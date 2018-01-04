Examining quality of shots against shines a positive light on Stars defencemen Greg Pateryn and Dan Hamhuis; Girardi, Barberio, Morrissey and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

One of the ongoing challenges facing the analytics community is figuring out how much an individual player can affect shot quality.

When it comes to defencemen, the primary objective is to reduce the quantity of shots against. If the other team isn’t getting shots, it’s pretty difficult to score.

Here are the leaders in shot attempts (Corsi) against per 60 (minimum 400 minutes of 5-on-5 play):

DEFENCE CORSI AGAINST/60 LEADERS (MINIMUM 400 5-on-5 MINUTES) PLAYER TEAM CA/60 Greg Pateryn Dallas 49.7 Dan Hamhuis Dallas 49.8 Zach Werenski Columbus 50.1 Charlie McAvoy Boston 50.3 Colin Miller Vegas 50.8 Travis Sanheim Philadelphia 50.9 Brett Pesce Carolina 51.2 Kevan Miller Boston 51.4 Seth Jones Columbus 51.5 Esa Lindell Dallas 51.5 Dmitry Kulikov Winnipeg 51.8 Chris Tanev Vancouver 52.0 Niklas Kronwall Detroit 52.0 Hampus Lindholm Anaheim 52.1 Connor Murphy Chicago 52.5 Noah Hanifin Carolina 52.5 Nick Jensen Detroit 52.7 Trevor van Riemsdyk Carolina 53.2 Derrick Pouliot Vancouver 53.3 Colton Parayko St. Louis 53.3

Now, that’s a pretty good start, but it hardly tells the whole story of a player’s defensive contribution. For one thing, it doesn’t address the quality of those shots against, so I’m going to pull a couple of numbers for comparison purposes.

First, using Corsica Hockey’s Expected Goals Against/60 (xGA/60) as a percentage of Corsi against:

DEFENCE LEADERS - EXPECTED GOALS/CORSI AGAINST (MINIMUM 400 5-on-5 MINUTES) PLAYER TEAM CA/60 xGA/60 xGA/CA% Carl Gunnarsson St. Louis 56.9 1.7 3.06% Jared Spurgeon Minnesota 58.5 1.9 3.20% Jonas Brodin Minnesota 58.0 1.9 3.28% Ryan Suter Minnesota 59.4 2.0 3.32% Dan Girardi Tampa Bay 57.7 2.0 3.43% Robert Bortuzzo St. Louis 54.6 1.9 3.48% Matt Dumba Minnesota 57.9 2.0 3.49% Fredrik Claesson Ottawa 55.7 2.0 3.50% Greg Pateryn Dallas 49.0 1.7 3.51% Colton Parayko St. Louis 51.9 1.8 3.52% Samuel Girard Colorado 55.3 2.0 3.54% Joakim Ryan San Jose 54.4 1.9 3.57% Jake Dotchin Tampa Bay 53.9 1.9 3.58% Josh Morrissey Winnipeg 59.8 2.1 3.58% Nikita Zadorov Colorado 57.7 2.1 3.62% Erik Johnson Colorado 57.0 2.1 3.63% Robert Hagg Philadelphia 60.8 2.2 3.64% Mikhail Sergachev Tampa Bay 54.4 2.0 3.64% Mark Barberio Colorado 56.2 2.1 3.65% Andy Greene New Jersey 62.7 2.3 3.65% Dan Hamhuis Dallas 48.9 1.8 3.66%

So, that gives some idea which players are allowing lower-quality shots against.

Another measure would be high-danger shots against, from Natural Stat Trick:

DEFENCE LEADERS - HIGH-DANGER/CORSI AGAINST (MINIMUM 400 5-on-5 MINUTES) PLAYER TEAM CA/60 HDCA/60 HDCA/CA% Carl Gunnarsson STL 58.5 8.1 13.93% Jared Spurgeon MIN 60.5 8.6 14.21% Nate Schmidt VGK 64.2 9.3 14.42% Josh Morrissey WPG 61.3 8.9 14.43% Andreas Borgman TOR 59.2 8.6 14.54% Andy Greene N.J 64.5 9.4 14.56% Jake Dotchin T.B 54.8 8.0 14.58% Nikita Zadorov COL 58.7 8.6 14.70% Fredrik Claesson OTT 57.6 8.5 14.77% Jacob Trouba WPG 62.3 9.2 14.82% Jonas Brodin MIN 60.4 9.0 14.91% Mark Barberio COL 57.8 8.7 14.98% Greg Pateryn DAL 49.7 7.4 14.98% Ryan Suter MIN 60.8 9.2 15.04% Steven Santini N.J 66.1 10.1 15.20% Dan Girardi T.B 58.4 9.0 15.35% Dustin Byfuglien WPG 57.0 8.8 15.48% Erik Johnson COL 58.3 9.1 15.53% Brayden McNabb VGK 57.4 9.2 15.98% Michael Stone CGY 63.7 10.2 15.99%

So, now there are some familiar names populating these lists and it would seem fair to suggest that players that have both a low expected-goals percentage and a low high-danger chances percentage (both relative to shot attempts) are having some success keeping shots away from high-percentage scoring areas.

One way to double-check these numbers is to head to Hockeyviz.com, where Micah Blake McCurdy’s heat maps give a pretty clear indication of where the shots are coming from with a given player on the ice.

For example, here are the shots against for Stars defenceman Greg Pateryn, who not only allows a low quantity of shots against, but low quality against, too.

Looking at Pateryn’s heat map, it seems to bear out what the numbers are indicating. That is, his heat map for shots against is ice cold.

A few more observations:

Some of these defencemen are playing sheltered minutes, so that can explain why they aren’t allowing high-quality shots against. That isn’t the case for Pateryn and partner Dan Hamhuis, however. They’re doing this while taking on the tough assignments.

Minnesota’s entire top four – Ryan Suter, Jared Spurgeon, Jonas Brodin and Matt Dumba – is having success keeping the puck away from high-danger areas.

Dan Girardi, who has been crushed by the analytics community for years, is at least mitigating the results of getting outshot every night by keeping the opposition away from the Lightning crease.

Mark Barberio (like Pateryn, a former Canadiens blueliner) is doing pretty well in Colorado. So are Erik Johnson and Nikita Zadorov.

Josh Morrissey is helping to offset so-so shot differentials with low-quality shots against.

Andreas Borgman and Fredrik Claesson aren't taking on tough matchups, but are having some success keeping the relative shot quality down.

This isn’t meant to be the whole evaluation of a player’s defensive contribution, but taking a stab at shot quality measures at least helps to refine the perception of a player’s performance based on shot differentials.

From Wednesday’s action…

HEROES

Andreas Athanasiou – The Red Wings forward scored both goals, including the winner six seconds into overtime, in a 2-1 win against Ottawa. He was all over the ice, with a game-high nine shot attempts (7 SOG) and when Athanasiou was on the ice, the Red Wings had 11 high-danger chances, compared to just one for the Senators. He has five points (3 G, 2 A) in the past seven games and has played at least 19 minutes in each of the past three games.

Jonathan Toews, Patrick Kane and Nick Schmaltz – The trio of Blackhawks each had a goal and an assist in a 5-2 win at the Rangers. Toews has 10 points (5 G, 5 A) in the past 14 games, Kane has 13 points (7 G, 6 A) in the past 10 games, and Schmaltz has 10 points (4 G, 6 A) in the past 10 games.

ZEROES

Brady Skjei and Marc Staal – The Rangers defencemen were on the wrong side of the puck in a 5-2 loss to Chicago. Skjei (6 for, 26 against, 18.8 CF%, 3-17 scoring chances) was on the ice for one goal against, while Staal (6 for, 19 against, 24.0 CF%) was on the ice for two against.

SHORT SHIFTS

Blackhawks RW Ryan Hartman had a couple of assists in a 5-2 win at the Rangers, and has four points (2 G, 2 A) in the past four games…Blackhawks D Jordan Oesterle had a stellar possession game (32 for, 7 against, 82.1 CF%, 22-3 scoring chances) against the Rangers…Red Wings G Jimmy Howard stopped 33 of 34 shots in a 2-1 overtime win against Ottawa, giving him a .942 save percentage in his past seven games.

