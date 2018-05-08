Nashville forces a Game Seven and the Capitals finally get past the Penguins; Forsberg, Arvidsson, Rinne, Kuznetsov and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

HEROES

Filip Forsberg and Viktor Arvidsson – Nashville’s star wingers both tallied a pair of goals plus an assist in a 4-0 Game Six victory at Winnipeg. Forsberg has 15 points (7 G, 8 A) and Arvidsson has nine points (5 G, 4 A) in 12 playoff games.

Pekka Rinne – After a tough night in Game Five, Nashville’s netminder posted a 34-save shutout in a 4-0 Game Six victory at Winnipeg. He has a .907 save percentage in a dozen playoff starts.

Evgeny Kuznetsov – Washington’s playmaking centre scored the series-winning goal in overtime, earning a 2-1 decision in Game Six at Pittsburgh. He has 14 points (7 G, 7 A) in 12 postseason contests.

ZEROES

Phil Kessel – The Penguins winger struggled (13 for, 23 against, 36.1 CF%, 3-8 scoring chances) in a Game Six loss to Washington.

Mathieu Perreault – The Jets winger failed to generate a shot attempt in 15:42 of ice time in a 4-0 Game Six loss vs. Nashville.

STANLEY CUP HALF FULL/HALF EMPTY

Toby Enstrom – The veteran Jets blueliner had a stellar possession game (18 for, 7 against, 72.0 CF%, 9-3 scoring chances) in a 4-0 Game Six loss to Nashville.

VITAL SIGNS

Nicklas Backstrom – The Capitals were forced to play Game Six without Backstrom, who had his hand in a cast.

Mike Fisher – Nashville’s veteran centre left Game Six after getting cracked in the head by Jets defenceman Tyler Myers.

Ryan Hartman – The Pedators winger was a healthy scratch for Game Six, replaced in the lineup by Scott Hartnell.

Nathan Walker – The Australian-born winger was inserted into the Washington lineup for Game Six at Pittsburgh and he assisted on the Capitals’ first goal of the game.

SHORT SHIFTS

Predators C Ryan Johansen and D Roman Josi both had a pair of assists in a 4-0 Game Six victory at Winnipeg. Johansen has 13 points (5 G, 8 A) and Josi has four assists in 12 playoff games.

CHAMPS DETHRONED

After years of beating the Washington Capitals in the playoffs, the Pittsburgh Penguins were finally on the other side, losing 2-1 in overtime of Game Six.

Jake Guentzel and Sidney Crosby both led the Pittsburgh attack with eight points in the series and they both finished the playoff run with 21 points apiece, but the Penguins missed Evgeni Malkin and Carl Hagelin for portions of the Washington series and Derick Brassard and Phil Kessel didn’t score a goal in the six games.

Given how he performed during the past two runs to the Stanley Cup, Kessel was shockingly ineffective; he had the worst possession stats (41.2 CF%, 36.9 SCF%) on the Penguins in the series, and managed one goal on just 18 shots in a dozen playoff games. Brassard had one goal and four points in a dozen playoff games, not quite what was expected when he was acquired from Ottawa.

Pittsburgh’s top defenceman, Kris Letang, had a rough series. He was on the ice for nine goals against, and just three for, during 5-on-5 play.

Penguins goaltender Matt Murray stopped 28 of 30 shots in the deciding game and finished the series with a .905 save percentage, which isn’t great. It’s certainly not at the level that he had established in the past two playoff runs, when he posted a .928 save percentage.

As a player who has taken a lot of grief for his team’s playoff shortcomings in the past, Alex Ovechkin delivered the goods for the Capitals in the series. He and Evgeny Kuznetsov led the way offensively with six points.

Washington’s best possession numbers in the series belonged to centre Lars Eller (56.9 CF%), who stepped into a bigger role in the deciding game of the series when Nicklas Backstrom was injured.

All in all, it was probably about time for the puck to bounce Washington’s way in a series with the Penguins. This Pittsburgh team wasn’t quite playing at the level at which they had performed in the past couple of playoff runs and that made them vulnerable to a Washington team that, this year, is probably not as good as teams that have been eliminated by the Penguins in recent years.

