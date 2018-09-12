There is one player above all the rest when it comes to fantasy hockey rankings. That’s right, Pekka Rinne.

Okay, a little joke to get things going. Rinne is my top-ranked goaltender. He’s in his mid-30s and has had some ups and downs in his career, but he’s coming off his first Vezina trophy and, more importantly for fantasy owners, he’s a durable starter on a very strong team. That means lots of games played – he’s started 250 games over the past four years – and, potentially, lots of wins to go along with a better-than-average goals against average and save percentage.

But, as much as it can make or break the outcome of your fantasy season, goaltending is a fickle business, so there is no need to invest early picks – the cornerstone picks for your season – on a goaltender. Even top ones like Rinne, Andrei Vasilevskiy or Connor Hellebuyck aren't sure things in the same way that top skaters tend to be, so risk starts appearing very early at goaltender, but it's possible that's just my perception.

The safer play is to take the best player. Using this novel approach, you quickly land on Connor McDavid, who is both the best player and the one with the highest ceiling. Other top centres behind McDavid include Sidney Crosby, Auston Matthews, Tyler Seguin, and Nathan MacKinnon. The position is deep, too.

In general, if players are of similar value, I’ll drift towards selecting wingers first, because the depth at those positions is typically not as strong.

Stanley Cup champ and fantasy superstar.

On left wing, Alex Ovechkin remains an elite performer. Even if he’s not automatic for 50 goals – he finished with just 49 last season! – Ovechkin is the game’s top goal-scoring threat and sets himself apart for fantasy owners with outstanding hit and shots totals. Being ultra-durable doesn’t hurt his value either. After Ovechkin, Jamie Benn, Taylor Hall, Brad Marchand, Claude Giroux, and Artemi Panarin offer more high-end skill.

The top right winger on the list is Tampa Bay’s Nikita Kucherov, a premier scorer on one of the league’s top teams. Sam goes for Blake Wheeler and Patrick Laine in Winnipeg. There’s Patrick Kane, too, but he’s there based on his rare scoring track record more than the likelihood of the Blackhawks elevating his performance.

On the blueline, shot launcher Brent Burns is still the most productive option, but Victor Hedman, Drew Doughty, Erik Karlsson and Roman Josi are close by on the top tier. If Karlsson finds himself playing somewhere other than Ottawa, that could quickly push him into Burns’ territory. In terms of urgency at the position, it’s nice to get one of the top dozen or so as a building block but, over the course of a full season, there isn’t necessarily a major difference between a high-end offensive defenceman who might score 55 points and a decent puck-mover who can get 40-45. As always, be aware of what’s left on the board when it’s your turn to pick.

Here are my 2018-2019 position-by-position Fantasy Rankings.

CENTRE RANK PLAYER TEAM POS GP G A PTS PLUSMINUS PPP PIM HITS BLOCKS SOG 1 Connor McDavid Edmonton C 80 39 69 108 22 24 28 31 38 263 2 Sidney Crosby Pittsburgh C 80 35 59 94 9 29 40 80 33 250 3 Auston Matthews Toronto C 76 43 34 77 14 23 16 23 72 283 4 Tyler Seguin Dallas C 79 36 42 78 3 26 32 72 35 313 5 Nathan MacKinnon Colorado C 76 35 53 88 2 28 36 44 32 266 6 Evgeni Malkin Pittsburgh C 69 34 49 83 12 30 79 41 27 208 7 Evgeny Kuznetsov Washington C 81 26 58 84 13 26 46 61 39 195 8 Anze Kopitar Los Angeles C 80 27 48 75 16 22 20 64 63 182 9 John Tavares Toronto C 80 33 42 75 3 24 32 38 29 256 10 Patrice Bergeron Boston C 72 28 34 62 16 21 32 57 47 258 11 Steven Stamkos Tampa Bay C 73 28 45 73 10 26 54 69 30 193 12 Mark Scheifele Winnipeg C 74 32 41 73 14 19 33 59 36 176 13 Aleksander Barkov Florida C 72 27 43 70 12 17 12 38 53 211 14 Vincent Trocheck Florida C 81 28 39 67 -3 21 50 152 53 251 15 Nicklas Backstrom Washington C 79 21 54 75 11 29 42 43 47 155 16 Ryan Getzlaf Anaheim C 69 15 53 68 16 18 47 100 66 144 17 Jack Eichel Buffalo C 75 28 42 70 -9 24 30 48 37 275 18 Brayden Schenn St. Louis C 81 27 37 64 1 22 46 171 36 194 19 Pierre-Luc Dubois Columbus C 80 24 36 60 6 17 59 131 42 192 20 Eric Staal Minnesota C 81 28 33 61 7 17 38 50 43 223 21 Mathew Barzal N.Y. Islanders C 80 21 57 78 -2 26 34 21 30 162 22 Brayden Point Tampa Bay C 78 27 33 60 11 14 20 36 48 205 23 Sean Couturier Philadelphia C 73 23 35 58 17 11 32 58 40 183 24 William Karlsson Vegas C 81 27 29 56 15 10 10 48 46 184 25 Sean Monahan Calgary C 77 29 33 62 1 19 22 35 22 200 26 Jeff Carter Los Angeles C 72 27 27 54 9 12 16 75 31 251 27 Leon Draisaitl Edmonton C 78 26 43 69 -2 16 26 40 26 175 28 Elias Pettersson Vancouver C 78 25 34 59 5 13 22 30 30 220 29 Nazem Kadri Toronto C 80 26 28 54 -5 17 63 115 32 229 30 Ryan O'Reilly St. Louis C 76 22 42 64 -5 23 6 30 46 202 31 Jonathan Toews Chicago C 75 23 36 59 6 13 48 47 29 200 32 Logan Couture San Jose C 72 27 28 55 2 18 16 39 64 185 33 Nico Hischier New Jersey C 80 23 32 55 6 11 28 62 43 198 34 Ryan Johansen Nashville C 80 15 43 58 8 19 69 92 32 149 35 Dylan Larkin Detroit C 81 22 38 60 -8 13 53 79 37 240 36 Mika Zibanejad N.Y. Rangers C 77 25 27 52 -9 17 20 92 57 212 37 Derek Stepan Arizona C 79 17 37 54 2 17 22 42 48 205 38 Kyle Turris Nashville C 77 21 33 54 8 18 34 20 45 158 39 Matt Duchene Ottawa C 79 27 31 58 -15 15 20 54 46 196 40 Jordan Staal Carolina C 79 19 28 47 -1 11 30 167 31 158 41 Mikko Koivu Minnesota C 81 16 34 50 8 17 40 42 55 151 42 Adam Henrique Anaheim C 81 25 23 48 3 12 26 69 62 148 43 Tomas Hertl San Jose C 75 21 23 44 2 8 34 91 67 182 44 Derick Brassard Pittsburgh C 76 19 25 44 6 9 28 91 23 180 45 Alex Galchenyuk Arizona C 77 23 31 54 -13 20 22 43 38 195 46 Mikael Backlund Calgary C 82 18 31 49 -5 12 56 58 43 195 47 Paul Stastny Vegas C 74 15 34 49 2 20 26 43 38 134 48 Joe Thornton San Jose C 70 14 41 55 4 21 44 41 24 88 49 Jonathan Drouin Montreal C 78 16 37 53 -11 21 32 67 23 164 50 David Krejci Boston C 71 18 30 48 3 14 22 34 43 129 51 Jean-Gabriel Pageau Ottawa C 80 15 20 35 1 2 32 156 75 159 52 Kevin Hayes N.Y. Rangers C 77 20 23 43 4 7 22 48 33 164 53 Bo Horvat Vancouver C 75 21 26 47 -9 12 18 55 41 171 54 Henrik Borgstrom Florida C 75 20 26 46 3 8 26 30 30 115 55 Ryan Kesler Anaheim C 63 14 19 33 1 10 63 126 61 127 56 Radek Faksa Dallas C 80 15 18 33 8 2 52 101 59 125 57 Alexander Wennberg Columbus C 70 10 31 41 10 10 12 37 48 89 58 Adrian Kempe Los Angeles C 78 15 21 36 6 5 36 94 20 123 59 Bryan Little Winnipeg C 70 18 26 44 -4 12 22 46 28 126 60 Jack Roslovic Winnipeg C 77 15 25 40 4 6 6 58 29 124 61 Nolan Patrick Philadelphia C 75 16 21 37 2 9 34 50 23 155 62 Casey Mittelstadt Buffalo C 77 11 31 42 3 8 24 28 28 125 63 Brock Nelson N.Y. Islanders C 81 20 16 36 -4 7 38 54 53 159 64 Victor Rask Carolina C 76 16 23 39 -4 12 16 50 31 150 65 Martin Necas Carolina C 78 17 23 40 -5 8 20 30 20 152 66 Tyler Bozak St. Louis C 74 14 28 42 -1 10 26 41 26 133 67 Artem Anisimov Chicago C 71 21 19 40 -4 10 22 25 37 132 68 Phillip Danault Montreal C 77 12 25 37 2 2 38 74 50 126 69 Christian Dvorak Arizona C 78 16 21 37 -6 6 24 85 54 124 70 Frans Nielsen Detroit C 79 16 22 38 -9 9 16 57 58 148 72 Gabe Vilardi Los Angeles C 70 13 25 38 5 4 20 40 25 125 73 Andreas Athanasiou Detroit C 74 21 17 38 -8 4 26 33 31 175 74 Adam Lowry Winnipeg C 67 10 14 24 3 4 33 179 44 93 75 Robert Thomas St. Louis C 75 11 24 35 4 4 28 40 30 120 76 Dylan Strome Arizona C 77 14 22 36 -2 8 32 30 42 119 77 Joel Eriksson Ek Minnesota C 76 9 15 24 3 0 26 152 52 135 78 Lars Eller Washington C 80 15 17 32 -3 3 36 81 51 147 79 Anthony Cirelli Tampa Bay C 77 15 20 35 3 2 26 74 26 113 80 Patrik Berglund Buffalo C 66 16 14 30 -4 6 30 118 36 115

LEFT WING RANK PLAYER TEAM POS GP G A PTS PLUSMINUS PPP PIM HITS BLOCKS SOG 1 Alexander Ovechkin Washington LW 81 46 34 80 8 28 42 179 27 356 2 Jamie Benn Dallas LW 80 36 46 82 7 25 61 132 57 233 3 Taylor Hall New Jersey LW 77 33 45 78 4 26 38 71 42 270 4 Brad Marchand Boston LW 73 34 41 75 17 23 75 48 30 210 5 Claude Giroux Philadelphia LW 81 26 56 82 8 32 34 53 28 207 6 Artemi Panarin Columbus LW 81 30 50 80 13 22 26 25 17 214 7 Rickard Rakell Anaheim LW 74 35 31 66 8 17 18 124 34 227 8 Filip Forsberg Nashville LW 75 29 35 64 12 18 38 96 35 210 9 Johnny Gaudreau Calgary LW 78 25 56 81 1 21 18 17 15 213 10 Jonathan Marchessault Vegas LW 76 27 35 62 4 18 38 105 22 237 11 Nikolaj Ehlers Winnipeg LW 82 28 37 65 7 12 32 42 28 224 12 Sebastian Aho Carolina LW 80 28 37 65 2 19 26 58 16 207 13 Clayton Keller Arizona LW 80 25 49 74 -6 21 26 9 31 230 14 James van Riemsdyk Philadelphia LW 80 32 25 57 2 19 28 62 22 248 15 Jonathan Huberdeau Florida LW 77 24 41 65 7 16 34 41 36 188 16 Max Pacioretty Vegas LW 73 27 29 56 -5 16 34 101 32 249 17 Jason Zucker Minnesota LW 78 27 26 53 13 11 36 84 45 209 18 Evander Kane San Jose LW 73 27 26 53 -6 9 92 150 30 287 19 Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Edmonton LW 72 26 30 56 11 11 24 48 41 197 20 Gabriel Landeskog Colorado LW 76 23 32 55 1 15 53 146 52 176 21 Jake Guentzel Pittsburgh LW 80 25 31 56 2 10 36 142 43 168 22 Anders Lee N.Y. Islanders LW 81 34 21 55 -9 19 51 144 38 209 23 Jaden Schwartz St. Louis LW 67 22 33 55 15 11 22 57 37 155 24 Matthew Tkachuk Calgary LW 74 21 34 55 8 17 93 81 21 189 25 J.T. Miller Tampa Bay LW 82 21 34 55 5 12 38 131 39 138 26 Jeff Skinner Buffalo LW 81 29 27 56 -9 12 36 33 24 290 27 Ilya Kovalchuk Los Angeles LW 75 26 35 61 -8 23 30 23 15 219 28 Mike Hoffman Florida LW 79 24 31 55 -6 20 34 32 29 245 29 Chris Kreider N.Y. Rangers LW 75 22 24 46 3 12 56 142 31 170 30 Jake DeBrusk Boston LW 75 19 28 47 11 11 22 82 31 169 31 Boone Jenner Columbus LW 78 18 18 36 0 5 52 209 79 203 32 Kyle Connor Winnipeg LW 77 26 27 53 2 10 18 18 29 184 33 Kevin Fiala Nashville LW 77 20 25 45 11 8 26 47 25 187 34 Milan Lucic Edmonton LW 81 16 27 43 -1 12 73 238 23 148 35 Ondrej Palat Tampa Bay LW 68 14 28 42 12 11 20 113 55 136 36 Patrick Marleau Toronto LW 82 26 20 46 -4 14 18 79 30 203 37 Tanner Pearson Los Angeles LW 81 17 23 40 9 5 22 115 35 171 38 Nick Foligno Columbus LW 74 17 23 40 -4 10 52 168 54 152 39 Brandon Saad Chicago LW 81 23 22 45 2 4 12 32 29 229 40 Zach Parise Minnesota LW 67 22 20 42 -1 10 26 48 55 197 41 Alex Killorn Tampa Bay LW 81 16 25 41 10 8 50 85 24 161 42 Ryan Donato Boston LW 77 26 20 46 7 10 14 39 20 156 43 Eeli Tolvanen Nashville LW 77 23 21 44 7 6 22 60 25 150 44 Nick Ritchie Anaheim LW 77 12 18 30 3 3 71 243 27 140 45 Conor Sheary Buffalo LW 74 22 21 43 5 7 18 34 28 161 46 Vladislav Namestnikov N.Y. Rangers LW 79 17 23 40 6 10 42 71 38 133 47 Zach Hyman Toronto LW 82 13 22 35 9 0 34 113 49 152 48 Alexander Steen St. Louis LW 74 15 31 46 -5 15 34 46 52 149 49 Charles Hudon Montreal LW 74 14 24 38 -6 7 38 139 37 178 50 Thomas Vanek Detroit LW 76 20 29 49 -5 14 28 30 14 154 51 Micheal Ferland Carolina LW 75 17 17 34 -2 4 37 185 28 136 52 Erik Haula Vegas LW 75 19 20 39 -2 9 34 71 47 155 53 Mathieu Perreault Winnipeg LW 69 14 27 41 -4 14 36 105 27 136 54 Anthony Beauvillier N.Y. Islanders LW 75 18 18 36 2 5 14 94 33 139 55 Valentin Zykov Carolina LW 75 21 18 39 6 7 16 24 11 142 56 Patrick Maroon St. Louis LW 75 15 16 31 3 6 83 160 16 141 57 Andrew Cogliano Anaheim LW 82 12 23 35 9 0 34 90 29 165 58 Tomas Tatar Montreal LW 82 20 17 37 -6 12 30 71 24 161 59 Max Domi Montreal LW 76 13 32 45 -6 11 65 40 25 141 60 Andre Burakovsky Washington LW 70 15 21 36 6 4 24 45 31 123 61 Ryan Spooner N.Y. Rangers LW 69 13 30 43 -2 12 14 52 17 131 62 Carl Hagelin Pittsburgh LW 76 10 21 31 8 0 26 94 32 161 63 Brendan Perlini Arizona LW 78 19 13 32 -4 10 32 80 32 141 64 Chris Kunitz Chicago LW 79 12 18 30 6 3 35 172 28 104 65 Leo Komarov N.Y. Islanders LW 74 12 15 27 -3 5 34 238 43 118 66 Marcus Johansson New Jersey LW 68 16 25 41 -2 12 20 25 21 108 67 Andrew Ladd N.Y. Islanders LW 76 17 15 32 -2 5 32 99 42 137 68 Justin Abdelkader Detroit LW 74 13 20 33 -12 9 82 175 38 119 69 Ryan Dzingel Ottawa LW 80 19 19 38 -5 6 32 66 20 130 70 Artturi Lehkonen Montreal LW 75 17 15 32 -6 5 14 77 26 171 71 Andreas Johnsson Toronto LW 75 18 16 34 -4 5 38 40 35 152 72 Jakub Vrana Washington LW 75 15 17 32 3 7 12 32 19 143 73 Marcus Foligno Minnesota LW 77 10 13 23 2 1 74 211 47 84 74 Blake Coleman New Jersey LW 72 10 10 20 0 0 54 200 50 123 75 Brock McGinn Carolina LW 79 15 17 32 -11 2 22 147 26 145 76 Tyler Bertuzzi Detroit LW 77 10 23 33 -3 2 57 95 55 125 77 Jordan Greenway Minnesota LW 75 8 18 26 14 0 52 98 28 49 78 Sven Baertschi Vancouver LW 67 16 16 32 -4 7 18 33 34 107 79 Frank Vatrano Florida LW 68 14 11 25 -2 3 36 96 32 171 80 Paul Byron Montreal LW 69 15 12 27 4 3 18 106 37 83

RIGHT WING RANK PLAYER TEAM POS GP G A PTS PLUSMINUS PPP PIM HITS BLOCKS SOG 1 Nikita Kucherov Tampa Bay RW 78 39 53 92 10 33 38 38 20 254 2 Patrick Kane Chicago RW 82 35 55 90 -3 27 30 25 16 287 3 Blake Wheeler Winnipeg RW 81 24 55 79 7 29 50 95 60 252 4 Patrik Laine Winnipeg RW 78 43 28 71 7 24 24 81 40 236 5 Vladimir Tarasenko St. Louis RW 80 36 35 71 9 20 20 65 34 288 6 David Pastrnak Boston RW 78 34 40 74 9 25 36 64 32 254 7 Joe Pavelski San Jose RW 82 27 42 69 9 24 36 116 70 226 8 Phil Kessel Pittsburgh RW 82 28 48 76 1 30 28 10 16 256 9 Patric Hornqvist Pittsburgh RW 73 25 25 50 8 19 44 166 61 244 10 Mikael Granlund Minnesota RW 79 23 45 68 9 21 18 58 49 181 11 Viktor Arvidsson Nashville RW 79 30 31 61 13 8 32 27 48 247 12 Jakub Voracek Philadelphia RW 80 18 54 72 -2 29 48 32 30 231 13 Mitch Marner Toronto RW 80 21 49 70 1 25 32 38 34 196 14 Brock Boeser Vancouver RW 75 34 30 64 -6 27 18 37 26 225 15 William Nylander Toronto RW 81 22 44 66 8 21 20 24 18 207 16 Dustin Brown Los Angeles RW 81 21 28 49 10 10 44 211 30 222 17 Alexander Radulov Dallas RW 79 22 41 63 7 19 67 76 52 182 18 Kyle Palmieri New Jersey RW 74 26 25 51 1 22 36 110 47 194 19 Mark Stone Ottawa RW 73 23 40 63 6 14 24 56 51 152 20 Nino Niederreiter Minnesota RW 79 23 27 50 15 12 44 107 22 179 21 Cam Atkinson Columbus RW 76 28 25 53 7 14 20 36 33 232 22 T.J. Oshie Washington RW 74 22 27 49 9 17 33 119 55 146 23 Alex DeBrincat Chicago RW 80 29 25 54 7 13 10 44 28 199 24 Teuvo Teravainen Carolina RW 81 23 40 63 2 19 16 27 28 184 25 Mikko Rantanen Colorado RW 78 25 41 66 -7 24 28 31 37 166 26 Evgeni Dadonov Florida RW 77 26 32 58 3 9 16 59 32 185 27 Wayne Simmonds Philadelphia RW 78 25 23 48 -9 16 97 153 53 202 28 Mats Zuccarello N.Y. Rangers RW 80 18 38 56 -1 16 32 75 64 177 29 Tyler Toffoli Los Angeles RW 77 24 23 47 11 11 18 68 15 197 30 Corey Perry Anaheim RW 77 22 31 53 -2 16 71 78 35 192 31 Ondrej Kase Anaheim RW 78 22 26 48 9 5 31 66 38 210 32 James Neal Calgary RW 73 26 21 47 3 11 37 69 27 219 33 Reilly Smith Vegas RW 74 21 27 48 11 11 24 60 31 165 34 Sam Reinhart Buffalo RW 81 23 32 55 -6 20 18 38 40 191 35 Travis Konecny Philadelphia RW 76 21 24 45 8 3 53 108 46 177 36 Yanni Gourde Tampa Bay RW 78 21 27 48 12 9 46 52 35 135 37 Jakob Silfverberg Anaheim RW 79 20 25 45 7 7 22 60 57 204 38 Craig Smith Nashville RW 80 21 22 43 7 9 30 74 26 203 39 Justin Williams Carolina RW 81 19 30 49 3 11 50 54 42 191 40 David Backes Boston RW 74 18 22 40 3 8 63 174 38 157 41 Josh Anderson Columbus RW 79 21 15 36 5 2 79 160 41 198 42 David Perron St. Louis RW 73 15 38 53 -1 15 54 116 24 137 43 Brendan Gallagher Montreal RW 70 23 24 47 -2 12 34 73 31 200 44 Anthony Mantha Detroit RW 75 23 23 46 1 9 57 74 38 181 45 Jordan Eberle N.Y. Islanders RW 79 24 30 54 -5 11 18 37 30 187 46 Andrei Svechnikov Carolina RW 75 22 19 41 5 8 53 60 25 190 47 Kyle Okposo Buffalo RW 74 18 32 50 -9 22 38 71 33 170 48 Tyler Johnson Tampa Bay RW 75 19 27 46 2 14 24 47 37 167 49 Timo Meier San Jose RW 80 18 17 35 2 4 44 121 39 211 50 Pavel Buchnevich N.Y. Rangers RW 77 16 31 47 2 15 24 50 32 153 51 Nick Schmaltz Chicago RW 77 16 35 51 7 9 16 20 39 113 52 Alex Tuch Vegas RW 77 16 23 39 -2 9 24 95 44 161 53 Nick Bjugstad Florida RW 71 16 24 40 -4 8 39 93 20 194 54 Charlie Coyle Minnesota RW 76 15 28 43 7 5 22 96 62 136 55 Richard Panik Arizona RW 77 17 21 38 5 7 48 142 41 146 56 Tom Wilson Washington RW 80 12 20 32 4 1 167 248 47 119 57 Elias Lindholm Calgary RW 79 15 33 48 -6 11 18 102 42 158 58 Gustav Nyquist Detroit RW 81 18 26 44 -2 10 24 62 29 193 59 Josh Bailey N.Y. Islanders RW 78 15 36 51 -8 18 16 27 36 145 60 Danton Heinen Boston RW 77 15 27 42 5 10 16 46 31 128 61 Robby Fabbri St. Louis RW 72 17 24 41 -6 10 32 69 15 136 62 Filip Zadina Detroit RW 76 16 15 31 2 7 24 45 25 172 63 Daniel Sprong Pittsburgh RW 75 17 13 30 3 0 0 83 25 162 64 Bryan Rust Pittsburgh RW 72 14 19 33 5 2 20 120 40 143 65 Ryan Hartman Nashville RW 77 15 16 31 7 1 71 117 34 150 66 Oliver Bjorkstrand Columbus RW 74 13 24 37 5 6 10 52 34 146 67 Michael Grabner Arizona RW 79 21 10 31 7 1 14 54 41 153 68 Kyler Yamamoto Edmonton RW 75 11 24 35 2 6 18 52 25 187 69 Christian Fischer Arizona RW 78 17 19 36 -10 8 14 114 22 159 70 Kevin Labanc San Jose RW 78 13 26 39 2 9 32 30 22 136 71 Valeri Nichushkin Dallas RW 79 13 20 33 4 3 12 80 30 137 72 Brett Ritchie Dallas RW 75 13 9 22 6 2 44 176 18 155 73 Loui Eriksson Vancouver RW 74 17 21 38 2 7 10 15 45 154 74 Jason Pominville Buffalo RW 79 14 24 38 -5 7 8 38 35 175 75 Patrick Eaves Anaheim RW 60 15 12 27 3 8 20 71 30 149 76 Mikkel Boedker Ottawa RW 77 15 25 40 -8 10 12 54 30 140 77 Bobby Ryan Ottawa RW 67 14 22 36 -9 7 20 102 41 130 78 Stefan Noesen New Jersey RW 71 14 11 25 6 0 38 107 33 122 79 Andrew Shaw Montreal RW 68 13 16 29 -2 7 71 114 28 117 80 Tobias Rieder Edmonton RW 79 15 18 33 -8 5 8 72 43 152

DEFENCE RANK PLAYER TEAM POS GP G A PTS PLUSMINUS PPP PIM HITS BLOCKS SOG 1 Brent Burns San Jose D 82 20 51 71 -4 27 48 82 140 334 2 Victor Hedman Tampa Bay D 78 15 47 62 17 26 50 109 121 195 3 Drew Doughty Los Angeles D 82 12 42 54 16 21 52 127 121 197 4 Erik Karlsson Ottawa D 75 13 57 70 -7 22 38 67 154 215 5 Roman Josi Nashville D 76 14 41 55 11 20 26 68 136 231 6 Seth Jones Columbus D 77 14 41 55 6 18 28 88 129 214 7 John Klingberg Dallas D 80 10 51 61 11 21 30 43 101 186 8 Dustin Byfuglien Winnipeg D 75 12 36 48 8 18 110 169 103 210 9 P.K. Subban Nashville D 75 13 41 54 8 23 71 101 91 183 10 John Carlson Washington D 74 12 42 54 6 24 22 50 133 195 11 Shayne Gostisbehere Philadelphia D 77 13 43 56 2 28 28 46 101 207 12 Mark Giordano Calgary D 81 14 30 44 8 13 60 82 175 198 13 Kris Letang Pittsburgh D 68 10 43 53 -2 21 53 106 102 196 14 Ryan Suter Minnesota D 80 7 41 48 10 20 34 74 129 160 15 Alex Pietrangelo St. Louis D 78 13 36 49 6 13 22 46 155 199 16 Dougie Hamilton Carolina D 81 15 34 49 1 14 62 82 94 244 17 Zach Werenski Columbus D 78 14 30 44 13 16 16 52 95 207 18 Torey Krug Boston D 78 10 43 53 -1 23 36 70 81 212 19 Ivan Provorov Philadelphia D 82 12 26 38 5 5 28 135 176 191 20 Mikhail Sergachev Tampa Bay D 80 10 35 45 9 19 46 110 77 171 21 Jake Muzzin Los Angeles D 78 8 32 40 2 13 48 175 126 174 22 Matt Dumba Minnesota D 80 13 27 40 8 13 49 124 97 175 23 Rasmus Ristolainen Buffalo D 77 7 34 41 -12 22 44 180 125 181 24 Colton Parayko St. Louis D 81 7 30 37 5 9 22 111 136 204 25 Ryan Ellis Nashville D 71 13 27 40 16 8 20 52 123 155 26 Keith Yandle Florida D 82 7 46 53 1 20 40 32 91 181 27 Charlie McAvoy Boston D 75 6 31 37 15 9 65 167 100 95 28 Oliver Ekman-Larsson Arizona D 79 15 30 45 -12 19 58 147 78 194 29 Dmitry Orlov Washington D 82 9 26 35 11 4 34 144 111 133 30 Zdeno Chara Boston D 75 8 20 28 14 5 63 137 125 146 31 Matt Niskanen Washington D 74 6 24 30 14 6 36 135 109 136 32 Alec Martinez Los Angeles D 79 9 21 30 1 12 34 125 190 123 33 Jake Gardiner Toronto D 81 7 38 45 6 14 34 65 89 129 34 Morgan Rielly Toronto D 78 7 37 44 -4 17 20 50 103 176 35 Josh Manson Anaheim D 78 6 22 28 16 0 75 197 91 110 36 Brent Seabrook Chicago D 81 7 27 34 2 10 34 101 159 143 37 Jeff Petry Montreal D 75 9 27 36 -11 15 24 154 129 163 38 Tyson Barrie Colorado D 72 12 38 50 -10 23 24 37 79 169 39 Shea Weber Montreal D 50 12 22 34 3 14 24 111 109 130 40 Aaron Ekblad Florida D 78 14 20 34 -1 10 62 81 105 205 41 Justin Faulk Carolina D 73 12 27 39 -13 17 38 121 83 207 42 Ryan Pulock N.Y. Islanders D 76 11 23 34 -2 10 18 120 93 190 43 Jared Spurgeon Minnesota D 70 10 26 36 7 11 12 57 138 122 44 Duncan Keith Chicago D 78 5 38 43 -3 13 24 30 138 172 45 Brandon Montour Anaheim D 79 8 23 31 10 9 44 92 84 164 46 Shea Theodore Vegas D 78 9 28 37 4 11 34 37 94 178 47 Ryan McDonagh Tampa Bay D 70 6 23 29 11 8 26 80 156 116 48 Darnell Nurse Edmonton D 78 6 16 22 2 1 71 190 136 177 49 Josh Morrissey Winnipeg D 81 7 18 25 9 2 45 149 160 105 50 Mattias Ekholm Nashville D 81 8 24 32 12 7 42 69 112 126 51 Justin Schultz Pittsburgh D 69 6 27 33 15 12 20 44 87 122 52 Brady Skjei N.Y. Rangers D 81 5 31 36 -8 8 46 157 110 156 53 Marc-Edouard Vlasic San Jose D 76 9 22 31 9 6 38 30 156 146 54 Hampus Lindholm Anaheim D 73 11 18 29 10 9 36 88 101 127 55 Oskar Klefbom Edmonton D 74 9 22 31 -3 11 12 46 141 202 56 Adam Larsson Edmonton D 72 4 12 16 9 0 50 246 147 84 57 Jaccob Slavin Carolina D 82 7 26 33 9 3 12 41 158 127 58 Alex Goligoski Arizona D 80 9 27 36 -7 9 28 116 152 120 59 Johnny Boychuk N.Y. Islanders D 68 7 15 22 3 3 28 147 136 164 60 Alexander Edler Vancouver D 65 6 24 30 -9 11 54 126 163 148 61 Kevin Shattenkirk N.Y. Rangers D 67 10 32 42 -12 20 50 72 93 145 62 Will Butcher New Jersey D 80 6 39 45 -1 24 14 23 70 98 63 Jacob Trouba Winnipeg D 65 7 19 26 6 4 48 105 129 137 64 Sami Vatanen New Jersey D 72 5 27 32 -2 16 32 86 111 137 65 Radko Gudas Philadelphia D 71 4 14 18 2 0 93 231 132 137 66 Nick Leddy N.Y. Islanders D 81 9 34 43 -14 16 20 88 101 141 67 Anton Stralman Tampa Bay D 77 6 18 24 14 3 20 104 93 129 68 Colin Miller Vegas D 75 9 23 32 -2 11 66 133 61 144 69 Justin Braun San Jose D 80 4 21 25 6 0 30 130 151 110 70 Cam Fowler Anaheim D 72 8 26 34 1 13 26 28 116 136 71 Esa Lindell Dallas D 78 7 16 23 9 5 24 95 126 119 72 Erik Johnson Colorado D 67 8 17 25 -7 4 44 122 156 167 73 Tyler Myers Winnipeg D 70 7 23 30 6 8 55 56 98 131 74 Dion Phaneuf Los Angeles D 77 6 21 27 -10 10 69 149 132 135 75 Calvin De Haan Carolina D 71 3 16 19 10 1 22 117 162 99 76 Olli Maatta Pittsburgh D 72 5 16 21 10 4 22 104 105 122 77 David Savard Columbus D 75 4 16 20 4 0 38 135 130 136 78 Noah Hanifin Calgary D 80 7 28 35 -8 11 24 72 73 150 79 Vince Dunn St. Louis D 77 6 22 28 3 10 22 34 69 159 80 Thomas Chabot Ottawa D 78 11 23 34 -9 11 20 63 90 132

GOALTENDER RANK PLAYER TEAM GP W AVG SV% SO GROTO 1 Pekka Rinne Nashville G 61 38 2.38 .920 6 6.23 2 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay G 62 39 2.55 .919 5 5.63 3 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg G 64 37 2.49 .919 5 5.17 4 Braden Holtby Washington G 59 39 2.56 .916 3 4.83 5 Jonathan Quick Los Angeles G 65 34 2.32 .919 5 4.73 6 Devan Dubnyk Minnesota G 63 35 2.40 .919 5 4.80 7 Tuukka Rask Boston G 59 34 2.37 .916 5 4.47 8 Sergei Bobrovsky Columbus G 60 34 2.41 .920 4 4.13 9 John Gibson Anaheim G 60 31 2.28 .924 5 4.03 10 Matt Murray Pittsburgh G 55 34 2.56 .917 3 3.20 11 Frederik Andersen Toronto G 62 36 2.74 .918 4 3.63 12 Martin Jones San Jose G 63 33 2.44 .915 4 3.53 13 Carey Price Montreal G 56 27 2.63 .919 2 0.37 14 Henrik Lundqvist N.Y. Rangers G 62 29 2.79 .915 2 0.37 15 Antti Raanta Arizona G 52 27 2.25 .923 5 2.77 16 Ben Bishop Dallas G 54 27 2.41 .917 4 1.70 17 Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas G 47 28 2.45 .921 3 1.70 18 Jake Allen St. Louis G 57 28 2.56 .912 3 1.03 19 Mike Smith Calgary G 55 25 2.69 .915 3 -0.30 20 Roberto Luongo Florida G 43 22 2.49 .923 3 -0.37 21 Corey Crawford Chicago G 35 20 2.37 .925 2 -0.90 22 Brian Elliott Philadelphia G 44 24 2.48 .914 2 -0.30 23 Cam Talbot Edmonton G 48 25 2.75 .913 3 -0.57 24 Philipp Grubauer Colorado G 44 20 2.46 .922 2 -1.30 25 Craig Anderson Ottawa G 54 25 2.87 .911 3 -1.03 26 Cam Ward Chicago G 49 23 2.64 .907 2 -1.40 27 Cory Schneider New Jersey G 50 23 2.70 .913 2 -1.40 28 Mikko Koskinen Edmonton G 36 18 2.51 .916 3 -2.00 29 James Reimer Florida G 43 20 2.76 .917 3 -2.13 30 Carter Hutton Buffalo G 37 17 2.55 .918 3 -2.40 31 Semyon Varlamov Colorado G 41 19 2.63 .916 2 -2.40 32 Linus Ullmark Buffalo G 45 19 2.61 .916 1 -2.67 33 Scott Darling Carolina G 43 20 2.83 .904 2 -3.13 34 Jonathan Bernier Detroit G 42 19 2.72 .913 2 -2.80 35 Robin Lehner N.Y. Islanders G 47 19 2.79 .915 2 -2.97 36 Malcolm Subban Vegas G 35 19 2.73 .909 1 -3.30 37 Jacob Markstrom Vancouver G 45 18 2.69 .912 1 -3.40 38 Petr Mrazek Carolina G 41 18 2.86 .906 3 -3.50 39 Jimmy Howard Detroit G 44 17 2.65 .914 1 -3.53 40 Juuse Saros Nashville G 24 11 2.40 .924 2 -4.03 41 Garret Sparks Toronto G 22 12 2.48 .919 2 -4.13 42 Keith Kinkaid New Jersey G 33 16 2.74 .912 1 -4.23 43 Aaron Dell San Jose G 21 10 2.32 .922 1 -4.50 44 Ryan Miller Anaheim G 27 11 2.55 .918 2 -4.73 45 Casey DeSmith Pittsburgh G 28 12 2.51 .916 1 -4.67 46 Anton Khudobin Dallas G 29 13 2.62 .910 1 -4.90 47 Darcy Kuemper Arizona G 30 12 2.65 .912 2 -4.93 48 Michal Neuvirth Philadelphia G 26 12 2.57 .912 1 -5.00 49 Thomas Greiss N.Y. Islanders G 37 16 2.93 .906 1 -5.07 50 Jaroslav Halak Boston G 26 11 2.87 .913 2 -5.97 Ville Husso St. Louis G Carter Hart Philadelphia G Thatcher Demko Vancouver G Eric Comrie Winnipeg G Charlie Lindgren Montreal G Ilya Samsonov Washington G Jon Gillies Calgary G

Scott Cullen can be reached at scott.cullen@bellmedia.ca