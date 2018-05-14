When perusing the fantasy baseball waiver wire, we’ve reached the point at which some of the call-ups could be difference makers, but there are also some veteran players who have been producing better than expected.

Here are some players, owned in less than 60% of TSN leagues, to consider for your fantasy squad:

Freddy Peralta, SP, Milwaukee – The 21-year-old landed in the big leagues like a meteor, striking out 13 while allowing one hit in 5 2/3 shutout innings in his major league debut at Colorado. He had been good (5-1, 3.63 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 46 K, 34 2/3 IP), not great, at Triple-A before getting promoted, but that first start surely suggests that he should get some more. Owned: 16.4%

Franmil Reyes, RF, San Diego – Power is the name of the game for the 22-year-old who is listed at 6-foot-5, 240 pounds. The Padres have just called him up from Triple-A, where he has crushed 14 home runs and has a 1.180 OPS, dramatically improving his walk-strikeout ratio in the process. Owned: 3.1%

Ryon Healy, 1B, Seattle – If you’re looking for more proven commodities, the Mariners first baseman has already established that he’s a major league power hitter and has seven home runs in his past 14 games. Owned: 48.6%

Scooter Gennett is an undercover star in Cincinnati.

Scooter Gennett, 2B, Cincinnati – After he hit 27 home runs and had a .874 OPS last year, it’s hard to imagine that Gennett was still flying under the radar, but he’s hitting .329 with a .888 OPS this year and is still available in more than 40% of TSN leagues. Owned: 56.7%

Alex Gordon, LF, Kansas City – The past couple of seasons have shown a substantial offensive decline from the veteran outfielder, but Gordon returned from an early-season injury and has hit .319 with a .852 OPS in the past 19 games. Owned: 11.5%

Mitch Moreland, 1B, Boston – Playing time can be something of a challenge, with Hanley Ramirez getting first base reps too, but Moreland has made the most of his opportunities. He’s hit four home runs in the past eight games and is hitting .322 with a 1.003 OPS in 99 plate appearances. Owned: 23.2%

Fernando Romero, SP, Minnesota – The 23-year-old right-handed has been stellar (0.54 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 20 K in 16 2/3 IP) in his first three major-league starts. Owned: 49.1%

Fernando Rodney, RP, Minnesota – Not to be confused with the young starter, the Twins’ veteran closer has gone seven straight appearances without allowing a run, earning five saves in the process. Owned: 33.5%