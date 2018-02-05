Petry putting together a solid season in Montreal; Malkin, Kessel, Staal, Zajac, Helm, Muzzin, Lehkonen and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

HEROES

Jeff Petry – The Habs blueliner scored two goals in Saturday’s 5-2 win against Anaheim, and added another in Sunday’s 4-1 win over Ottawa. He has 11 points (4 G, 7 A) in the past dozen games, with seven of those points (3 G, 4 A) coming on the power play.

He has 25 points in 53 games this season, three points off of his career-high, set last season, while playing a career-high 23:25 per game.

Petry also has typically solid possession stats (52.2 CF%, +2.1 CFrel%) despite starting more of his shifts in the defensive zone, so don’t get fazed by his minus-23 rating, which has been affected by poor on-ice percentages (6.2 OiSH%, 90.8 OiSV%).

Evgeni Malkin and Phil Kessel – The Penguins stars piled up points in Friday’s 7-4 win against Washington. Malkin produced two goals and two assists, and scored their only goal in Saturday’s 3-1 loss at New Jersey. He has 28 points (17 G, 11 A) in the past 17 games. Kessel contributed two goals and one assist against the Capitals, and an assist against the Devils, giving him 21 points (7 G, 14 A) in the past 14 games.

Eric Staal – Minnesota’s veteran pivot tallied two goals and an assist in Friday’s 5-2 win over Vegas. He has nine points (3 G, 6 A) in the past seven games.

Travis Zajac – The veteran Devils centre tallied two goals and added an assist in Saturday’s 3-1 win against Pittsburgh, ending a nine-game scoreless drought.

Darren Helm – The veteran Red Wings forward had a goal and two helpers in Friday’s 4-1 win at Carolina, and had two assists in Saturdays’ 3-2 loss at Florida. He had one assist in his previous eight games.

Jake Muzzin – In Saturday’s 6-0 rout over Arizona, the Kings defenceman contributed a goal and two assists. He has 11 points (3 G, 8 A) in his past 10 games.

Artturi Lehkonen – The second-year Canadiens winger scored two goals in Sunday’s 4-1 win against Ottawa. He had gone 23 games without a goal (and just one assist), which landed him a spot in Saturday's Heroes & Zeroes.

ZEROES

Auston Matthews – In a rare occurrence, Toronto’s franchise centre had a tough game (4 for, 14 against, 22.2 CF%) in Saturday’s 4-1 loss at Boston. Matching up against the Bergeron line is hard work for everybody.

Elias Lindholm – The Hurricanes winger had a difficult time (17 for, 25 against, 40.5 CF%, 5-12 scoring chances) and was on the ice for four goals against in a pair of loss to Detroit and San Jose.

Braden Holtby – Washington’s goaltender was pulled after allowing six goals on 33 shots in Friday’s 7-4 loss at Pittsburgh, giving him a .888 save percentage in his past five starts.

Ryan Miller – The Ducks netminder surrendered three goals on seven shots in a little more than 10 minutes before getting pulled from Saturday’s 5-2 loss at Montreal. After a strong start, he has a .893 save percentage in his past nine appearances.

VITAL SIGNS

Charlie McAvoy – Boston’s rookie defenceman returned to action after missing two weeks after undergoing a heart procedure. He had a strong game (25 for, 5 against, 83.3 CF%, 10-3 scoring chances) in Saturday’s 4-1 win against Toronto.

Filip Forsberg – Nashville’s star winger was suspended three games for a head hit on Rangers LW Jimmy Vesey in Saturday’s 5-2 win.

Patric Hornqvist - A lower-body injury has sidelined the Penguins winger for at least a couple of weeks.

Sam Gagner – The Canucks veteran suffered a concussion last week, and missed Saturday’s loss to Tampa Bay.

SHORT SHIFTS

Reilly Smith has 16 goals and 41 points in 52 games this season.

Canadiens C Tomas Plekanec produced a goal and an assist in Sunday’s 4-1 win over Ottawa; he had two assists in his previous 17 games…Golden Knights RW Reilly Smith scored a pair of goals in Sunday’s 4-3 win at Washington, giving him five points (4 G, 1 A) in the past four games…Golden Knights RW Alex Tuch and C Ryan Carpenter both contributed a goal and an assist. Tuch had one assist in his previous 11 games and Carpenter had one assist in his previous 21 games…Golden Knights LW Jonathan Marchessault and LW Pierre-Edouard Bellemare both added a pair of assists. Marchessault has 24 points (8 G, 16 A) in the past 21 games, and Bellemare had two points (1 G, 1 A) in his previous dozen games…Capitals D Matt Niskanen had a goal and an assist in Sunday’s 4-3 loss to Vegas. He had two assists in his previous eight games…Sharks D Brent Burns produced a goal and an assist in Sunday’s 3-1 win at Carolina. He’s put up 32 points (8 G, 24 A) in the past 26 games.

Travis Konecny has been on a good run for the Flyers.

Canadiens LW Alex Galchenyuk and RW Brendan Gallagher both had a couple of assists in Saturday’s 5-2 win against Anaheim. Galchenyuk added an assist in Sunday’s 4-1 win against Ottawa and has five points (1 G, 4 A) in the past six games. Gallagher also had an assist Sunday, giving him six points (2 G, 4 A) in the past six games…Flyers LW Travis Konecny assisted on all three Flyers goal in the loss to Ottawa. He has 16 points (7 G, 9 A) in the past 16 games…Bruins rookie LW Danton Heinen had a goal and an assist in Saturday’s 4-1 win vs. Toronto. He had a goal and an assist in his previous eight games…Bruins D Torey Krug added a goal and an assist, giving him nine points (2 G, 7 A) in the past eight games…Panthers D Aaron Ekblad and LW Jonathan Huberdeau both had a goal and an assist in Saturday’s 3-2 win over Detroit. Ekblad has five points (3 G, 2 A) in the past seven games, and Huberdeau has 19 points (9 G, 10 A) in the past 16 games…Panthers D Keith Yandle added a couple of assists, giving him 10 points (3 G, 7 A) in the past 10 games…Red Wings D Danny DeKeyser scored two goals, both assisted by C Frans Nielsen, in Saturday’s 3-2 loss at Florida. DeKeyser had two points (1 G, 1 A) in the previous 17 games, and Nielsen had two points (1 G, 1 A) in his previous 12 games…Devils LW Blake Coleman contributed a goal and an assist in Saturday’s 3-1 win against Pittsburgh; he had two assists in his previous 13 games…Devils RW Stefan Noesen added a pair of assists. He had one assist in his previous 11 games…Islanders C Mathew Barzal and D Ryan Pulock both contributed a couple of assists in Saturday’s 4-3 win against Columbus. Barzal has 16 points (3 G, 13 A) in the past 11 games, and Pulock has eight points (1 G, 7 A) in the past six games…Jets RW Blake Wheeler had a couple of assists in Saturday’s 3-0 win over Colorado, giving him 17 points (5 G, 12 A) in the past 16 games…Rangers LW J.T. Miller had a goal and an assist in Saturday’s 5-2 loss at Nashville; he has five points (2 G, 3 A) in the past three games…Rangers D Ryan McDonagh added a couple of assists, giving him eight points (2 G, 6 A) in his past nine games…Predators RW Viktor Arvidsson and D P.K. Subban both had a goal and an assist in Saturday’s 5-2 win over the Rangers. Arvidsson has eight points (5 G, 3 A) in the past seven games, and Subban has 22 points (9 G, 13 A) in the past 21 games…Predators LW Kevin Fiala scored two goals and LW Filip Forsberg added two assists against the Rangers. Fiala has six points (4 G, 2 A) in the past six games, and Forsberg has 24 points (8 G, 16 A) in his past 24 games…Stars C Tyler Seguin put up a goal and two helpers in Saturday’s 6-1 rout over Minnesota, giving him 18 points (11 G, 7 A) in the past 18 games…Stars LW Jamie Benn and RW Alexander Radulov both contributed a goal and an assist. Benn has 12 points (5 G, 7 A) in the past 12 games, and Radulov has 21 points (9 G, 12 A) in the past 15 games…Flames D T.J. Brodie had two assists in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime win against Chicago, his second straight two-point game…Blackhawks RW Patrick Kane earned a couple of assists in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime loss at Calgary, and has 12 points (3 G, 9 A) in the past 11 games…Lightning RW Nikita Kucherov had a couple of assists in Saturday’s 4-2 win at Vancouver, giving him five assists in the past four games…Canucks rookie RW Brock Boeser scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday’s 4-2 loss to Tampa Bay, and has five points (3 G, 2 A) in the past five games…Kings LW Alex Iafallo, C Anze Kopitar, RW Dustin Brown, and C Adrian Kempe each contributed a goal and an assist in Saturday’s 6-0 win over Arizona. Iafallo has four points (2 G, 2 A) in the past five games, Kopitar has 15 points (3 G, 12 A) in the past 13 games, Brown has five points (1 G, 4 A) in the past six games, and Kempe snapped a six-game scoring slump.

Kevin Labanc and Logan Couture led the Sharks to Friday's win at Columbus.

Sharks C Logan Couture and RW Kevin Labanc both had a goal and an assist in Friday’s 3-1 win at Columbus. Couture has seven points (5 G, 2 A) in the past seven games, and Labanc has nine points (3 G, 6 A) in the past nine games…Penguins LW Carl Hagelin produced a goal and an assist in Friday’s 7-4 win over Washington. Hagelin has 10 points (3 G, 7 A) in the past 11 games…Penguins C Sidney Crosby, LW Jake Guentzel and C Riley Sheahan each added a couple of assists against the Capitals. Crosby had his point streak snapped Saturday, but still has 22 points (3 G, 19 A) in the past 12 games, Guentzel had two goals in his previous 13 games, and Sheahan has four assists in the past five games…Capitals LW Alex Ovechkin scored two goals and added an assist in Friday’s 7-4 loss to Pittsburgh. He has 19 points (9 G, 10 A) in the past 14 games…Capitals C Evgeny Kuznetsov and D Dmitry Orlov both contributed a goal and an assist against Pittsburgh. Kuznetsov added an assist in Sunday’s 4-3 loss to Vegas, and has nine points (1 G, 8 A) in the past eight games; Orlov has five points (2 G, 3 A) in the past seven games…Wild D Jonas Brodin accumulated three assists in Friday’s 5-2 win against Vegas, and has five points (1 G, 4 A) in the past four games…Wild D Mathew Dumba added a pair of assists, and has seven points (2 G, 5 A) in the past nine games…Golden Knights C Erik Haula produced a goal and an assist in Friday’s 5-2 loss at Minnesota, and has 11 points (5 G, 6 A) in the past nine games…Golden Knights LW David Perron contributed a couple of assists, and has 12 points (4 G, 8 A) in the past nine games.

Ducks defencemen Francois Beauchemin and Brandon Montour had wild possession numbers (28 for, 3 against, 90.3 CF%, 12-0 scoring chances) in Saturday’s 5-2 loss at Montreal…Nashville’s defence pairing of Mattias Ekholm and P.K. Subban dominated play (18 for, 3 against, 85.7 CF%, 9-0 scoring chances) in Saturday’s 5-2 win over the Rangers.

Carter Hutton has been outstanding for the Blues this season.

Blues G Carter Hutton posted a 27-save shutout in Saturday’s 1-0 win at Buffalo. He’s posted a .952 save percentage in his past 15 games…Kings G Darcy Kuemper stopped all 27 shots that he faced in Saturday’s 6-0 win over Arizona, and has a .952 save percentage in his past 11 games…Jets G Connor Hellebuyck recorded a 25-save shutout in Saturday’s 3-0 win against Colorado, giving him a .938 save percentage in his past nine starts…Canadiens G Antti Niemi stopped 43 of 45 shots in Saturday’s 5-2 win vs. Anaheim. He has a .929 save percentage in six games since joining Montreal…Red Wings G Petr Mrazek turned away 36 of 37 shots in Friday’s 4-1 win at Carolina then stopped 30 of 33 shots in Saturday’s 3-2 loss at Florida. He has a .958 save percentage in his past seven games…Sabres G Robin Lehner stopped 32 of 33 shots in Saturday’s 1-0 loss to St. Louis. He has a .976 save percentage in his past four starts…Lightning G Andrei Vasilevskiy turned aside 31 of 33 shots in Saturday’s 4-2 win at Vancouver; he has a .930 save percentage in his past 15 games…Stars G Kari Lehtonen recorded 30 saves on 31 shots in Saturday’s 6-1 win vs. Minnesota, giving him a .936 save percentage in his past eight starts…Sharks G Aaron Dell stopped 29 of 30 shots in Sunday’s 3-1 win at Carolina; he had a .885 save percentage in his previous seven games…Sharks G Martin Jones saved 28 of 29 shots in Friday’s 3-1 win at Columbus; he had a .894 save percentage in his previous eight games.

FIRSTS

Zach Aston-Reese – The 23-year-old rookie pro was signed by Pittsburgh as a free agent out of Northeastern University in the spring, and made his NHL debut in Saturday’s 3-1 loss at New Jersey. He had 29 points (9 G, 20 A) in 41 AHL games before getting called up.

Many of the advanced stats used here come from Natural Stat Trick, Corsica and Hockey Reference.

