Jackets winger was a tidy minus-4 in the deciding game.

Sergei Bobrovsky – Columbus’ goaltender allowed five goals on 27 shots in a 6-3 Game Six loss to Washington. He finished the series with a .900 save percentage.

STANLEY CUP HALF FULL/HALF EMPTY

Nick Foligno – It happened in a losing effort, but the Blue Jackets captain notched his first two goals of the series in Game Six against Washington.

SHORT SHIFTS

Mitch Marner continues to make a difference in the postseason.

Maple Leafs C Tomas Plekanec and RW Mitch Marner both had a goal and an assist in a 3-1 Game Six win over Boston. Plekanec, who had two points in 17 regular-season games with Toronto, has four points (2 G, 2 A) in the series, while Marner has a team-leading eight points (2 G, 6 A) in six games…Maple Leafs D Nikita Zaitsev added a couple of assists, his first points of the series…Capitals D Brooks Orpik had a pair of assists at Columbus, his first multi-point game of the season…Bruins RW David Pastrnak recorded 10 shot attempts in Game Six at Toronto, but only managed one shot on net.

BLUE JACKETS BOUNCED

It looked like the Columbus Blue Jackets had a legitimate opportunity to knock off the Washington Capitals, especially so after winning the first two games of the series in overtime, but once again the playoffs did not bring the desired results for Columbus.

Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky is still searching for a his first strong playoff performance. He had a few nice games early in the series, but allowed at least three goals in every game and finished with a .900 save percentage which, unfortunately, is slightly better than his previous career playoff save percentage.

Early in the series, no one was more dangerous than Blue Jackets LW Artemi Panarin, who put up seven points (2 G, 5 A) in the first three games. He looked dangerous with the puck all the time, but then he was held off the scoresheet in the next three games, which tilted the series back towards Washington’s favour.

Columbus didn’t get much production out of their fourth line, but otherwise there were contributions throughout the lineup. Checking winger Matt Calvert, for example, led the team with three goals and had the best possession stats (59.5 CF%, 64.6 SCF%) in the series.

Star defenceman Seth Jones ended up the wrong side of the possession ledger (48.9 CF%, 44.3 SCF%), which wasn’t ideal, but he also recorded five points (1 G, 4 A) in six games. In a closely-decided series, the Blue Jackets probably needed better results with Jones on the ice if they were going to advance.

The major difference in the series was that the Capitals scored nine power play goals, nearly 13 goals per 60 with the man advantage in the series, while Columbus had four power play goals, just under six per 60.

Both teams are familiar with playoff disappointment, but the Capitals also seemed to benefit from the experience of playoffs past. They didn’t wilt after losing the first two games, at home in overtime, and gradually took control of the series.

Washington also turned to veteran starting goaltender Braden Holtby after those first two losses and he posted a .932 save percentage in the series, which is typical of his playoff track record.

So, back to the drawing board for the Blue Jackets, who have found a way to reach the postseason in back-to-back years for the first time in franchise history, but they’re still trying to figure out how to win a series once they get there.

Many of the advanced stats used here come from Natural Stat Trick , Corsica , Hockey Viz , and Hockey Reference .