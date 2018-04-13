Artemi Panarin plays the hero for Columbus; Pastrnak, Palat, Kane and Forsberg also off to strong starts in the postseason Statistically Speaking.

HEROES

Artemi Panarin – Columbus’ Bread Man baked up the overtime winner in addition to two assists in a 4-3 Game One victory at Washington. He finished the regular season with 29 points (9 G, 20 A) in the last 16 games and now has 11 points (3 G, 8 A) in 12 career playoff games.

David Pastrnak – Boston’s playmaking winger put up a goal and two helpers in a 5-1 Game One win vs. Toronto. Pastrnak finished the regular season with 16 points (11 G, 5 A) in the last 15 games, and now has seven points (3 G, 4 A) in seven career playoff games.

Ondrej Palat – The Lightning winger produced a goal and two assists in a 5-2 Game One win against New Jersey. Although he finished with a career-low 35 points this season, limited by injuries to just 56 games, Palat has six points (3 G, 3 A) in his past five games.

Evander Kane – The Sharks winger scored twice in a 3-0 Game One win at Anaheim, giving him 10 goals in the past 11 games.

Filip Forsberg – Nashville’s talented winger scored a pair of goals in a 5-2 Game one win vs. Colorado. He had 15 points (8 G, 7 A) in the last 11 games of the regular season.

Unreal moves by Forsberg. We are not worthy. pic.twitter.com/7T1n3I8o6M — NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) April 13, 2018

ZEROES

Morgan Rielly – Toronto’s star blueliner was overrun (3 for, 29 against, 9.4 CF%, 2-16 scoring chances) and was on the ice for two goals against in a 5-1 Game One loss at Boston.

Miles Wood – The Devils speedster spent most of the night in his own end of the rink (4 for, 19 against, 17.4 CF%, 0-9 scoring chances) in a 5-2 Game One loss at Tampa Bay.

Adam Henrique – The Ducks centre had a hard time (5 for, 16 against, 23.8 CF%, 2-9 scoring chances) in a 3-0 Game One loss to San Jose.

Mattias Ekholm and P.K. Subban – Nashville’s star defence tandem struggled (11 for, 13 against, 45.8 CF%, 1-7 scoring chances) and were on the ice for both goals against in a 5-2 Game One win against Colorado.

STANLEY CUP HALF FULL/HALF EMPTY

Brad Marchand – The Bruins winger scored a goal and added an assist in a 5-1 Game One win against Toronto, but he also did this:

''That was very weird to me...it's certainly uncomfortable to watch.''



Nazem Kadri on Boston’s Brad Marchand kissing Leo Komarov.



Again. https://t.co/jtQ3Djm45o #TSNHockey #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/fiiTca3SEJ — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) April 13, 2018

VITAL SIGNS

Alexander Wennberg – The Blue Jackets centre suffered an upper-body injury after taking a head hit from Capitals RW Tom Wilson and was forced to leave Game One at Washington. Wilson, who received a two-minute charging penalty, may be in line for supplemental discipline.

Nazem Kadri – The Maple Leafs centre could be facing supplemental discipline for a nasty hit on Bruins winger Tommy Wingels.

Josh Anderson – Columbus’ physical winger crossed the line against Washington and received a major for boarding and a game misconduct for his hit on Capitals defenceman Michal Kempny, who didn’t return after taking the hit.

SHORT SHIFTS

Yanni Gourde is a major contributor for the Lightning.

Devils LW Taylor Hall recorded a goal and an assist in a 5-2 Game One loss at Tampa Bay. He finished the regular season with 17 points (8 G, 9 A) in the last 10 games…Lightning RW Tyler Johnson and LW Yanni Gourde both had a goal and an assist against New Jersey. Johnson had finished the regular season with two points (1 G, 1 A) in the last 13 games while Gourde, playing in his first NHL playoff game, had 10 points (1 G, 9 A) in the last 10 games of the regular season…Bruins C David Krejci and LW Brad Marchand both had a goal and an assist in a 5-1 Game One win over Toronto. Bruins D Torey Krug added a pair of assists. While Krejci has twice led the playoffs in scoring, he had four assists in his past 15 playoff games, Marchand finished the regular season in a slump, with one assist in the last six games; Krug produced 11 points (1 G, 10 A) in the last 11 regular-season games…Blue Jackets RW Thomas Vanek contributed a goal and an assist, while rookie C Pierre-Luc Dubois added a couple of assists in a 4-3 OT Game One win at Washington. Vanek had 15 points (7 G, 8 A) in the last 15 games of the regular season, and Dubois had 11 points (5 G, 6 A) in the last eight games of the season…Capitals C Evgeny Kuznetsov scored a pair of goals in in a 4-3 overtime loss in Game One against Columbus. He had 28 points (11 G, 17 A) in 18 games to finish the regular season…Capitals D John Carlson earned three assists against Columbus; he had 18 points (4 G, 14 A) in 18 games to wrap up the regular season…Capitals C Nicklas Backstrom added a pair of assists; he had 26 points (6 G, 20 A) in the last 19 games of the regular season…Predators C Colton Sissons and RW Austin Watson both had a goal and an assist in a 5-2 Game One win against Colorado. Sissons had zero points in his last 10 regular-season games, while Watson produced eight points (5 G, 3 A) in 14 games down the stretch…Predators C Ryan Johansen added a pair of assists, giving him 10 points (3 G, 7 A) in his past 10 games…Sharks C Joe Pavelski picked up two assists in a 3-0 Game One win at Anaheim. He had 20 points (7 G, 13 A) in the last 19 games of the regular season.

Bruins C Patrice Bergeron had stellar possession stats (23 for, 5 against, 82.1 CF%, 12-2 scoring chances) and got the better of (13 for, 5 against, 72.2 CF%, 7-2 scoring chances) his head-to-head match-up with Maple Leafs C Auston Matthews…Sharks D Brent Burns launched 13 shot attempts (9 SOG) and scored on goal in a 3-0 Game One win at Anaheim.

Sharks G Martin Jones posted a 25-save shutout in a 3-0 Game One win at Anaheim. He had a .880 save percentage in his last six starts of the regular season, but has a .928 save percentage in 33 career playoff games…Bruins G Tuukka Rask turned away 26 of 27 shots in a 5-1 Game One win against Toronto. He has a .929 save percentage in 67 career playoff games.

Many of the advanced stats used here come from Natural Stat Trick , Corsica , Hockey Viz , and Hockey Reference .