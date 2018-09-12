Columnist image
There is one player above all the rest when it comes to fantasy hockey rankings. That’s right, Pekka Rinne.

Okay, a little joke to get things going. Rinne is my top-ranked goaltender. He’s in his mid-30s and has had some ups and downs in his career, but he’s coming off his first Vezina trophy and, more importantly for fantasy owners, he’s a durable starter on a very strong team. That means lots of games played – he’s started 250 games over the past four years – and, potentially, lots of wins to go along with a better-than-average goals against average and save percentage.

But, as much as it can make or break the outcome of your fantasy season, goaltending is a fickle business, so there is no need to invest early picks – the cornerstone picks for your season – on a goaltender. Even top ones like Rinne, Andrei Vasilevskiy or Connor Hellebuyck aren't sure things in the same way that top skaters tend to be, so risk starts appearing very early at goaltender, but it's possible that's just my perception. 

The safer play is to take the best player. Using this novel approach, you quickly land on Connor McDavid, who is both the best player and the one with the highest ceiling. Other top centres behind McDavid include Sidney Crosby, Auston Matthews, Tyler Seguin, and Nathan MacKinnon. The position is deep, too.

In general, if players are of similar value, I’ll drift towards selecting wingers first, because the depth at those positions is typically not as strong.

Stanley Cup champ and fantasy superstar.

On left wing, Alex Ovechkin remains an elite performer. Even if he’s not automatic for 50 goals – he finished with just 49 last season! – Ovechkin is the game’s top goal-scoring threat and sets himself apart for fantasy owners with outstanding hit and shots totals. Being ultra-durable doesn’t hurt his value either. After Ovechkin, Jamie Benn, Taylor Hall, Brad Marchand, Claude Giroux, and Artemi Panarin offer more high-end skill.

The top right winger on the list is Tampa Bay’s Nikita Kucherov, a premier scorer on one of the league’s top teams. Sam goes for Blake Wheeler and Patrick Laine in Winnipeg. There’s Patrick Kane, too, but he’s there based on his rare scoring track record more than the likelihood of the Blackhawks elevating his performance.

On the blueline, shot launcher Brent Burns is still the most productive option, but Victor Hedman, Drew Doughty, Erik Karlsson and Roman Josi are close by on the top tier. If Karlsson finds himself playing somewhere other than Ottawa, that could quickly push him into Burns’ territory. In terms of urgency at the position, it’s nice to get one of the top dozen or so as a building block but, over the course of a full season, there isn’t necessarily a major difference between a high-end offensive defenceman who might score 55 points and a decent puck-mover who can get 40-45. As always, be aware of what’s left on the board when it’s your turn to pick.

CENTRE

 
RANK PLAYER TEAM POS GP G A PTS PLUSMINUS PPP PIM HITS BLOCKS SOG
1 Connor McDavid Edmonton C 80 39 69 108 22 24 28 31 38 263
2 Sidney Crosby Pittsburgh C 80 35 59 94 9 29 40 80 33 250
3 Auston Matthews Toronto C 76 43 34 77 14 23 16 23 72 283
4 Tyler Seguin Dallas C 79 36 42 78 3 26 32 72 35 313
5 Nathan MacKinnon Colorado C 76 35 53 88 2 28 36 44 32 266
6 Evgeni Malkin Pittsburgh C 69 34 49 83 12 30 79 41 27 208
7 Evgeny Kuznetsov Washington C 81 26 58 84 13 26 46 61 39 195
8 Anze Kopitar Los Angeles C 80 27 48 75 16 22 20 64 63 182
9 John Tavares Toronto C 80 33 42 75 3 24 32 38 29 256
10 Patrice Bergeron Boston C 72 28 34 62 16 21 32 57 47 258
11 Steven Stamkos Tampa Bay C 73 28 45 73 10 26 54 69 30 193
12 Mark Scheifele Winnipeg C 74 32 41 73 14 19 33 59 36 176
13 Aleksander Barkov Florida C 72 27 43 70 12 17 12 38 53 211
14 Vincent Trocheck Florida C 81 28 39 67 -3 21 50 152 53 251
15 Nicklas Backstrom Washington C 79 21 54 75 11 29 42 43 47 155
16 Ryan Getzlaf Anaheim C 69 15 53 68 16 18 47 100 66 144
17 Jack Eichel Buffalo C 75 28 42 70 -9 24 30 48 37 275
18 Brayden Schenn St. Louis C 81 27 37 64 1 22 46 171 36 194
19 Pierre-Luc Dubois Columbus C 80 24 36 60 6 17 59 131 42 192
20 Eric Staal Minnesota C 81 28 33 61 7 17 38 50 43 223
21 Mathew Barzal N.Y. Islanders C 80 21 57 78 -2 26 34 21 30 162
22 Brayden Point Tampa Bay C 78 27 33 60 11 14 20 36 48 205
23 Sean Couturier Philadelphia C 73 23 35 58 17 11 32 58 40 183
24 William Karlsson Vegas C 81 27 29 56 15 10 10 48 46 184
25 Sean Monahan Calgary C 77 29 33 62 1 19 22 35 22 200
26 Jeff Carter Los Angeles C 72 27 27 54 9 12 16 75 31 251
27 Leon Draisaitl Edmonton C 78 26 43 69 -2 16 26 40 26 175
28 Elias Pettersson Vancouver C 78 25 34 59 5 13 22 30 30 220
29 Nazem Kadri Toronto C 80 26 28 54 -5 17 63 115 32 229
30 Ryan O'Reilly St. Louis C 76 22 42 64 -5 23 6 30 46 202
31 Jonathan Toews Chicago C 75 23 36 59 6 13 48 47 29 200
32 Logan Couture San Jose C 72 27 28 55 2 18 16 39 64 185
33 Nico Hischier New Jersey C 80 23 32 55 6 11 28 62 43 198
34 Ryan Johansen Nashville C 80 15 43 58 8 19 69 92 32 149
35 Dylan Larkin Detroit C 81 22 38 60 -8 13 53 79 37 240
36 Mika Zibanejad N.Y. Rangers C 77 25 27 52 -9 17 20 92 57 212
37 Derek Stepan Arizona C 79 17 37 54 2 17 22 42 48 205
38 Kyle Turris Nashville C 77 21 33 54 8 18 34 20 45 158
39 Matt Duchene Ottawa C 79 27 31 58 -15 15 20 54 46 196
40 Jordan Staal Carolina C 79 19 28 47 -1 11 30 167 31 158
41 Mikko Koivu Minnesota C 81 16 34 50 8 17 40 42 55 151
42 Adam Henrique Anaheim C 81 25 23 48 3 12 26 69 62 148
43 Tomas Hertl San Jose C 75 21 23 44 2 8 34 91 67 182
44 Derick Brassard Pittsburgh C 76 19 25 44 6 9 28 91 23 180
45 Alex Galchenyuk Arizona C 77 23 31 54 -13 20 22 43 38 195
46 Mikael Backlund Calgary C 82 18 31 49 -5 12 56 58 43 195
47 Paul Stastny Vegas C 74 15 34 49 2 20 26 43 38 134
48 Joe Thornton San Jose C 70 14 41 55 4 21 44 41 24 88
49 Jonathan Drouin Montreal C 78 16 37 53 -11 21 32 67 23 164
50 David Krejci Boston C 71 18 30 48 3 14 22 34 43 129
51 Jean-Gabriel Pageau Ottawa C 80 15 20 35 1 2 32 156 75 159
52 Kevin Hayes N.Y. Rangers C 77 20 23 43 4 7 22 48 33 164
53 Bo Horvat Vancouver C 75 21 26 47 -9 12 18 55 41 171
54 Henrik Borgstrom Florida C 75 20 26 46 3 8 26 30 30 115
55 Ryan Kesler Anaheim C 63 14 19 33 1 10 63 126 61 127
56 Radek Faksa Dallas C 80 15 18 33 8 2 52 101 59 125
57 Alexander Wennberg Columbus C 70 10 31 41 10 10 12 37 48 89
58 Adrian Kempe Los Angeles C 78 15 21 36 6 5 36 94 20 123
59 Bryan Little Winnipeg C 70 18 26 44 -4 12 22 46 28 126
60 Jack Roslovic Winnipeg C 77 15 25 40 4 6 6 58 29 124
61 Nolan Patrick Philadelphia C 75 16 21 37 2 9 34 50 23 155
62 Casey Mittelstadt Buffalo C 77 11 31 42 3 8 24 28 28 125
63 Brock Nelson N.Y. Islanders C 81 20 16 36 -4 7 38 54 53 159
64 Victor Rask Carolina C 76 16 23 39 -4 12 16 50 31 150
65 Martin Necas Carolina C 78 17 23 40 -5 8 20 30 20 152
66 Tyler Bozak St. Louis C 74 14 28 42 -1 10 26 41 26 133
67 Artem Anisimov Chicago C 71 21 19 40 -4 10 22 25 37 132
68 Phillip Danault Montreal C 77 12 25 37 2 2 38 74 50 126
69 Christian Dvorak Arizona C 78 16 21 37 -6 6 24 85 54 124
70 Frans Nielsen Detroit C 79 16 22 38 -9 9 16 57 58 148
72 Gabe Vilardi Los Angeles C 70 13 25 38 5 4 20 40 25 125
73 Andreas Athanasiou Detroit C 74 21 17 38 -8 4 26 33 31 175
74 Adam Lowry Winnipeg C 67 10 14 24 3 4 33 179 44 93
75 Robert Thomas St. Louis C 75 11 24 35 4 4 28 40 30 120
76 Dylan Strome Arizona C 77 14 22 36 -2 8 32 30 42 119
77 Joel Eriksson Ek Minnesota C 76 9 15 24 3 0 26 152 52 135
78 Lars Eller Washington C 80 15 17 32 -3 3 36 81 51 147
79 Anthony Cirelli Tampa Bay C 77 15 20 35 3 2 26 74 26 113
80 Patrik Berglund Buffalo C 66 16 14 30 -4 6 30 118 36 115
 

 

LEFT WING

 
RANK PLAYER TEAM POS GP G A PTS PLUSMINUS PPP PIM HITS BLOCKS SOG
1 Alexander Ovechkin Washington LW 81 46 34 80 8 28 42 179 27 356
2 Jamie Benn Dallas LW 80 36 46 82 7 25 61 132 57 233
3 Taylor Hall New Jersey LW 77 33 45 78 4 26 38 71 42 270
4 Brad Marchand Boston LW 73 34 41 75 17 23 75 48 30 210
5 Claude Giroux Philadelphia LW 81 26 56 82 8 32 34 53 28 207
6 Artemi Panarin Columbus LW 81 30 50 80 13 22 26 25 17 214
7 Rickard Rakell Anaheim LW 74 35 31 66 8 17 18 124 34 227
8 Filip Forsberg Nashville LW 75 29 35 64 12 18 38 96 35 210
9 Johnny Gaudreau Calgary LW 78 25 56 81 1 21 18 17 15 213
10 Jonathan Marchessault Vegas LW 76 27 35 62 4 18 38 105 22 237
11 Nikolaj Ehlers Winnipeg LW 82 28 37 65 7 12 32 42 28 224
12 Sebastian Aho Carolina LW 80 28 37 65 2 19 26 58 16 207
13 Clayton Keller Arizona LW 80 25 49 74 -6 21 26 9 31 230
14 James van Riemsdyk Philadelphia LW 80 32 25 57 2 19 28 62 22 248
15 Jonathan Huberdeau Florida LW 77 24 41 65 7 16 34 41 36 188
16 Max Pacioretty Vegas LW 73 27 29 56 -5 16 34 101 32 249
17 Jason Zucker Minnesota LW 78 27 26 53 13 11 36 84 45 209
18 Evander Kane San Jose LW 73 27 26 53 -6 9 92 150 30 287
19 Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Edmonton LW 72 26 30 56 11 11 24 48 41 197
20 Gabriel Landeskog Colorado LW 76 23 32 55 1 15 53 146 52 176
21 Jake Guentzel Pittsburgh LW 80 25 31 56 2 10 36 142 43 168
22 Anders Lee N.Y. Islanders LW 81 34 21 55 -9 19 51 144 38 209
23 Jaden Schwartz St. Louis LW 67 22 33 55 15 11 22 57 37 155
24 Matthew Tkachuk Calgary LW 74 21 34 55 8 17 93 81 21 189
25 J.T. Miller Tampa Bay LW 82 21 34 55 5 12 38 131 39 138
26 Jeff Skinner Buffalo LW 81 29 27 56 -9 12 36 33 24 290
27 Ilya Kovalchuk Los Angeles LW 75 26 35 61 -8 23 30 23 15 219
28 Mike Hoffman Florida LW 79 24 31 55 -6 20 34 32 29 245
29 Chris Kreider N.Y. Rangers LW 75 22 24 46 3 12 56 142 31 170
30 Jake DeBrusk Boston LW 75 19 28 47 11 11 22 82 31 169
31 Boone Jenner Columbus LW 78 18 18 36 0 5 52 209 79 203
32 Kyle Connor Winnipeg LW 77 26 27 53 2 10 18 18 29 184
33 Kevin Fiala Nashville LW 77 20 25 45 11 8 26 47 25 187
34 Milan Lucic Edmonton LW 81 16 27 43 -1 12 73 238 23 148
35 Ondrej Palat Tampa Bay LW 68 14 28 42 12 11 20 113 55 136
36 Patrick Marleau Toronto LW 82 26 20 46 -4 14 18 79 30 203
37 Tanner Pearson Los Angeles LW 81 17 23 40 9 5 22 115 35 171
38 Nick Foligno Columbus LW 74 17 23 40 -4 10 52 168 54 152
39 Brandon Saad Chicago LW 81 23 22 45 2 4 12 32 29 229
40 Zach Parise Minnesota LW 67 22 20 42 -1 10 26 48 55 197
41 Alex Killorn Tampa Bay LW 81 16 25 41 10 8 50 85 24 161
42 Ryan Donato Boston LW 77 26 20 46 7 10 14 39 20 156
43 Eeli Tolvanen Nashville LW 77 23 21 44 7 6 22 60 25 150
44 Nick Ritchie Anaheim LW 77 12 18 30 3 3 71 243 27 140
45 Conor Sheary Buffalo LW 74 22 21 43 5 7 18 34 28 161
46 Vladislav Namestnikov N.Y. Rangers LW 79 17 23 40 6 10 42 71 38 133
47 Zach Hyman Toronto LW 82 13 22 35 9 0 34 113 49 152
48 Alexander Steen St. Louis LW 74 15 31 46 -5 15 34 46 52 149
49 Charles Hudon Montreal LW 74 14 24 38 -6 7 38 139 37 178
50 Thomas Vanek Detroit LW 76 20 29 49 -5 14 28 30 14 154
51 Micheal Ferland Carolina LW 75 17 17 34 -2 4 37 185 28 136
52 Erik Haula Vegas LW 75 19 20 39 -2 9 34 71 47 155
53 Mathieu Perreault Winnipeg LW 69 14 27 41 -4 14 36 105 27 136
54 Anthony Beauvillier N.Y. Islanders LW 75 18 18 36 2 5 14 94 33 139
55 Valentin Zykov Carolina LW 75 21 18 39 6 7 16 24 11 142
56 Patrick Maroon St. Louis LW 75 15 16 31 3 6 83 160 16 141
57 Andrew Cogliano Anaheim LW 82 12 23 35 9 0 34 90 29 165
58 Tomas Tatar Montreal LW 82 20 17 37 -6 12 30 71 24 161
59 Max Domi Montreal LW 76 13 32 45 -6 11 65 40 25 141
60 Andre Burakovsky Washington LW 70 15 21 36 6 4 24 45 31 123
61 Ryan Spooner N.Y. Rangers LW 69 13 30 43 -2 12 14 52 17 131
62 Carl Hagelin Pittsburgh LW 76 10 21 31 8 0 26 94 32 161
63 Brendan Perlini Arizona LW 78 19 13 32 -4 10 32 80 32 141
64 Chris Kunitz Chicago LW 79 12 18 30 6 3 35 172 28 104
65 Leo Komarov N.Y. Islanders LW 74 12 15 27 -3 5 34 238 43 118
66 Marcus Johansson New Jersey LW 68 16 25 41 -2 12 20 25 21 108
67 Andrew Ladd N.Y. Islanders LW 76 17 15 32 -2 5 32 99 42 137
68 Justin Abdelkader Detroit LW 74 13 20 33 -12 9 82 175 38 119
69 Ryan Dzingel Ottawa LW 80 19 19 38 -5 6 32 66 20 130
70 Artturi Lehkonen Montreal LW 75 17 15 32 -6 5 14 77 26 171
71 Andreas Johnsson Toronto LW 75 18 16 34 -4 5 38 40 35 152
72 Jakub Vrana Washington LW 75 15 17 32 3 7 12 32 19 143
73 Marcus Foligno Minnesota LW 77 10 13 23 2 1 74 211 47 84
74 Blake Coleman New Jersey LW 72 10 10 20 0 0 54 200 50 123
75 Brock McGinn Carolina LW 79 15 17 32 -11 2 22 147 26 145
76 Tyler Bertuzzi Detroit LW 77 10 23 33 -3 2 57 95 55 125
77 Jordan Greenway Minnesota LW 75 8 18 26 14 0 52 98 28 49
78 Sven Baertschi Vancouver LW 67 16 16 32 -4 7 18 33 34 107
79 Frank Vatrano Florida LW 68 14 11 25 -2 3 36 96 32 171
80 Paul Byron Montreal LW 69 15 12 27 4 3 18 106 37 83
 

 

RIGHT WING

 
RANK PLAYER TEAM POS GP G A PTS PLUSMINUS PPP PIM HITS BLOCKS SOG
1 Nikita Kucherov Tampa Bay RW 78 39 53 92 10 33 38 38 20 254
2 Patrick Kane Chicago RW 82 35 55 90 -3 27 30 25 16 287
3 Blake Wheeler Winnipeg RW 81 24 55 79 7 29 50 95 60 252
4 Patrik Laine Winnipeg RW 78 43 28 71 7 24 24 81 40 236
5 Vladimir Tarasenko St. Louis RW 80 36 35 71 9 20 20 65 34 288
6 David Pastrnak Boston RW 78 34 40 74 9 25 36 64 32 254
7 Joe Pavelski San Jose RW 82 27 42 69 9 24 36 116 70 226
8 Phil Kessel Pittsburgh RW 82 28 48 76 1 30 28 10 16 256
9 Patric Hornqvist Pittsburgh RW 73 25 25 50 8 19 44 166 61 244
10 Mikael Granlund Minnesota RW 79 23 45 68 9 21 18 58 49 181
11 Viktor Arvidsson Nashville RW 79 30 31 61 13 8 32 27 48 247
12 Jakub Voracek Philadelphia RW 80 18 54 72 -2 29 48 32 30 231
13 Mitch Marner Toronto RW 80 21 49 70 1 25 32 38 34 196
14 Brock Boeser Vancouver RW 75 34 30 64 -6 27 18 37 26 225
15 William Nylander Toronto RW 81 22 44 66 8 21 20 24 18 207
16 Dustin Brown Los Angeles RW 81 21 28 49 10 10 44 211 30 222
17 Alexander Radulov Dallas RW 79 22 41 63 7 19 67 76 52 182
18 Kyle Palmieri New Jersey RW 74 26 25 51 1 22 36 110 47 194
19 Mark Stone Ottawa RW 73 23 40 63 6 14 24 56 51 152
20 Nino Niederreiter Minnesota RW 79 23 27 50 15 12 44 107 22 179
21 Cam Atkinson Columbus RW 76 28 25 53 7 14 20 36 33 232
22 T.J. Oshie Washington RW 74 22 27 49 9 17 33 119 55 146
23 Alex DeBrincat Chicago RW 80 29 25 54 7 13 10 44 28 199
24 Teuvo Teravainen Carolina RW 81 23 40 63 2 19 16 27 28 184
25 Mikko Rantanen Colorado RW 78 25 41 66 -7 24 28 31 37 166
26 Evgeni Dadonov Florida RW 77 26 32 58 3 9 16 59 32 185
27 Wayne Simmonds Philadelphia RW 78 25 23 48 -9 16 97 153 53 202
28 Mats Zuccarello N.Y. Rangers RW 80 18 38 56 -1 16 32 75 64 177
29 Tyler Toffoli Los Angeles RW 77 24 23 47 11 11 18 68 15 197
30 Corey Perry Anaheim RW 77 22 31 53 -2 16 71 78 35 192
31 Ondrej Kase Anaheim RW 78 22 26 48 9 5 31 66 38 210
32 James Neal Calgary RW 73 26 21 47 3 11 37 69 27 219
33 Reilly Smith Vegas RW 74 21 27 48 11 11 24 60 31 165
34 Sam Reinhart Buffalo RW 81 23 32 55 -6 20 18 38 40 191
35 Travis Konecny Philadelphia RW 76 21 24 45 8 3 53 108 46 177
36 Yanni Gourde Tampa Bay RW 78 21 27 48 12 9 46 52 35 135
37 Jakob Silfverberg Anaheim RW 79 20 25 45 7 7 22 60 57 204
38 Craig Smith Nashville RW 80 21 22 43 7 9 30 74 26 203
39 Justin Williams Carolina RW 81 19 30 49 3 11 50 54 42 191
40 David Backes Boston RW 74 18 22 40 3 8 63 174 38 157
41 Josh Anderson Columbus RW 79 21 15 36 5 2 79 160 41 198
42 David Perron St. Louis RW 73 15 38 53 -1 15 54 116 24 137
43 Brendan Gallagher Montreal RW 70 23 24 47 -2 12 34 73 31 200
44 Anthony Mantha Detroit RW 75 23 23 46 1 9 57 74 38 181
45 Jordan Eberle N.Y. Islanders RW 79 24 30 54 -5 11 18 37 30 187
46 Andrei Svechnikov Carolina RW 75 22 19 41 5 8 53 60 25 190
47 Kyle Okposo Buffalo RW 74 18 32 50 -9 22 38 71 33 170
48 Tyler Johnson Tampa Bay RW 75 19 27 46 2 14 24 47 37 167
49 Timo Meier San Jose RW 80 18 17 35 2 4 44 121 39 211
50 Pavel Buchnevich N.Y. Rangers RW 77 16 31 47 2 15 24 50 32 153
51 Nick Schmaltz Chicago RW 77 16 35 51 7 9 16 20 39 113
52 Alex Tuch Vegas RW 77 16 23 39 -2 9 24 95 44 161
53 Nick Bjugstad Florida RW 71 16 24 40 -4 8 39 93 20 194
54 Charlie Coyle Minnesota RW 76 15 28 43 7 5 22 96 62 136
55 Richard Panik Arizona RW 77 17 21 38 5 7 48 142 41 146
56 Tom Wilson Washington RW 80 12 20 32 4 1 167 248 47 119
57 Elias Lindholm Calgary RW 79 15 33 48 -6 11 18 102 42 158
58 Gustav Nyquist Detroit RW 81 18 26 44 -2 10 24 62 29 193
59 Josh Bailey N.Y. Islanders RW 78 15 36 51 -8 18 16 27 36 145
60 Danton Heinen Boston RW 77 15 27 42 5 10 16 46 31 128
61 Robby Fabbri St. Louis RW 72 17 24 41 -6 10 32 69 15 136
62 Filip Zadina Detroit RW 76 16 15 31 2 7 24 45 25 172
63 Daniel Sprong Pittsburgh RW 75 17 13 30 3 0 0 83 25 162
64 Bryan Rust Pittsburgh RW 72 14 19 33 5 2 20 120 40 143
65 Ryan Hartman Nashville RW 77 15 16 31 7 1 71 117 34 150
66 Oliver Bjorkstrand Columbus RW 74 13 24 37 5 6 10 52 34 146
67 Michael Grabner Arizona RW 79 21 10 31 7 1 14 54 41 153
68 Kyler Yamamoto Edmonton RW 75 11 24 35 2 6 18 52 25 187
69 Christian Fischer Arizona RW 78 17 19 36 -10 8 14 114 22 159
70 Kevin Labanc San Jose RW 78 13 26 39 2 9 32 30 22 136
71 Valeri Nichushkin Dallas RW 79 13 20 33 4 3 12 80 30 137
72 Brett Ritchie Dallas RW 75 13 9 22 6 2 44 176 18 155
73 Loui Eriksson Vancouver RW 74 17 21 38 2 7 10 15 45 154
74 Jason Pominville Buffalo RW 79 14 24 38 -5 7 8 38 35 175
75 Patrick Eaves Anaheim RW 60 15 12 27 3 8 20 71 30 149
76 Mikkel Boedker Ottawa RW 77 15 25 40 -8 10 12 54 30 140
77 Bobby Ryan Ottawa RW 67 14 22 36 -9 7 20 102 41 130
78 Stefan Noesen New Jersey RW 71 14 11 25 6 0 38 107 33 122
79 Andrew Shaw Montreal RW 68 13 16 29 -2 7 71 114 28 117
80 Tobias Rieder Edmonton RW 79 15 18 33 -8 5 8 72 43 152
 

 

DEFENCE

 
RANK PLAYER TEAM POS GP G A PTS PLUSMINUS PPP PIM HITS BLOCKS SOG
1 Brent Burns San Jose D 82 20 51 71 -4 27 48 82 140 334
2 Victor Hedman Tampa Bay D 78 15 47 62 17 26 50 109 121 195
3 Drew Doughty Los Angeles D 82 12 42 54 16 21 52 127 121 197
4 Erik Karlsson Ottawa D 75 13 57 70 -7 22 38 67 154 215
5 Roman Josi Nashville D 76 14 41 55 11 20 26 68 136 231
6 Seth Jones Columbus D 77 14 41 55 6 18 28 88 129 214
7 John Klingberg Dallas D 80 10 51 61 11 21 30 43 101 186
8 Dustin Byfuglien Winnipeg D 75 12 36 48 8 18 110 169 103 210
9 P.K. Subban Nashville D 75 13 41 54 8 23 71 101 91 183
10 John Carlson Washington D 74 12 42 54 6 24 22 50 133 195
11 Shayne Gostisbehere Philadelphia D 77 13 43 56 2 28 28 46 101 207
12 Mark Giordano Calgary D 81 14 30 44 8 13 60 82 175 198
13 Kris Letang Pittsburgh D 68 10 43 53 -2 21 53 106 102 196
14 Ryan Suter Minnesota D 80 7 41 48 10 20 34 74 129 160
15 Alex Pietrangelo St. Louis D 78 13 36 49 6 13 22 46 155 199
16 Dougie Hamilton Carolina D 81 15 34 49 1 14 62 82 94 244
17 Zach Werenski Columbus D 78 14 30 44 13 16 16 52 95 207
18 Torey Krug Boston D 78 10 43 53 -1 23 36 70 81 212
19 Ivan Provorov Philadelphia D 82 12 26 38 5 5 28 135 176 191
20 Mikhail Sergachev Tampa Bay D 80 10 35 45 9 19 46 110 77 171
21 Jake Muzzin Los Angeles D 78 8 32 40 2 13 48 175 126 174
22 Matt Dumba Minnesota D 80 13 27 40 8 13 49 124 97 175
23 Rasmus Ristolainen Buffalo D 77 7 34 41 -12 22 44 180 125 181
24 Colton Parayko St. Louis D 81 7 30 37 5 9 22 111 136 204
25 Ryan Ellis Nashville D 71 13 27 40 16 8 20 52 123 155
26 Keith Yandle Florida D 82 7 46 53 1 20 40 32 91 181
27 Charlie McAvoy Boston D 75 6 31 37 15 9 65 167 100 95
28 Oliver Ekman-Larsson Arizona D 79 15 30 45 -12 19 58 147 78 194
29 Dmitry Orlov Washington D 82 9 26 35 11 4 34 144 111 133
30 Zdeno Chara Boston D 75 8 20 28 14 5 63 137 125 146
31 Matt Niskanen Washington D 74 6 24 30 14 6 36 135 109 136
32 Alec Martinez Los Angeles D 79 9 21 30 1 12 34 125 190 123
33 Jake Gardiner Toronto D 81 7 38 45 6 14 34 65 89 129
34 Morgan Rielly Toronto D 78 7 37 44 -4 17 20 50 103 176
35 Josh Manson Anaheim D 78 6 22 28 16 0 75 197 91 110
36 Brent Seabrook Chicago D 81 7 27 34 2 10 34 101 159 143
37 Jeff Petry Montreal D 75 9 27 36 -11 15 24 154 129 163
38 Tyson Barrie Colorado D 72 12 38 50 -10 23 24 37 79 169
39 Shea Weber Montreal D 50 12 22 34 3 14 24 111 109 130
40 Aaron Ekblad Florida D 78 14 20 34 -1 10 62 81 105 205
41 Justin Faulk Carolina D 73 12 27 39 -13 17 38 121 83 207
42 Ryan Pulock N.Y. Islanders D 76 11 23 34 -2 10 18 120 93 190
43 Jared Spurgeon Minnesota D 70 10 26 36 7 11 12 57 138 122
44 Duncan Keith Chicago D 78 5 38 43 -3 13 24 30 138 172
45 Brandon Montour Anaheim D 79 8 23 31 10 9 44 92 84 164
46 Shea Theodore Vegas D 78 9 28 37 4 11 34 37 94 178
47 Ryan McDonagh Tampa Bay D 70 6 23 29 11 8 26 80 156 116
48 Darnell Nurse Edmonton D 78 6 16 22 2 1 71 190 136 177
49 Josh Morrissey Winnipeg D 81 7 18 25 9 2 45 149 160 105
50 Mattias Ekholm Nashville D 81 8 24 32 12 7 42 69 112 126
51 Justin Schultz Pittsburgh D 69 6 27 33 15 12 20 44 87 122
52 Brady Skjei N.Y. Rangers D 81 5 31 36 -8 8 46 157 110 156
53 Marc-Edouard Vlasic San Jose D 76 9 22 31 9 6 38 30 156 146
54 Hampus Lindholm Anaheim D 73 11 18 29 10 9 36 88 101 127
55 Oskar Klefbom Edmonton D 74 9 22 31 -3 11 12 46 141 202
56 Adam Larsson Edmonton D 72 4 12 16 9 0 50 246 147 84
57 Jaccob Slavin Carolina D 82 7 26 33 9 3 12 41 158 127
58 Alex Goligoski Arizona D 80 9 27 36 -7 9 28 116 152 120
59 Johnny Boychuk N.Y. Islanders D 68 7 15 22 3 3 28 147 136 164
60 Alexander Edler Vancouver D 65 6 24 30 -9 11 54 126 163 148
61 Kevin Shattenkirk N.Y. Rangers D 67 10 32 42 -12 20 50 72 93 145
62 Will Butcher New Jersey D 80 6 39 45 -1 24 14 23 70 98
63 Jacob Trouba Winnipeg D 65 7 19 26 6 4 48 105 129 137
64 Sami Vatanen New Jersey D 72 5 27 32 -2 16 32 86 111 137
65 Radko Gudas Philadelphia D 71 4 14 18 2 0 93 231 132 137
66 Nick Leddy N.Y. Islanders D 81 9 34 43 -14 16 20 88 101 141
67 Anton Stralman Tampa Bay D 77 6 18 24 14 3 20 104 93 129
68 Colin Miller Vegas D 75 9 23 32 -2 11 66 133 61 144
69 Justin Braun San Jose D 80 4 21 25 6 0 30 130 151 110
70 Cam Fowler Anaheim D 72 8 26 34 1 13 26 28 116 136
71 Esa Lindell Dallas D 78 7 16 23 9 5 24 95 126 119
72 Erik Johnson Colorado D 67 8 17 25 -7 4 44 122 156 167
73 Tyler Myers Winnipeg D 70 7 23 30 6 8 55 56 98 131
74 Dion Phaneuf Los Angeles D 77 6 21 27 -10 10 69 149 132 135
75 Calvin De Haan Carolina D 71 3 16 19 10 1 22 117 162 99
76 Olli Maatta Pittsburgh D 72 5 16 21 10 4 22 104 105 122
77 David Savard Columbus D 75 4 16 20 4 0 38 135 130 136
78 Noah Hanifin Calgary D 80 7 28 35 -8 11 24 72 73 150
79 Vince Dunn St. Louis D 77 6 22 28 3 10 22 34 69 159
80 Thomas Chabot Ottawa D 78 11 23 34 -9 11 20 63 90 132
 

 

GOALTENDER

 
RANK PLAYER TEAM   GP W AVG SV% SO GROTO
1 Pekka Rinne Nashville G 61 38 2.38 .920 6 6.23
2 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay G 62 39 2.55 .919 5 5.63
3 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg G 64 37 2.49 .919 5 5.17
4 Braden Holtby Washington G 59 39 2.56 .916 3 4.83
5 Jonathan Quick Los Angeles G 65 34 2.32 .919 5 4.73
6 Devan Dubnyk Minnesota G 63 35 2.40 .919 5 4.80
7 Tuukka Rask Boston G 59 34 2.37 .916 5 4.47
8 Sergei Bobrovsky Columbus G 60 34 2.41 .920 4 4.13
9 John Gibson Anaheim G 60 31 2.28 .924 5 4.03
10 Matt Murray Pittsburgh G 55 34 2.56 .917 3 3.20
11 Frederik Andersen Toronto G 62 36 2.74 .918 4 3.63
12 Martin Jones San Jose G 63 33 2.44 .915 4 3.53
13 Carey Price Montreal G 56 27 2.63 .919 2 0.37
14 Henrik Lundqvist N.Y. Rangers G 62 29 2.79 .915 2 0.37
15 Antti Raanta Arizona G 52 27 2.25 .923 5 2.77
16 Ben Bishop Dallas G 54 27 2.41 .917 4 1.70
17 Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas G 47 28 2.45 .921 3 1.70
18 Jake Allen St. Louis G 57 28 2.56 .912 3 1.03
19 Mike Smith Calgary G 55 25 2.69 .915 3 -0.30
20 Roberto Luongo Florida G 43 22 2.49 .923 3 -0.37
21 Corey Crawford Chicago G 35 20 2.37 .925 2 -0.90
22 Brian Elliott Philadelphia G 44 24 2.48 .914 2 -0.30
23 Cam Talbot Edmonton G 48 25 2.75 .913 3 -0.57
24 Philipp Grubauer Colorado G 44 20 2.46 .922 2 -1.30
25 Craig Anderson Ottawa G 54 25 2.87 .911 3 -1.03
26 Cam Ward Chicago G 49 23 2.64 .907 2 -1.40
27 Cory Schneider New Jersey G 50 23 2.70 .913 2 -1.40
28 Mikko Koskinen Edmonton G 36 18 2.51 .916 3 -2.00
29 James Reimer Florida G 43 20 2.76 .917 3 -2.13
30 Carter Hutton Buffalo G 37 17 2.55 .918 3 -2.40
31 Semyon Varlamov Colorado G 41 19 2.63 .916 2 -2.40
32 Linus Ullmark Buffalo G 45 19 2.61 .916 1 -2.67
33 Scott Darling Carolina G 43 20 2.83 .904 2 -3.13
34 Jonathan Bernier Detroit G 42 19 2.72 .913 2 -2.80
35 Robin Lehner N.Y. Islanders G 47 19 2.79 .915 2 -2.97
36 Malcolm Subban Vegas G 35 19 2.73 .909 1 -3.30
37 Jacob Markstrom Vancouver G 45 18 2.69 .912 1 -3.40
38 Petr Mrazek Carolina G 41 18 2.86 .906 3 -3.50
39 Jimmy Howard Detroit G 44 17 2.65 .914 1 -3.53
40 Juuse Saros Nashville G 24 11 2.40 .924 2 -4.03
41 Garret Sparks Toronto G 22 12 2.48 .919 2 -4.13
42 Keith Kinkaid New Jersey G 33 16 2.74 .912 1 -4.23
43 Aaron Dell San Jose G 21 10 2.32 .922 1 -4.50
44 Ryan Miller Anaheim G 27 11 2.55 .918 2 -4.73
45 Casey DeSmith Pittsburgh G 28 12 2.51 .916 1 -4.67
46 Anton Khudobin Dallas G 29 13 2.62 .910 1 -4.90
47 Darcy Kuemper Arizona G 30 12 2.65 .912 2 -4.93
48 Michal Neuvirth Philadelphia G 26 12 2.57 .912 1 -5.00
49 Thomas Greiss N.Y. Islanders G 37 16 2.93 .906 1 -5.07
50 Jaroslav Halak Boston G 26 11 2.87 .913 2 -5.97
  Ville Husso St. Louis G            
  Carter Hart Philadelphia G            
  Thatcher Demko Vancouver G            
  Eric Comrie Winnipeg G            
  Charlie Lindgren Montreal G            
  Ilya Samsonov Washington G            
  Jon Gillies Calgary G            
 

 

 

 

Scott Cullen can be reached at scott.cullen@bellmedia.ca

 

 

 

 