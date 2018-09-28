Fantasy hockey fans love to hit on the star rookie who can step in and make a difference. It’s not easy. Rare is the player who can not only play a full-time role in their first year in the league, but also produce enough to have value in fantasy leagues.

Nevertheless, if you land the right one, they could very well exceed their draft day value, so explore some NHL freshmen that might have an opportunity to play a significant role this season.

Elias Pettersson – The favourite to be the top-scoring rookie, the fifth pick in the 2017 Draft shredded the Swedish Hockey League last season, tallying 75 points in 57 (regular season plus playoff) games. That indicates that he’s not only ready to play in the NHL, but that he’s capable of putting up points in the league.

The main criticism of Pettersson is that he’s rail-thin, so maybe he’s not strong enough to handle the grind of a physical 82-game NHL season, but the game is more about speed and skill than ever before and Pettersson has the high-end talent needed to succeed. Furthermore, he’s going to a Vancouver Canucks team that needs playmaking talent, so Pettersson should have a significant role.

Rasmus Dahlin – The first overall pick in 2018, Dahlin is a special talent and will be a major contributor eventually, but it’s extraordinarily rare for an 18-year-old defenceman to step in and score enough to matter.

In the past 34 seasons, Aaron Ekblad is the only 18-year-old defenceman to score more than 35 points. Based on NHL equivalency, Dahlin’s 20 points in 41 Swedish Hockey League games last season translates to just 23 in 82 NHL games. It’s possible that Dahlin is just that good, and will find his way to significant power play time as a rookie, but I’d be inclined to exercise some caution when it comes to setting expectations for his first season.

Ryan Donato – The 22-year-old Harvard grad buried 26 goals in 29 NCAA games last season, and added five goals in five games for Team USA at the Olympics. He finished the year with nine points (5 G, 4 A) in 12 games for the Bruins before he was held off the scoresheet. He will have a middle-six role for the Bruins, but could also have a power play role, so Donato could be a nice source of secondary scoring for the Bruins.

Martin Necas – Taken with the 12th pick in the 2017 Draft, the slick centre appeared in one game for the Hurricanes last season before going back to the Czech Republic, where he put up 13 goals and 26 pints in 38 (regular season plus playoff) games in the Czech League, adding 11 points in seven games at the World Juniors, and five points in seven games at the World Championship. The 19-year-old moves into a second-line role, with power play time, for Carolina this year, and that Hurricanes lineup is offering some big opportunities to rookies.

Casey Mittelstadt – A brilliantly skilled playmaker who was the eighth pick in the 2017 Draft, Mittelstadt gets rave reviews from scouts, was a standout at the World Junior Championships last year, putting up 11 points in seven games, and finished last season with five points in six games for the Sabres. The one thing that hangs over Mittelstadt is that he managed a modest 30 points in 34 games as a freshman at the University of Minnesota last season, which doesn’t suggest that he’s ready to be a scorer in the NHL, but maybe Mittelstadt’s highly-regarded skill will allow him to make a successful transition.

Carter Hart – He’s starting the year in the AHL, but one of the top goaltending prospects in the game may have a reasonable chance to play for the Flyers at some point this season, especially if injuries or poor play catch up to veterans Brian Elliott and Michal Neuvirth. Hart had a ridiculous .947 save percentage in 41 regular-season AHL games last season, and may be ready to play in the NHL now, or very soon.

Miro Heiskanen – The third pick in 2017, the smooth-skating Finnish blueliner put up 32 points in 44 (regular season plus playoff) Liiga games last season and he’s not only going to make the Stars, but is poised to play a top-four role right out of the gate.

Valentin Zykov – The Hurricanes are going to have at least a few impact rookies, including this 23-year-old who buried 37 goals in 71 (regular season plus playoff) AHL games last season. He’s big winger with good hands and should have a net-front spot on the Carolina power play.

Andrei Svechnikov is ready to make a difference for Carolina.

Andrei Svechnikov – Drafted second overall, the highly-skilled winger had 45 goals and 83 points in 52 (regular season plus playoff) games in the Ontario Hockey League last season. He’s an elite talent, and will have an opportunity to play a significant role for the Hurricanes.

Filip Zadina – A gift for the Red Wings with the sixth overall pick in 2018, the highly-skilled winger had 49 goals and 90 points in 66 (regular season plus playoff) games for Halifax in the QMJHL last season, and scored seven goals in seven games at the World Junior Hockey Championship for the Czech Republic. On a rebuilding Detroit team, 18-year-old Zadina could have a shot at first-unit power play time.

Henrik Borgstrom – The 21-year-old comes into the league having scored 45 goals in 77 games over two seasons at Denver University. He’s 6-foot-3, has high-end skill and fills a middle-six role initially for the Panthers, but also should see some time on the power play.

Robert Thomas – Picked 20th in 2017, the playmaking centre had a monstrous season in junior, putting up 107 points in 70 OHL games, and would likely fit into a bigger role with many teams, but he’s still battling for a bigger role in St. Louis, where they already have veterans Ryan O’Reilly, Brayden Schenn and Tyler Bozak down the middle of the ice. Nevertheless, it seems to be only a matter of time before Thomas, and fellow top prospect Jordan Kyrou, take on a big role.

Sam Steel – With Ryan Kesler sidelined to start the year, there may be an opportunity for the 20-year-old pivot who produced 341 points in 234 (regular season plus playoff) games for Regina in the Western Hockey League. He also had nine points in seven games for Canada at the World Juniors, so if the opportunity is there for Steel to fill a second or third-line centre role in Anaheim, he could add some offence immediately.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi – The Habs seem quite high on the No. 3 pick in the 2018 Draft, and the 18-year-old centre might be in the opening night lineup for a team that is desperate for help at centre. He’s played a lot in the preseason, but rare is the No. 3 pick that is ready to play a significant role in the season immediately after getting drafted.

Filip Chytil – Picked 21st overall in 2017, Chytil surprised and made the Rangers out of camp last year, but played in the American Hockey League and in tournaments for the Czech Republic, and is going to have a prominent role on the rebuilding Rangers.

Others to consider: Eeli Tolvanen, Nashville; Troy Terry, Anaheim; Jordan Greenway, Minnesota; Antti Suomela, San Jose; Andreas Johnsson, Toronto; Kailer Yamamoto, Edmonton; Kristian Vesalainen, Winnipeg; Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa.

