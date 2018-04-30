Arvidsson and Johansen lead the way in Nashville’s Game Two victory; Scheifele, Eller, Vrana and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

HEROES

Viktor Arvidsson – Nashville’s wherling-dervish winger put up a goal and two assists, with 13 shot attempts (7 SOG), in a 5-4 double-overtime victory in Game Two against Winnipeg. He has six points (3 G, 3 A) in eight playoff games.

Mark Scheifele – Winnipeg’s No. 1 centre tallied a pair of goals, including the tying goal late in the third period, and added an assist in a 5-4 double-OT loss at Nashville. He has 10 points (8 G, 2 A) in seven playoff games.

Ryan Johansen – The Predators centre scored two goals in Game Two against Winnipeg. He has seven points (4 G, 3 A) in eight postseason games, and showed the kind of finish to make one question how he’s managed just 37 goals in 203 regular-season games since arriving in Nashville.

.@RyanJohansen19's second of the game is a beauty that puts the @PredsNHL up 4-3. pic.twitter.com/APvlup56Xh — NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) April 30, 2018

Lars Eller – The Capitals centre picked up three assists in a 4-1 Game Two win against Pittsburgh; he has five points (2 G, 3 A) in eight playoff games.

ZEROES

Toby Enstrom – Winnipeg’s veteran blueliner had a tough night (18 for, 32 against, 36.0 CF%, 8-16 scoring chances) and was on the ice for the Predators’ last two goals in a 5-4 double-overtime loss at Nashville.

Kyle Connor – The Jets rookie winger was on the wrong side of the puck (21 for, 27 against, 43.8 CF%, 11-19 scoring chances) and was on the ice for three 5-on-5 goals against in a 5-4 double-overtime loss at Nashville.

Phil Kessel – With Evgeni Malkin out of the lineup, the Penguins winger had a hard time getting loose, managing two shots on goal and team-worst possession stats (10 for, 15 against, 40.0 CF%, 4-10 scoring chances) in a 4-1 Game Two loss at Washington.

STANLEY CUP HALF FULL/HALF EMPTY

Jakub Vrana – Washington’s rookie winger scored his first playoff goal, but also had game-worst possession numbers (4 for, 16 against, 20.0 CF%, 3-8 scoring chances) in a 4-1 Game Two victory against Pittsburgh.

VITAL SIGNS

Brian Dumoulin – The Penguins defenceman took a shoulder in the head from Capitals winger Tom Wilson and was forced to leave Game Two. If Dumoulin is out for any length of time, that’s a big deal for Pittsburgh – prior to Sunday, he ranked second on the Penguins with an average time on ice of 22:43 per game in the playoffs. There is also the possibility that Wilson faces some supplemental discipline for the hit, too.

SHORT SHIFTS

Predators D P.K. Subban and Jets D Dustin Byfuglien both produced a goal and an assist in Game Two. Subban had just one assist in his previous five games, while Byfuglien has seven points (1 G, 6 A) in seven playoff games…Jets RW Patrik Laine recorded 14 shot attempts (7 SOG) and managed one assist in Game Two at Nashville…Predators RW Ryan Hartman was back in the lineup after some time in the press box and had game-best shot differentials (22 for, 9 against, 71.0 CF%, 11-4 scoring chances)…Capitals G Braden Holtby stopped 32 of 33 shots in a 4-1 Game Two win against Pittsburgh, giving him a .932 save percentage in seven playoff appearances.

Many of the advanced stats used here come from Natural Stat Trick , Corsica , Hockey Viz , and Hockey Reference .