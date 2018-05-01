Point pulls the Lightning to even against Boston while Vegas’ top line does the damage in an overtime win in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

HEROES

Brayden Point – Tampa Bay’s second-year centre buried an empty-netter to follow his three assists in a 4-2 Game Two win against Boston, evening the series for the Lightning. He has eight points (2 G, 6 A) in seven playoff games.

Jonathan Marchessault, William Karlsson and Reilly Smith – The Golden Knights’ big line was at it again, leading the way to a 4-3 overtime win in Game Three at San Jose, lifting Vegas to a 2-1 series lead. Marchessault put up a goal and two assists, giving him eight points (2 G, 6 A) in seven postseason games.

Karlsson and Smith both had a goal and an assist; Karlsson’s goal was the OT winner and he has nine points (4 G, 5 A) in the past five games. Smith has nine points (1 G, 8 A) in seven playoff games.

ZEROES

Paul Martin – The veteran Sharks blueliner had a tough game (13 for, 17 against, 43.3 CF%, 9-11 scoring chances) and was on the ice for two goals against in a 4-3 loss to Vegas. He was notably caught out of position in the neutral zone moments before Karlsson buried the winning goal in overtime.

STANLEY CUP HALF FULL/HALF EMPTY

Logan Couture – The Sharks sniper recorded 10 shot attempts (7 SOG), including a point-blank chance during overtime on which Marc-Andre Fleury made an amazing glove save.

VITAL SIGNS

Tomas Tatar – Returned to the Golden Knights lineup, replacing Ryan Carpenter, after spending some time as a healthy scratch.

Evander Kane – Back after serving his one-game suspension, the Sharks winger scored a goal and had five shots on goal.

SHORT SHIFTS

Lightning LW Ondrej Palat contributed a goal and an assist in a 4-2 Game Two win over Boston, giving him six points (2 G, 4 A) in seven playoff games…Bruins LW Brad Marchand picked up a pair of assists in a 4-2 Game Two loss at Tampa Bay; he has 15 points (4 G, 11 A) in nine games…Golden Knights RW James Neal had two assists in a 4-3 Game Three overtime win at San Jose, and has six points (2 G, 4 A) in seven playoff games.

Many of the advanced stats used here come from Natural Stat Trick , Corsica , Hockey Viz , and Hockey Reference .