There is one player above all the rest when it comes to projecting the top scorers for the 2018-2019 NHL season.

When it comes to the player at the top of the heap, there’s no question, it’s Connor McDavid. He led the league in scoring during a miserable season in Edmonton last year and while there’s no guarantee that it will be better next year, he’s the prohibitive favourite to win his third straight scoring title.

There were 5.94 goals per game scored in the National Hockey League last season, the highest per-game rate of red lights since the power-play-fueled 2005-2006 season.

Generally, more goals makes for a more entertaining product, so that should be a positive, but for those of us forecasting point totals, the question is: will it last?

It appeared that a slashing crackdown had a positive effect early last season, though that standard seemed to slip (as seems to be the case with virtually every rule crackdown in the history of the league).

But, it’s important because we know it’s possible that calling the games by the rules is enough to keep sufficient offence in the game.

Last season there were three 100-point scorers, nine 90-point scorers and 21 80-point scorers. By contrast, in 2013-2014, there were seven 80-point scorers, and two of those players landed exactly on 80 (though there were four more at 79).

In any case, if last season’s numbers are any indication then the guys at the top end may have a little bit of a higher ceiling than they had in previous seasons.

After McDavid, the rest of the challengers may be great players, but it’s difficult to project them over 100 points, which isn’t so tough with No. 97 as long as he stays healthy.

Sidney Crosby finished 10th in the league in scoring last season, but had a career-low on-ice shooting percentage (6.1%). If his percentages bounce back, and the Penguins power play stays lethal, Crosby is still a safe bet.

While Crosby is tried-and-true, Nikita Kucherov is on the way up. He put up 100 points last season, but his on-ice shooting percentage (10.2%) was rather lofty and that could make it tough to duplicate his production.

Like Crosby, Patrick Kane is a proven scorer coming off a season with a relatively low on-ice shooting percentage, so a recovery is a reasonable expectation.

Nathan MacKinnon had a bust-out season in 2017-2018, his point total jumping from 53 to 97, but is it safe to assume that he just carries on from that season? Is that MacKinnon’s new normal?

These are the kinds of questions necessary not just for the top players, but for players throughout the league. Was last year for real? Can this player be trusted to stay healthy? How safe is a player‘s spot in the lineup? Is that lineup written in pen or pencil? Remember, the best-laid plans in the offseason can get changed very quickly once the games start for real. Last year, for example, Jordan Eberle was going to play with John Tavares and Kyle Conner started the year in the AHL. Stuff happens.

But, this is a fun time of year. Hockey is on its way back and we get to start debating the merits of players and teams.

Today, you get my Top 300 projected scorers for the 2018-2019 NHL season. Tomorrow, full fantasy rankings will be online, with Google sheets available for the die-hards who want to make their own calculations.

Keep your stick on the ice, and good luck!

 

PROJECTED TOP 300 SCORERS - 2018-2019 SEASON

 
RANK PLAYER TEAM POS GP G A PTS
1 Connor McDavid Edmonton C 80 39 69 108
2 Sidney Crosby Pittsburgh C 80 35 59 94
3 Nikita Kucherov Tampa Bay RW 78 39 53 92
4 Patrick Kane Chicago RW 82 35 55 90
5 Nathan MacKinnon Colorado C 76 35 53 88
6 Evgeny Kuznetsov Washington C 81 26 58 84
7 Evgeni Malkin Pittsburgh C 69 34 49 83
8 Jamie Benn Dallas LW 80 36 46 82
9 Claude Giroux Philadelphia LW 81 26 56 82
10 Johnny Gaudreau Calgary LW 78 25 56 81
11 Alexander Ovechkin Washington LW 81 46 34 80
12 Artemi Panarin Columbus LW 81 30 50 80
13 Blake Wheeler Winnipeg RW 81 24 55 79
14 Tyler Seguin Dallas C 79 36 42 78
15 Taylor Hall New Jersey LW 77 33 45 78
16 Mathew Barzal N.Y. Islanders C 80 21 57 78
17 Auston Matthews Toronto C 76 43 34 77
18 Phil Kessel Pittsburgh RW 82 28 48 76
19 Brad Marchand Boston LW 73 34 41 75
20 John Tavares Toronto C 80 33 42 75
21 Anze Kopitar Los Angeles C 80 27 48 75
22 Nicklas Backstrom Washington C 79 21 54 75
23 David Pastrnak Boston RW 78 34 40 74
24 Clayton Keller Arizona LW 80 25 49 74
25 Mark Scheifele Winnipeg C 74 32 41 73
26 Steven Stamkos Tampa Bay C 73 28 45 73
27 Jakub Voracek Philadelphia RW 80 18 54 72
28 Patrik Laine Winnipeg RW 78 43 28 71
29 Vladimir Tarasenko St. Louis RW 80 36 35 71
30 Brent Burns San Jose D 82 20 51 71
31 Jack Eichel Buffalo C 75 28 42 70
32 Aleksander Barkov Florida C 72 27 43 70
33 Mitch Marner Toronto RW 80 21 49 70
34 Erik Karlsson Ottawa D 75 13 57 70
35 Joe Pavelski San Jose RW 82 27 42 69
36 Leon Draisaitl Edmonton C 78 26 43 69
37 Mikael Granlund Minnesota RW 79 23 45 68
38 Ryan Getzlaf Anaheim C 69 15 53 68
39 Vincent Trocheck Florida C 81 28 39 67
40 Rickard Rakell Anaheim LW 74 35 31 66
41 Mikko Rantanen Colorado RW 78 25 41 66
42 William Nylander Toronto RW 81 22 44 66
43 Sebastian Aho Carolina LW 80 28 37 65
44 Nikolaj Ehlers Winnipeg LW 82 28 37 65
45 Jonathan Huberdeau Florida LW 77 24 41 65
46 Brock Boeser Vancouver RW 75 34 30 64
47 Filip Forsberg Nashville LW 75 29 35 64
48 Brayden Schenn St. Louis C 81 27 37 64
49 Ryan O'Reilly St. Louis C 76 22 42 64
50 Teuvo Teravainen Carolina RW 81 23 40 63
51 Mark Stone Ottawa RW 73 23 40 63
52 Alexander Radulov Dallas RW 79 22 41 63
53 Sean Monahan Calgary C 77 29 33 62
54 Patrice Bergeron Boston C 72 28 34 62
55 Jonathan Marchessault Vegas LW 76 27 35 62
56 Victor Hedman Tampa Bay D 78 15 47 62
57 Viktor Arvidsson Nashville RW 79 30 31 61
58 Eric Staal Minnesota C 81 28 33 61
59 Ilya Kovalchuk Los Angeles LW 75 26 35 61
60 John Klingberg Dallas D 80 10 51 61
61 Brayden Point Tampa Bay C 78 27 33 60
62 Pierre-Luc Dubois Columbus C 80 24 36 60
63 Dylan Larkin Detroit C 81 22 38 60
64 Elias Pettersson Vancouver C 78 25 34 59
65 Jonathan Toews Chicago C 75 23 36 59
66 Matt Duchene Ottawa C 79 27 31 58
67 Evgeni Dadonov Florida RW 77 26 32 58
68 Sean Couturier Philadelphia C 73 23 35 58
69 Ryan Johansen Nashville C 80 15 43 58
70 James van Riemsdyk Philadelphia LW 80 32 25 57
71 Jeff Skinner Buffalo LW 81 29 27 56
72 Max Pacioretty Vegas LW 73 27 29 56
73 William Karlsson Vegas C 81 27 29 56
74 Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Edmonton LW 72 26 30 56
75 Jake Guentzel Pittsburgh LW 80 25 31 56
76 Mats Zuccarello N.Y. Rangers RW 80 18 38 56
77 Shayne Gostisbehere Philadelphia D 77 13 43 56
78 Anders Lee N.Y. Islanders LW 81 34 21 55
79 Logan Couture San Jose C 72 27 28 55
80 Mike Hoffman Florida LW 79 24 31 55
81 Gabriel Landeskog Colorado LW 76 23 32 55
82 Nico Hischier New Jersey C 80 23 32 55
83 Sam Reinhart Buffalo RW 81 23 32 55
84 Jaden Schwartz St. Louis LW 67 22 33 55
85 Matthew Tkachuk Calgary LW 74 21 34 55
86 J.T. Miller Tampa Bay LW 82 21 34 55
87 Joe Thornton San Jose C 70 14 41 55
88 Roman Josi Nashville D 76 14 41 55
89 Seth Jones Columbus D 77 14 41 55
90 Jeff Carter Los Angeles C 72 27 27 54
91 Nazem Kadri Toronto C 80 26 28 54
92 Jordan Eberle N.Y. Islanders RW 79 24 30 54
93 Alex Galchenyuk Arizona C 77 23 31 54
94 Kyle Turris Nashville C 77 21 33 54
95 Derek Stepan Arizona C 79 17 37 54
96 P.K. Subban Nashville D 75 13 41 54
97 John Carlson Washington D 74 12 42 54
98 Drew Doughty Los Angeles D 82 12 42 54
99 Cam Atkinson Columbus RW 76 28 25 53
100 Jason Zucker Minnesota LW 78 27 26 53
101 Kyle Connor Winnipeg LW 77 26 27 53
102 Corey Perry Anaheim RW 77 22 31 53
103 Jonathan Drouin Montreal C 78 16 37 53
104 David Perron St. Louis RW 73 15 38 53
105 Kris Letang Pittsburgh D 68 10 43 53
106 Torey Krug Boston D 78 10 43 53
107 Keith Yandle Florida D 82 7 46 53
108 Mika Zibanejad N.Y. Rangers C 77 25 27 52
109 Kyle Palmieri New Jersey RW 74 26 25 51
110 Nick Schmaltz Chicago RW 77 16 35 51
111 Josh Bailey N.Y. Islanders RW 78 15 36 51
112 Patric Hornqvist Pittsburgh RW 73 25 25 50
113 Nino Niederreiter Minnesota RW 79 23 27 50
114 Kyle Okposo Buffalo RW 74 18 32 50
115 Mikko Koivu Minnesota C 81 16 34 50
116 Tyson Barrie Colorado D 72 12 38 50
117 T.J. Oshie Washington RW 74 22 27 49
118 Dustin Brown Los Angeles RW 81 21 28 49
119 Thomas Vanek Detroit LW 76 20 29 49
120 Justin Williams Carolina RW 81 19 30 49
121 Mikael Backlund Calgary C 82 18 31 49
122 Paul Stastny Vegas C 74 15 34 49
123 Dougie Hamilton Carolina D 81 15 34 49
124 Alex Pietrangelo St. Louis D 78 13 36 49
125 Henrik Zetterberg Detroit C 74 11 38 49
126 Wayne Simmonds Philadelphia RW 78 25 23 48
127 Adam Henrique Anaheim C 81 25 23 48
128 Ondrej Kase Anaheim RW 78 22 26 48
129 Reilly Smith Vegas RW 74 21 27 48
130 Yanni Gourde Tampa Bay RW 78 21 27 48
131 David Krejci Boston C 71 18 30 48
132 Elias Lindholm Calgary RW 79 15 33 48
133 Dustin Byfuglien Winnipeg D 75 12 36 48
134 Ryan Suter Minnesota D 80 7 41 48
135 Evander Kane San Jose LW 73 27 26 47
136 James Neal Calgary RW 73 26 21 47
137 Tyler Toffoli Los Angeles RW 77 24 23 47
138 Brendan Gallagher Montreal RW 70 23 24 47
139 Bo Horvat Vancouver C 75 21 26 47
140 Jake DeBrusk Boston LW 75 19 28 47
141 Jordan Staal Carolina C 79 19 28 47
142 Pavel Buchnevich N.Y. Rangers RW 77 16 31 47
143 Ryan Donato Boston LW 77 26 20 46
144 Patrick Marleau Toronto LW 82 26 20 46
145 Anthony Mantha Detroit RW 75 23 23 46
146 Chris Kreider N.Y. Rangers LW 75 22 24 46
147 Henrik Borgstrom Florida C 75 20 26 46
148 Tyler Johnson Tampa Bay RW 75 19 27 46
149 Alexander Steen St. Louis LW 74 15 31 46
150 Brandon Saad Chicago LW 81 23 22 45
151 Travis Konecny Philadelphia RW 76 21 24 45
152 Kevin Fiala Nashville LW 77 20 25 45
153 Jakob Silfverberg Anaheim RW 79 20 25 45
154 Oliver Ekman-Larsson Arizona D 79 15 30 45
155 Max Domi Montreal LW 76 13 32 45
156 Mikhail Sergachev Tampa Bay D 80 10 35 45
157 Jake Gardiner Toronto D 81 7 38 45
158 Will Butcher New Jersey D 80 6 39 45
159 Eeli Tolvanen Nashville LW 77 23 21 44
160 Tomas Hertl San Jose C 75 21 23 44
161 Derick Brassard Pittsburgh C 76 19 25 44
162 Bryan Little Winnipeg C 70 18 26 44
163 Gustav Nyquist Detroit RW 81 18 26 44
164 Zach Werenski Columbus D 78 14 30 44
165 Mark Giordano Calgary D 81 14 30 44
166 Morgan Rielly Toronto D 78 7 37 44
167 Conor Sheary Buffalo LW 74 22 21 43
168 Craig Smith Nashville RW 80 21 22 43
169 Kevin Hayes N.Y. Rangers C 77 20 23 43
170 Milan Lucic Edmonton LW 81 16 27 43
171 Charlie Coyle Minnesota RW 76 15 28 43
172 Ryan Spooner N.Y. Rangers LW 69 13 30 43
173 Nick Leddy N.Y. Islanders D 81 9 34 43
174 Duncan Keith Chicago D 78 5 38 43
175 Zach Parise Minnesota LW 67 22 20 42
176 Danton Heinen Boston RW 77 15 27 42
177 Ondrej Palat Tampa Bay LW 68 14 28 42
178 Tyler Bozak St. Louis C 74 14 28 42
179 Casey Mittelstadt Buffalo C 77 11 31 42
180 Kevin Shattenkirk N.Y. Rangers D 67 10 32 42
181 Andrei Svechnikov Carolina RW 75 22 19 41
182 Robby Fabbri St. Louis RW 72 17 24 41
183 Marcus Johansson New Jersey LW 68 16 25 41
184 Alex Killorn Tampa Bay LW 81 16 25 41
185 Mathieu Perreault Winnipeg LW 69 14 27 41
186 Alexander Wennberg Columbus C 70 10 31 41
187 Rasmus Ristolainen Buffalo D 77 7 34 41
188 Artem Anisimov Chicago C 71 21 19 40
189 David Backes Boston RW 74 18 22 40
190 Nick Foligno Columbus LW 74 17 23 40
191 Martin Necas Carolina C 78 17 23 40
192 Vladislav Namestnikov N.Y. Rangers LW 79 17 23 40
193 Tanner Pearson Los Angeles LW 81 17 23 40
194 Nick Bjugstad Florida RW 71 16 24 40
195 Jack Roslovic Winnipeg C 77 15 25 40
196 Mikkel Boedker Ottawa RW 77 15 25 40
197 Ryan Ellis Nashville D 71 13 27 40
198 Matt Dumba Minnesota D 80 13 27 40
199 Dylan Sikura Chicago RW 75 12 28 40
200 Jake Muzzin Los Angeles D 78 8 32 40
201 Valentin Zykov Carolina LW 75 21 18 39
202 Erik Haula Vegas LW 75 19 20 39
203 Victor Rask Carolina C 76 16 23 39
204 Alex Tuch Vegas RW 77 16 23 39
205 Kevin Labanc San Jose RW 78 13 26 39
206 Justin Faulk Carolina D 73 12 27 39
207 Andreas Athanasiou Detroit C 74 21 17 38
208 Ryan Dzingel Ottawa LW 80 19 19 38
209 Loui Eriksson Vancouver RW 74 17 21 38
210 Richard Panik Arizona RW 77 17 21 38
211 Frans Nielsen Detroit C 79 16 22 38
212 Jason Spezza Dallas C 75 15 23 38
213 Charles Hudon Montreal LW 74 14 24 38
214 Jason Pominville Buffalo RW 79 14 24 38
215 Gabe Vilardi Los Angeles C 70 13 25 38
216 Ivan Provorov Philadelphia D 82 12 26 38
217 Tomas Tatar Montreal LW 82 20 17 37
218 Nolan Patrick Philadelphia C 75 16 21 37
219 Christian Dvorak Arizona C 78 16 21 37
220 Oliver Bjorkstrand Columbus RW 74 13 24 37
221 Phillip Danault Montreal C 77 12 25 37
222 Jesper Bratt New Jersey RW 77 12 25 37
223 Shea Theodore Vegas D 78 9 28 37
224 Colton Parayko St. Louis D 81 7 30 37
225 Charlie McAvoy Boston D 75 6 31 37
226 Josh Anderson Columbus RW 79 21 15 36
227 Brock Nelson N.Y. Islanders C 81 20 16 36
228 Anthony Beauvillier N.Y. Islanders LW 75 18 18 36
229 Boone Jenner Columbus LW 78 18 18 36
230 Christian Fischer Arizona RW 78 17 19 36
231 Andre Burakovsky Washington LW 70 15 21 36
232 Adrian Kempe Los Angeles C 78 15 21 36
233 Bobby Ryan Ottawa RW 67 14 22 36
234 Dylan Strome Arizona C 77 14 22 36
235 Alexander Kerfoot Colorado RW 76 11 25 36
236 Jared Spurgeon Minnesota D 70 10 26 36
237 Jeff Petry Montreal D 75 9 27 36
238 Alex Goligoski Arizona D 80 9 27 36
239 T.J. Brodie Calgary D 74 5 31 36
240 Brady Skjei N.Y. Rangers D 81 5 31 36
241 Timo Meier San Jose RW 80 18 17 35
242 Anthony Cirelli Tampa Bay C 77 15 20 35
243 Jean-Gabriel Pageau Ottawa C 80 15 20 35
244 Nikita Scherbak Montreal RW 72 13 22 35
245 Zach Hyman Toronto LW 82 13 22 35
246 Andrew Cogliano Anaheim LW 82 12 23 35
247 Devin Shore Dallas LW 82 12 23 35
248 Robert Thomas St. Louis C 75 11 24 35
249 Kyler Yamamoto Edmonton RW 75 11 24 35
250 Dmitry Orlov Washington D 82 9 26 35
251 Noah Hanifin Calgary D 80 7 28 35
252 Andreas Johnsson Toronto LW 75 18 16 34
253 Micheal Ferland Carolina LW 75 17 17 34
254 Mattias Janmark Dallas LW 77 17 17 34
255 Aaron Ekblad Florida D 78 14 20 34
256 Derek Ryan Calgary C 74 13 21 34
257 Shea Weber Montreal D 50 12 22 34
258 Sam Gagner Vancouver RW 71 12 22 34
259 Ryan Pulock N.Y. Islanders D 76 11 23 34
260 Thomas Chabot Ottawa D 78 11 23 34
261 Mike Green Detroit D 69 9 25 34
262 Cam Fowler Anaheim D 72 8 26 34
263 Brent Seabrook Chicago D 81 7 27 34
264 Tobias Rieder Edmonton RW 79 15 18 33
265 Radek Faksa Dallas C 80 15 18 33
266 Ryan Kesler Anaheim C 63 14 19 33
267 Bryan Rust Pittsburgh RW 72 14 19 33
268 Logan Brown Ottawa C 75 14 19 33
269 Michael Frolik Calgary RW 72 13 20 33
270 Justin Abdelkader Detroit LW 74 13 20 33
271 Valeri Nichushkin Dallas RW 79 13 20 33
272 Travis Zajac New Jersey C 70 12 21 33
273 Carl Soderberg Colorado C 79 12 21 33
274 Tyler Bertuzzi Detroit LW 77 10 23 33
275 Valtteri Filppula N.Y. Islanders C 79 10 23 33
276 Jaccob Slavin Carolina D 82 7 26 33
277 Justin Schultz Pittsburgh D 69 6 27 33
278 Brendan Perlini Arizona LW 78 19 13 32
279 Artturi Lehkonen Montreal LW 75 17 15 32
280 Andrew Ladd N.Y. Islanders LW 76 17 15 32
281 Sven Baertschi Vancouver LW 67 16 16 32
282 Jakub Vrana Washington LW 75 15 17 32
283 Brock McGinn Carolina LW 79 15 17 32
284 Lars Eller Washington C 80 15 17 32
285 Chris Tierney San Jose C 81 13 19 32
286 Ryan Strome Edmonton C 76 12 20 32
287 Tom Wilson Washington RW 80 12 20 32
288 Josh Ho-Sang N.Y. Islanders RW 75 11 21 32
289 Pavel Zacha New Jersey C 77 10 22 32
290 Colin Miller Vegas D 75 9 23 32
291 Mattias Ekholm Nashville D 81 8 24 32
292 Sami Vatanen New Jersey D 72 5 27 32
293 Michael Grabner Arizona RW 79 21 10 31
294 Filip Zadina Detroit RW 76 16 15 31
295 Calle Jarnkrok Nashville C 75 15 16 31
296 Patrick Maroon St. Louis LW 75 15 16 31
297 Ryan Hartman Nashville RW 77 15 16 31
298 Connor Brown Toronto RW 80 15 16 31
299 Riley Nash Columbus C 75 12 19 31
300 Evan Rodrigues Buffalo LW 72 11 20 31
301 Jan Kovar N.Y. Islanders C 70 10 21 31
302 Carl Hagelin Pittsburgh LW 76 10 21 31
303 Oskar Klefbom Edmonton D 74 9 22 31
304 Marc-Edouard Vlasic San Jose D 76 9 22 31
305 Brandon Montour Anaheim D 79 8 23 31
 

 

Scott Cullen can be reached at scott.cullen@bellmedia.ca

 