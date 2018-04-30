The fantasy waiver wire this week is headlined by players who busted out with power last season and are continuing to hit the long ball this year; Davidson, Alonso, Mikolas, Nova and more in Scott Cullen's MLB Statistically Speaking.

Here are some players, owned in less than 60% of TSN leagues, to consider for your fantasy squad:

Matt Davidson, DH, Chicago White Sox – The 27-year-old isn’t the most well-rounded performer – no steals and is a .228 career hitter – but he has power, slugging 26 homers last season and nine in 104 plate appearances this season. Owned: 48.8%

Yonder Alonso, 1B, Cleveland – After a breakout power season last year, when he hit 28 home runs, the 31-year-old has picked up where he left off and has hit eight home runs already, including three in the past four games. Owned: 45.1%

Scott Schebler, RF, Cincinnati – He was injured early in the season, but the Reds’ power-hitting outfielder, who mashed 30 homers last year, is back in the lineup and, at least early on, is hitting for average (.304 AVG, .903 OPS) too. Owned: 15.0%

Michael Taylor, CF, Washington – He’s only hitting .221, but is 9-for-9 in stolen base attempts and has been spending time at the fifth spot in the batting order, so not a bad opportunity to score and drive in runs. Owned: 34.8%

Franchy Cordero, OF, San Diego – The 23-year-old outfielder is looking at more regular playing time with Wil Myers out for at least a couple of weeks with a strained oblique. Cordero is a free swinger, with three walks and 25 strikeouts, but he’s also slugged six home runs in 68 plate appearances. Owned: 10.4%

Jarlin Garcia has been effective since joining the Marlins' rotation.

Jarlin Garcia, SP, Miami – The southpaw started the season in middle relief for the Marlins, but in three starts he has allowed one run in 17 innings (0.53 ERA, 0.76 WHIP) since joining the rotation. Owned: 35.8%

Miles Mikolas, SP, St. Louis – Back in the league for the first time since 2014, the 29-year-old has held a starting spot with the Cardinals thanks to impressive control – he’s walked two in 33 innings, posting a 3.27 ERA and 0.97 WHIP in five starts. Owned: 38.6%

Ivan Nova, SP, Pittsburgh – Joining the Pirates has certainly improved Nova’s career and even with a bit of a down season last year, his control makes him a solid mid-rotation starter. This season, he’s walked four in 38 innings and has a 3.32 ERA and 1.03 WHIP in six starts. Owned: 33.5%

Joakim Soria, RP, Chicago White Sox – It’s not like the White Sox offer a ton of save opportunities for their closer, but in some leagues getting closers is really important and Soria is holding the role, effectively (2.70 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 10 K in 10 IP), for the first time since 2015. Owned: 22.2%