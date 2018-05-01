57m ago
Statistically Speaking: Point lifts the Lightning
By Scott Cullen
TSN.ca Analytics
Point pulls the Lightning to even against Boston while Vegas’ top line does the damage in an overtime win in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.
HEROES
Brayden Point – Tampa Bay’s second-year centre buried an empty-netter to follow his three assists in a 4-2 Game Two win against Boston, evening the series for the Lightning. He has eight points (2 G, 6 A) in seven playoff games.
Jonathan Marchessault, William Karlsson and Reilly Smith – The Golden Knights’ big line was at it again, leading the way to a 4-3 overtime win in Game Three at San Jose, lifting Vegas to a 2-1 series lead. Marchessault put up a goal and two assists, giving him eight points (2 G, 6 A) in seven postseason games.
Karlsson and Smith both had a goal and an assist; Karlsson’s goal was the OT winner and he has nine points (4 G, 5 A) in the past five games. Smith has nine points (1 G, 8 A) in seven playoff games.
ZEROES
Paul Martin – The veteran Sharks blueliner had a tough game (13 for, 17 against, 43.3 CF%, 9-11 scoring chances) and was on the ice for two goals against in a 4-3 loss to Vegas. He was notably caught out of position in the neutral zone moments before Karlsson buried the winning goal in overtime.
STANLEY CUP HALF FULL/HALF EMPTY
Logan Couture – The Sharks sniper recorded 10 shot attempts (7 SOG), including a point-blank chance during overtime on which Marc-Andre Fleury made an amazing glove save.
VITAL SIGNS
Tomas Tatar – Returned to the Golden Knights lineup, replacing Ryan Carpenter, after spending some time as a healthy scratch.
Evander Kane – Back after serving his one-game suspension, the Sharks winger scored a goal and had five shots on goal.
SHORT SHIFTS
Lightning LW Ondrej Palat contributed a goal and an assist in a 4-2 Game Two win over Boston, giving him six points (2 G, 4 A) in seven playoff games…Bruins LW Brad Marchand picked up a pair of assists in a 4-2 Game Two loss at Tampa Bay; he has 15 points (4 G, 11 A) in nine games…Golden Knights RW James Neal had two assists in a 4-3 Game Three overtime win at San Jose, and has six points (2 G, 4 A) in seven playoff games.
Many of the advanced stats used here come from Natural Stat Trick, Corsica, Hockey Viz, and Hockey Reference.
Scott Cullen can be reached at scott.cullen@bellmedia.ca