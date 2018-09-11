There is one player above all the rest when it comes to projecting the top scorers for the 2018-2019 NHL season.

When it comes to the player at the top of the heap, there’s no question, it’s Connor McDavid. He led the league in scoring during a miserable season in Edmonton last year and while there’s no guarantee that it will be better next year, he’s the prohibitive favourite to win his third straight scoring title.

There were 5.94 goals per game scored in the National Hockey League last season, the highest per-game rate of red lights since the power-play-fueled 2005-2006 season.

Generally, more goals makes for a more entertaining product, so that should be a positive, but for those of us forecasting point totals, the question is: will it last?

It appeared that a slashing crackdown had a positive effect early last season, though that standard seemed to slip (as seems to be the case with virtually every rule crackdown in the history of the league).

But, it’s important because we know it’s possible that calling the games by the rules is enough to keep sufficient offence in the game.

Last season there were three 100-point scorers, nine 90-point scorers and 21 80-point scorers. By contrast, in 2013-2014, there were seven 80-point scorers, and two of those players landed exactly on 80 (though there were four more at 79).

In any case, if last season’s numbers are any indication then the guys at the top end may have a little bit of a higher ceiling than they had in previous seasons.

After McDavid, the rest of the challengers may be great players, but it’s difficult to project them over 100 points, which isn’t so tough with No. 97 as long as he stays healthy.

Sidney Crosby finished 10th in the league in scoring last season, but had a career-low on-ice shooting percentage (6.1%). If his percentages bounce back, and the Penguins power play stays lethal, Crosby is still a safe bet.

While Crosby is tried-and-true, Nikita Kucherov is on the way up. He put up 100 points last season, but his on-ice shooting percentage (10.2%) was rather lofty and that could make it tough to duplicate his production.

Like Crosby, Patrick Kane is a proven scorer coming off a season with a relatively low on-ice shooting percentage, so a recovery is a reasonable expectation.

Nathan MacKinnon had a bust-out season in 2017-2018, his point total jumping from 53 to 97, but is it safe to assume that he just carries on from that season? Is that MacKinnon’s new normal?

These are the kinds of questions necessary not just for the top players, but for players throughout the league. Was last year for real? Can this player be trusted to stay healthy? How safe is a player‘s spot in the lineup? Is that lineup written in pen or pencil? Remember, the best-laid plans in the offseason can get changed very quickly once the games start for real. Last year, for example, Jordan Eberle was going to play with John Tavares and Kyle Conner started the year in the AHL. Stuff happens.

But, this is a fun time of year. Hockey is on its way back and we get to start debating the merits of players and teams.

Today, you get my Top 300 projected scorers for the 2018-2019 NHL season. Tomorrow, full fantasy rankings will be online, with Google sheets available for the die-hards who want to make their own calculations.

Keep your stick on the ice, and good luck!

PROJECTED TOP 300 SCORERS - 2018-2019 SEASON RANK PLAYER TEAM POS GP G A PTS 1 Connor McDavid Edmonton C 80 39 69 108 2 Sidney Crosby Pittsburgh C 80 35 59 94 3 Nikita Kucherov Tampa Bay RW 78 39 53 92 4 Patrick Kane Chicago RW 82 35 55 90 5 Nathan MacKinnon Colorado C 76 35 53 88 6 Evgeny Kuznetsov Washington C 81 26 58 84 7 Evgeni Malkin Pittsburgh C 69 34 49 83 8 Jamie Benn Dallas LW 80 36 46 82 9 Claude Giroux Philadelphia LW 81 26 56 82 10 Johnny Gaudreau Calgary LW 78 25 56 81 11 Alexander Ovechkin Washington LW 81 46 34 80 12 Artemi Panarin Columbus LW 81 30 50 80 13 Blake Wheeler Winnipeg RW 81 24 55 79 14 Tyler Seguin Dallas C 79 36 42 78 15 Taylor Hall New Jersey LW 77 33 45 78 16 Mathew Barzal N.Y. Islanders C 80 21 57 78 17 Auston Matthews Toronto C 76 43 34 77 18 Phil Kessel Pittsburgh RW 82 28 48 76 19 Brad Marchand Boston LW 73 34 41 75 20 John Tavares Toronto C 80 33 42 75 21 Anze Kopitar Los Angeles C 80 27 48 75 22 Nicklas Backstrom Washington C 79 21 54 75 23 David Pastrnak Boston RW 78 34 40 74 24 Clayton Keller Arizona LW 80 25 49 74 25 Mark Scheifele Winnipeg C 74 32 41 73 26 Steven Stamkos Tampa Bay C 73 28 45 73 27 Jakub Voracek Philadelphia RW 80 18 54 72 28 Patrik Laine Winnipeg RW 78 43 28 71 29 Vladimir Tarasenko St. Louis RW 80 36 35 71 30 Brent Burns San Jose D 82 20 51 71 31 Jack Eichel Buffalo C 75 28 42 70 32 Aleksander Barkov Florida C 72 27 43 70 33 Mitch Marner Toronto RW 80 21 49 70 34 Erik Karlsson Ottawa D 75 13 57 70 35 Joe Pavelski San Jose RW 82 27 42 69 36 Leon Draisaitl Edmonton C 78 26 43 69 37 Mikael Granlund Minnesota RW 79 23 45 68 38 Ryan Getzlaf Anaheim C 69 15 53 68 39 Vincent Trocheck Florida C 81 28 39 67 40 Rickard Rakell Anaheim LW 74 35 31 66 41 Mikko Rantanen Colorado RW 78 25 41 66 42 William Nylander Toronto RW 81 22 44 66 43 Sebastian Aho Carolina LW 80 28 37 65 44 Nikolaj Ehlers Winnipeg LW 82 28 37 65 45 Jonathan Huberdeau Florida LW 77 24 41 65 46 Brock Boeser Vancouver RW 75 34 30 64 47 Filip Forsberg Nashville LW 75 29 35 64 48 Brayden Schenn St. Louis C 81 27 37 64 49 Ryan O'Reilly St. Louis C 76 22 42 64 50 Teuvo Teravainen Carolina RW 81 23 40 63 51 Mark Stone Ottawa RW 73 23 40 63 52 Alexander Radulov Dallas RW 79 22 41 63 53 Sean Monahan Calgary C 77 29 33 62 54 Patrice Bergeron Boston C 72 28 34 62 55 Jonathan Marchessault Vegas LW 76 27 35 62 56 Victor Hedman Tampa Bay D 78 15 47 62 57 Viktor Arvidsson Nashville RW 79 30 31 61 58 Eric Staal Minnesota C 81 28 33 61 59 Ilya Kovalchuk Los Angeles LW 75 26 35 61 60 John Klingberg Dallas D 80 10 51 61 61 Brayden Point Tampa Bay C 78 27 33 60 62 Pierre-Luc Dubois Columbus C 80 24 36 60 63 Dylan Larkin Detroit C 81 22 38 60 64 Elias Pettersson Vancouver C 78 25 34 59 65 Jonathan Toews Chicago C 75 23 36 59 66 Matt Duchene Ottawa C 79 27 31 58 67 Evgeni Dadonov Florida RW 77 26 32 58 68 Sean Couturier Philadelphia C 73 23 35 58 69 Ryan Johansen Nashville C 80 15 43 58 70 James van Riemsdyk Philadelphia LW 80 32 25 57 71 Jeff Skinner Buffalo LW 81 29 27 56 72 Max Pacioretty Vegas LW 73 27 29 56 73 William Karlsson Vegas C 81 27 29 56 74 Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Edmonton LW 72 26 30 56 75 Jake Guentzel Pittsburgh LW 80 25 31 56 76 Mats Zuccarello N.Y. Rangers RW 80 18 38 56 77 Shayne Gostisbehere Philadelphia D 77 13 43 56 78 Anders Lee N.Y. Islanders LW 81 34 21 55 79 Logan Couture San Jose C 72 27 28 55 80 Mike Hoffman Florida LW 79 24 31 55 81 Gabriel Landeskog Colorado LW 76 23 32 55 82 Nico Hischier New Jersey C 80 23 32 55 83 Sam Reinhart Buffalo RW 81 23 32 55 84 Jaden Schwartz St. Louis LW 67 22 33 55 85 Matthew Tkachuk Calgary LW 74 21 34 55 86 J.T. Miller Tampa Bay LW 82 21 34 55 87 Joe Thornton San Jose C 70 14 41 55 88 Roman Josi Nashville D 76 14 41 55 89 Seth Jones Columbus D 77 14 41 55 90 Jeff Carter Los Angeles C 72 27 27 54 91 Nazem Kadri Toronto C 80 26 28 54 92 Jordan Eberle N.Y. Islanders RW 79 24 30 54 93 Alex Galchenyuk Arizona C 77 23 31 54 94 Kyle Turris Nashville C 77 21 33 54 95 Derek Stepan Arizona C 79 17 37 54 96 P.K. Subban Nashville D 75 13 41 54 97 John Carlson Washington D 74 12 42 54 98 Drew Doughty Los Angeles D 82 12 42 54 99 Cam Atkinson Columbus RW 76 28 25 53 100 Jason Zucker Minnesota LW 78 27 26 53 101 Kyle Connor Winnipeg LW 77 26 27 53 102 Corey Perry Anaheim RW 77 22 31 53 103 Jonathan Drouin Montreal C 78 16 37 53 104 David Perron St. Louis RW 73 15 38 53 105 Kris Letang Pittsburgh D 68 10 43 53 106 Torey Krug Boston D 78 10 43 53 107 Keith Yandle Florida D 82 7 46 53 108 Mika Zibanejad N.Y. Rangers C 77 25 27 52 109 Kyle Palmieri New Jersey RW 74 26 25 51 110 Nick Schmaltz Chicago RW 77 16 35 51 111 Josh Bailey N.Y. Islanders RW 78 15 36 51 112 Patric Hornqvist Pittsburgh RW 73 25 25 50 113 Nino Niederreiter Minnesota RW 79 23 27 50 114 Kyle Okposo Buffalo RW 74 18 32 50 115 Mikko Koivu Minnesota C 81 16 34 50 116 Tyson Barrie Colorado D 72 12 38 50 117 T.J. Oshie Washington RW 74 22 27 49 118 Dustin Brown Los Angeles RW 81 21 28 49 119 Thomas Vanek Detroit LW 76 20 29 49 120 Justin Williams Carolina RW 81 19 30 49 121 Mikael Backlund Calgary C 82 18 31 49 122 Paul Stastny Vegas C 74 15 34 49 123 Dougie Hamilton Carolina D 81 15 34 49 124 Alex Pietrangelo St. Louis D 78 13 36 49 125 Henrik Zetterberg Detroit C 74 11 38 49 126 Wayne Simmonds Philadelphia RW 78 25 23 48 127 Adam Henrique Anaheim C 81 25 23 48 128 Ondrej Kase Anaheim RW 78 22 26 48 129 Reilly Smith Vegas RW 74 21 27 48 130 Yanni Gourde Tampa Bay RW 78 21 27 48 131 David Krejci Boston C 71 18 30 48 132 Elias Lindholm Calgary RW 79 15 33 48 133 Dustin Byfuglien Winnipeg D 75 12 36 48 134 Ryan Suter Minnesota D 80 7 41 48 135 Evander Kane San Jose LW 73 27 26 47 136 James Neal Calgary RW 73 26 21 47 137 Tyler Toffoli Los Angeles RW 77 24 23 47 138 Brendan Gallagher Montreal RW 70 23 24 47 139 Bo Horvat Vancouver C 75 21 26 47 140 Jake DeBrusk Boston LW 75 19 28 47 141 Jordan Staal Carolina C 79 19 28 47 142 Pavel Buchnevich N.Y. Rangers RW 77 16 31 47 143 Ryan Donato Boston LW 77 26 20 46 144 Patrick Marleau Toronto LW 82 26 20 46 145 Anthony Mantha Detroit RW 75 23 23 46 146 Chris Kreider N.Y. Rangers LW 75 22 24 46 147 Henrik Borgstrom Florida C 75 20 26 46 148 Tyler Johnson Tampa Bay RW 75 19 27 46 149 Alexander Steen St. Louis LW 74 15 31 46 150 Brandon Saad Chicago LW 81 23 22 45 151 Travis Konecny Philadelphia RW 76 21 24 45 152 Kevin Fiala Nashville LW 77 20 25 45 153 Jakob Silfverberg Anaheim RW 79 20 25 45 154 Oliver Ekman-Larsson Arizona D 79 15 30 45 155 Max Domi Montreal LW 76 13 32 45 156 Mikhail Sergachev Tampa Bay D 80 10 35 45 157 Jake Gardiner Toronto D 81 7 38 45 158 Will Butcher New Jersey D 80 6 39 45 159 Eeli Tolvanen Nashville LW 77 23 21 44 160 Tomas Hertl San Jose C 75 21 23 44 161 Derick Brassard Pittsburgh C 76 19 25 44 162 Bryan Little Winnipeg C 70 18 26 44 163 Gustav Nyquist Detroit RW 81 18 26 44 164 Zach Werenski Columbus D 78 14 30 44 165 Mark Giordano Calgary D 81 14 30 44 166 Morgan Rielly Toronto D 78 7 37 44 167 Conor Sheary Buffalo LW 74 22 21 43 168 Craig Smith Nashville RW 80 21 22 43 169 Kevin Hayes N.Y. Rangers C 77 20 23 43 170 Milan Lucic Edmonton LW 81 16 27 43 171 Charlie Coyle Minnesota RW 76 15 28 43 172 Ryan Spooner N.Y. Rangers LW 69 13 30 43 173 Nick Leddy N.Y. Islanders D 81 9 34 43 174 Duncan Keith Chicago D 78 5 38 43 175 Zach Parise Minnesota LW 67 22 20 42 176 Danton Heinen Boston RW 77 15 27 42 177 Ondrej Palat Tampa Bay LW 68 14 28 42 178 Tyler Bozak St. Louis C 74 14 28 42 179 Casey Mittelstadt Buffalo C 77 11 31 42 180 Kevin Shattenkirk N.Y. Rangers D 67 10 32 42 181 Andrei Svechnikov Carolina RW 75 22 19 41 182 Robby Fabbri St. Louis RW 72 17 24 41 183 Marcus Johansson New Jersey LW 68 16 25 41 184 Alex Killorn Tampa Bay LW 81 16 25 41 185 Mathieu Perreault Winnipeg LW 69 14 27 41 186 Alexander Wennberg Columbus C 70 10 31 41 187 Rasmus Ristolainen Buffalo D 77 7 34 41 188 Artem Anisimov Chicago C 71 21 19 40 189 David Backes Boston RW 74 18 22 40 190 Nick Foligno Columbus LW 74 17 23 40 191 Martin Necas Carolina C 78 17 23 40 192 Vladislav Namestnikov N.Y. Rangers LW 79 17 23 40 193 Tanner Pearson Los Angeles LW 81 17 23 40 194 Nick Bjugstad Florida RW 71 16 24 40 195 Jack Roslovic Winnipeg C 77 15 25 40 196 Mikkel Boedker Ottawa RW 77 15 25 40 197 Ryan Ellis Nashville D 71 13 27 40 198 Matt Dumba Minnesota D 80 13 27 40 199 Dylan Sikura Chicago RW 75 12 28 40 200 Jake Muzzin Los Angeles D 78 8 32 40 201 Valentin Zykov Carolina LW 75 21 18 39 202 Erik Haula Vegas LW 75 19 20 39 203 Victor Rask Carolina C 76 16 23 39 204 Alex Tuch Vegas RW 77 16 23 39 205 Kevin Labanc San Jose RW 78 13 26 39 206 Justin Faulk Carolina D 73 12 27 39 207 Andreas Athanasiou Detroit C 74 21 17 38 208 Ryan Dzingel Ottawa LW 80 19 19 38 209 Loui Eriksson Vancouver RW 74 17 21 38 210 Richard Panik Arizona RW 77 17 21 38 211 Frans Nielsen Detroit C 79 16 22 38 212 Jason Spezza Dallas C 75 15 23 38 213 Charles Hudon Montreal LW 74 14 24 38 214 Jason Pominville Buffalo RW 79 14 24 38 215 Gabe Vilardi Los Angeles C 70 13 25 38 216 Ivan Provorov Philadelphia D 82 12 26 38 217 Tomas Tatar Montreal LW 82 20 17 37 218 Nolan Patrick Philadelphia C 75 16 21 37 219 Christian Dvorak Arizona C 78 16 21 37 220 Oliver Bjorkstrand Columbus RW 74 13 24 37 221 Phillip Danault Montreal C 77 12 25 37 222 Jesper Bratt New Jersey RW 77 12 25 37 223 Shea Theodore Vegas D 78 9 28 37 224 Colton Parayko St. Louis D 81 7 30 37 225 Charlie McAvoy Boston D 75 6 31 37 226 Josh Anderson Columbus RW 79 21 15 36 227 Brock Nelson N.Y. Islanders C 81 20 16 36 228 Anthony Beauvillier N.Y. Islanders LW 75 18 18 36 229 Boone Jenner Columbus LW 78 18 18 36 230 Christian Fischer Arizona RW 78 17 19 36 231 Andre Burakovsky Washington LW 70 15 21 36 232 Adrian Kempe Los Angeles C 78 15 21 36 233 Bobby Ryan Ottawa RW 67 14 22 36 234 Dylan Strome Arizona C 77 14 22 36 235 Alexander Kerfoot Colorado RW 76 11 25 36 236 Jared Spurgeon Minnesota D 70 10 26 36 237 Jeff Petry Montreal D 75 9 27 36 238 Alex Goligoski Arizona D 80 9 27 36 239 T.J. Brodie Calgary D 74 5 31 36 240 Brady Skjei N.Y. Rangers D 81 5 31 36 241 Timo Meier San Jose RW 80 18 17 35 242 Anthony Cirelli Tampa Bay C 77 15 20 35 243 Jean-Gabriel Pageau Ottawa C 80 15 20 35 244 Nikita Scherbak Montreal RW 72 13 22 35 245 Zach Hyman Toronto LW 82 13 22 35 246 Andrew Cogliano Anaheim LW 82 12 23 35 247 Devin Shore Dallas LW 82 12 23 35 248 Robert Thomas St. Louis C 75 11 24 35 249 Kyler Yamamoto Edmonton RW 75 11 24 35 250 Dmitry Orlov Washington D 82 9 26 35 251 Noah Hanifin Calgary D 80 7 28 35 252 Andreas Johnsson Toronto LW 75 18 16 34 253 Micheal Ferland Carolina LW 75 17 17 34 254 Mattias Janmark Dallas LW 77 17 17 34 255 Aaron Ekblad Florida D 78 14 20 34 256 Derek Ryan Calgary C 74 13 21 34 257 Shea Weber Montreal D 50 12 22 34 258 Sam Gagner Vancouver RW 71 12 22 34 259 Ryan Pulock N.Y. Islanders D 76 11 23 34 260 Thomas Chabot Ottawa D 78 11 23 34 261 Mike Green Detroit D 69 9 25 34 262 Cam Fowler Anaheim D 72 8 26 34 263 Brent Seabrook Chicago D 81 7 27 34 264 Tobias Rieder Edmonton RW 79 15 18 33 265 Radek Faksa Dallas C 80 15 18 33 266 Ryan Kesler Anaheim C 63 14 19 33 267 Bryan Rust Pittsburgh RW 72 14 19 33 268 Logan Brown Ottawa C 75 14 19 33 269 Michael Frolik Calgary RW 72 13 20 33 270 Justin Abdelkader Detroit LW 74 13 20 33 271 Valeri Nichushkin Dallas RW 79 13 20 33 272 Travis Zajac New Jersey C 70 12 21 33 273 Carl Soderberg Colorado C 79 12 21 33 274 Tyler Bertuzzi Detroit LW 77 10 23 33 275 Valtteri Filppula N.Y. Islanders C 79 10 23 33 276 Jaccob Slavin Carolina D 82 7 26 33 277 Justin Schultz Pittsburgh D 69 6 27 33 278 Brendan Perlini Arizona LW 78 19 13 32 279 Artturi Lehkonen Montreal LW 75 17 15 32 280 Andrew Ladd N.Y. Islanders LW 76 17 15 32 281 Sven Baertschi Vancouver LW 67 16 16 32 282 Jakub Vrana Washington LW 75 15 17 32 283 Brock McGinn Carolina LW 79 15 17 32 284 Lars Eller Washington C 80 15 17 32 285 Chris Tierney San Jose C 81 13 19 32 286 Ryan Strome Edmonton C 76 12 20 32 287 Tom Wilson Washington RW 80 12 20 32 288 Josh Ho-Sang N.Y. Islanders RW 75 11 21 32 289 Pavel Zacha New Jersey C 77 10 22 32 290 Colin Miller Vegas D 75 9 23 32 291 Mattias Ekholm Nashville D 81 8 24 32 292 Sami Vatanen New Jersey D 72 5 27 32 293 Michael Grabner Arizona RW 79 21 10 31 294 Filip Zadina Detroit RW 76 16 15 31 295 Calle Jarnkrok Nashville C 75 15 16 31 296 Patrick Maroon St. Louis LW 75 15 16 31 297 Ryan Hartman Nashville RW 77 15 16 31 298 Connor Brown Toronto RW 80 15 16 31 299 Riley Nash Columbus C 75 12 19 31 300 Evan Rodrigues Buffalo LW 72 11 20 31 301 Jan Kovar N.Y. Islanders C 70 10 21 31 302 Carl Hagelin Pittsburgh LW 76 10 21 31 303 Oskar Klefbom Edmonton D 74 9 22 31 304 Marc-Edouard Vlasic San Jose D 76 9 22 31 305 Brandon Montour Anaheim D 79 8 23 31

