The Detroit Pistons made a surprisingly bold move to acquire a veteran power forward, shaking up the NBA trade market 10 days before the trade deadline.

Statistically Speaking examines the deal sending Blake Griffin to the Pistons in a trade involving six players and two draft picks.

2017-2018 NBA STATS PLAYER TEAM POS GP PPG RPG APG BPG SPG FG% FT% 3PT% Blake Griffin LAC PF 33 22.6 7.9 5.4 0.3 0.9 .441 .785 .342 Willie Reed LAC C 39 4.9 3.1 0.2 0.6 0.2 .667 .582 .500 Brice Johnson LAC PF 9 1.8 1.4 0.1 0.2 0.7 .636 1.000 .000 Tobias Harris DET PF 48 18.1 5.1 2.0 0.3 0.7 .451 .846 .409 Avery Bradley DET SG 40 15.0 2.4 2.1 0.2 1.2 .409 .763 .381 Boban Marjanovic DET C 19 6.2 3.0 0.7 0.3 0.2 .519 .800 -

The Pistons Get: PF Blake Griffin, C Willie Reed, and PF Brice Johnson

Griffin, 28, is a very productive player, when healthy, but health has become an increasingly problematic part of the equation. He has averaged better than 21 points per game for five straight seasons, and is averaging a career-high 5.4 assists per game this year, but this is already the fourth straight season in which he’s missed at least 15 games. He missed four games, total, in his first four years in the league, but has missed 99 games in the next four seasons.

He’s shooting a career-low 44.1% from the field this season, struggling on most of his two-point attempts, but especially two-point shots outside 16 feet, where he’s hitting an appalling 20.5%. Injuries have also taken a toll on Griffin, as he was a high flyer when he entered the league, dunking every fifth or sixth shot for his first three years in the league. Over the past three seasons, the dunk attempts come every 14 or so field goal attempts.

In Detroit, Griffin will be the go-to scorer, and form a potent frontcourt duo alongside Andre Drummond. While Griffin is averaging a career-high 17.5 field goal attempts per game this season, the Pistons are sending their two most frequent shooters to the Clippers in this deal, so there should be ample looks for Griffin offensively.

Defensively, Griffin’s game appears to be slipping compared to previous seasons, and that doesn’t seem likely to get better as he heads towards his thirties.

The Pistons are making a big commitment by taking Griffin, not least of all because of his massive contract, a five-year deal that will pay him more than $143-million over the next four seasons.

Reed is a 27-year-old journeyman who has bounced around the league, but has become a serviceable backup over the past couple of seasons. He doesn’t play a lot, but has been effective defensively in his limited role. He makes a little under $1.5-million and his contract expires at season’s end, so he’s not necessarily a key part of the deal.

Johnson is a 23-year-old still trying to earn a regular spot in the league. He was the 25th pick in the 2016 Draft, but has seen the floor in just a dozen games for the Clippers since. Johnson is making more than $1.3-million this season but, again, his deal is expiring and he’s not a significant component of the trade.

The Clippers Get: PF Tobias Harris, SG Avery Bradley, C Boban Marjanovic, a first-round and second-round pick

Harris, 25, is an intriguing addition for the Clippers, as he’s been a decent scorer, averaging a career-high 18.1 points per game, with a career-best 40.9% on threes, this season. He’s not much of a rebounder and is a suspect defender, but he’s a productive enough player who should see even more touches in Los Angeles.

Harris is signed through next season, on a deal that pays him $16-million this year and $14.8-million next year.

Bradley is a 27-year-old shooting guard who has struggled in his first season with the Pistons, shooting a career-worst 40.9% from the field, and having his rebound numbers drop from 6.1 per game with Boston in 2016-2017 to 2.4 per game for Detroit this year.

His defensive numbers have declined too, so this season has not done great things for Bradley’s value on the free agent market. He’s making a little more than $8.8-million this season and will be a free agent in the summer. Perhaps a solid finish to the season in Los Angeles can help rebuild some of his value.

Marjanovic is an enormous human being but, as one might expect of someone who goes 7-foot-3 and 290 pounds, he’s not terribly mobile and there aren’t a lot of opportunities to play a centre with his attributes in the modern NBA.

Nevertheless, he’s making nearly $5.9-million this year and will get almost $9.5-million next year to be a backup centre.

The first-round pick from Detroit is protected (1-4 in the next three years), but at the moment would currently give the Clippers the 18th pick, to go with their own pick, which is currently slotted for 12th.

Verdict: While the Pistons are likely better today, after adding Griffin, they are making a big bet on a player who is getting older and more expensive. The Clippers aren’t a better without Griffin, but they may be better off in the long run, because they have increased their financial flexibility and weren’t in a position to contend with their roster built around Griffin.