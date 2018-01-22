Ryan Pulock buries the Blackhawks; Pastrnak, Miller, Klingberg, Gardiner, Bonino, Puljujarvi, Hellebuyck and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

HEROES

Ryan Pulock – The Islanders blueliner had a goal and four assists in Saturday’s 7-3 win at Chicago. He had six points (2 G, 4 A) in his previous 30 games, yet ranks fourth in scoring among rookie defencemen.

ROOKIE SCORING LEADERS - DEFENCE PLAYER TEAM GP G A PTS Mikhail Sergachev Tampa Bay 46 8 19 27 Will Butcher New Jersey 45 2 25 27 Charlie McAvoy Boston 45 5 20 25 Ryan Pulock N.Y. Islanders 34 4 10 14 Samuel Girard Colorado 36 1 11 12

David Pastrnak – The Bruins winger buried a pair of goals and added an assist in Saturday’s 4-1 win at Montreal, giving him 11 points (5 G, 6 A) in the past nine games. Along with linemates Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron, Pastrnak is also skating on the most dominant line in the league this season.

TOP LINES, BY GF% (MINIMUM 300 5-on-5 MINUTES) LINE TEAM GF GA GF% CF% Marchand-Bergeron-Pastrnak Boston 22 3 88.0 60.0 Hyman-Matthews-Nylander Toronto 21 7 75.0 53.4 Landeskog-MacKinnon-Rantanen Colorado 28 12 70.0 51.4 Gaudreau-Monahan-Ferland Calgary 26 12 68.4 53.0 Giroux-Couturier-Voracek Philadelphia 23 11 67.7 56.2 Marchessault-Karlsson-Smith Vegas 31 16 66.0 57.2 Iafallo-Kopitar-Brown Los Angeles 19 12 61.3 52.2 Huberdeau-Barkov-Dadonov Florida 20 14 58.8 56.3 Lee-Tavares-Bailey N.Y. Islanders 25 19 56.8 49.6 Benn-Seguin-Radulov Dallas 17 13 56.7 52.9

Colin Miller – The Vegas blueliner scored one goal and added two assists in Sunday’s 5-1 win at Carolina. He had no points in his previous eight games, but is enjoying a breakthrough season, already posting a career-best 24 points in 46 games.

John Klingberg – Dallas’ star blueliner earned three assists in Saturday’s 7-1 rout at Buffalo. He has 19 points (2 G, 17 A) in the past 14 games, and leads the defence scoring race.

DEFENCE SCORING LEADERS PLAYER TEAM GP G A PTS John Klingberg Dallas 48 6 40 46 Brent Burns San Jose 46 7 31 38 John Carlson Washington 48 6 31 37 P.K. Subban Nashville 45 10 24 34 Shayne Gostisbehere Philadelphia 43 9 24 33 Victor Hedman Tampa Bay 44 6 27 33 Alex Pietrangelo St. Louis 45 8 24 32 Drew Doughty Los Angeles 47 7 25 32 Morgan Rielly Toronto 47 5 26 31 Erik Karlsson Ottawa 39 4 27 31

Klingberg’s partner, Esa Lindell contributed a goal and two assists against the Sabres; he had three assists in his previous 14 games. Klingberg and Lindell had excellent possession stats (19 for, 4 against, 82.6 CF%) at Buffalo.

Jake Gardiner – Toronto’s smooth-skating blueliner recorded three assists in Saturday’s 4-3 win at Ottawa, and has nine points (1 G, 8 A) in the past 13 games.

Nick Bonino – The Nashville centre recorded a goal and two assists in Saturday’s 4-3 win over Florida. He had two assists in his previous 15 games. Linemates Kevin Fiala added a pair of goals and Calle Jarnkrok had three assists. Fiala had one goal in his previous 10 games, while Jarnkrok matched his production from the previous eight games.

Jesse Puljujarvi – The Oilers winger a goal and two assists in Saturday’s 5-2 win against Vancouver, snapping an eight-game scoring drought.

Connor Hellebuyck – The Jets netminder recorded 30 saves on 31 shots in Saturday’s 2-1 shootout win at Calgary then stopped all 29 shots that he faced in Sunday’s 1-0 win against Vancouver, giving him a .941 save percentage in his past 13 starts.

ZEROES

Jan Rutta - The Blackhawks blueliner had a tough game (9 for, 23 against, 28.1 CF%, 2-16 scoring chances) and was on the ice for four goals against in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Islanders.

Joel Edmundson and Alex Pietrangelo - The Blues defence tandem was on the wrong side of the puck (15 for, 19 against, 44.1 CF%) and on the ice for three goals against in Saturday's 5-2 loss to Arizona.

Connor Brickley, Vincent Trocheck and Radim Vrbata - The Panthers trio was at 43% possession and on the ice for four goals against in two games over the weekend.

Scott Darling – The struggles continue for the Hurricanes goaltender, who was pulled after giving up three goals on eight shots in Sunday’s 5-1 loss to Vegas. He has a .876 save percentage in his past 15 games.

Carter Hutton – The Blues netminder allowed three goals on 12 shots in just 7:06 before getting pulled against Arizona. He had a .947 save percentage in his previous 10 games.

VITAL SIGNS

Morgan Rielly – An upper-body injury, suffered at Philadelphia last week, prevented Toronto’s rising star defenceman from playing in Ottawa Saturday.

Bo Horvat - Vancouver's 22-year-old centre returned to the lineup, for the first time in more than six weeks, and played more than 19 minutes in Sunday's 1-0 loss at Winnipeg.

Ondraj Palat – The Lightning winger has returned to Tampa Bay for tests on a lower-body injury, and the team has called up Matthew Peca and Michael Bournival from the AHL.

Keith Kinkaid – The Devils netminder, who was starting in place of an ill Cory Schneider, left Saturday’s 3-1 loss to Philadelphia with a groin injury and has been placed on the IR.

Brian Gibbons – Tied for second on New Jersey with 12 goals, the 29-year-old winger has landed on IR with a broken thumb.

Erik Gudbranson – A back injury has returned the Canucks blueliner to the IR.

SHORT SHIFTS

After scoring seven goals last season, Joe Thornton already has 13 this year.

Kings rookie C Michael Amadio tallied a goal and an assist and played a career-high 12:34 in Sunday’s 4-2 win over the Rangers…Kings defencemen Drew Doughty and Alec Martinez both added two assists. Doughty had no points in his previous five games, while Martinez had gone six games without a point…Sharks LW Mikkel Boedker paced the San Jose attack with two goals and an assist in Sunday’s 6-2 win at Anaheim, giving him six points (4 G, 2 A) in the past six games…Sharks C Joe Thornton, D Marc-Edouard Vlasic, and LW Melker Karlsson each contributed a goal and an assist against the Ducks. Thornton has eight points (5 G, 3 A) in the past six games, Vlasic has six points (3 G, 3 A) in the past six games, and Karlsson had one goal in his previous 13 games…Ducks C Ryan Getzlaf and LW Rickard Rakell both had a goal and an assist in Sunday’s 6-2 loss to San Jose. Getzlaf has 21 points (4 G, 17 A) in the past 17 games, and Rakell has 14 points (9 G, 5 A) in the past 13 games.

Nathan MacKinnon has forced his way into the Hart Trophy conversation.

Maple Leafs C Auston Matthews and LW Zach Hyman both had a goal and an assist in Saturday’s 4-3 win at Ottawa. Matthews had gone four games without a point, and Hyman had two assists in his previous seven games…Senators RW Mark Stone produced a pair of assists in Saturday’s 4-3 loss to Toronto, giving him 10 poitns (3 G, 7 A) in the past six games… Hurricanes D Justin Faulk posted a couple of assists in Saturday’s 3-1 win at Detroit; he has five points (1 g, 4 A) in the past six games…Avalanche C Nathan MacKinnon, RW Mikko Rantanen and D Erik Johnson all had a goal and an assist in Saturday’s 3-1 win against the Rangers. MacKinnon has 19 points (8 G, 11 A) during a nine-game point streak, Rantanen has 13 points (5 G, 8 A) in the past seven games, and Johnson had one assist in his previous five games…Flames C Mikael Backlund and LW Matthew Tkachuk had impressive possession numbers (16 for, 3 against, 84.2 CF%, 7-1 scoring chances) in Saturday's 2-1 shootout loss to Winnipeg...Stars RW Mattias Janmark scored two goals and added an assist in Saturday’s 7-1 blowout in Buffalo, snapping a four-game scoring slump…Stars LW Jamie Benn and C Radek Faksa both had a goal and an assist against the Sabres. Benn has nine points (3 G, 6 A) during a seven-game point streak, while Faksa had one goal in his previous seven games…Stars C Jason Spezza chipped in a couple of assists, and has four points (2 G, 2 A) in the past three games…Bruins D Torey Krug produced a goal and two assists in Saturday’s 4-1 win at Montreal, giving him five points (1 G, 4 A) in the past three games…Bruins LW Brad Marchand added a couple of assists, and has 16 points (5 G, 11 A) in the past eight games…Coyotes C Christian Dvorak scored a pair of goals in Saturday’s 5-2 win at St. Louis, and has six points (2 G, 4 A) in the past six games…Coyotes RW Christian Fischer contributed a goal and an assist after scoring one goal in the previous five games…Coyotes LW Max Domi and RW Clayton Keller both added two assists. Domi snapped a 10-game scoring drought, and Keller has 13 points (3 G, 10 A) in the past 15 games…Panthers RW Evgeni Dadonov earned a couple of assists in Saturday’s 4-3 loss at Nashville, giving him eight points (3 G, 5 A) during a six-game point streak…Sharks D Brent Burns and RW Joe Pavelski both had two assists in Saturday’s 2-1 win against Pittsburgh. Burns added an assist at Anaheim Sunday, and has 26 points (6 G, 20 A) in the past 20 games, while Pavelski has eight points (1 G, 7 A) in the past eight games…Flyers LW Travis Konecny had a goal and an assist in Saturday’s 3-1 win against New Jersey then added the overtime winner in Sunday’s 2-1 win at Washington, giving him 10 points (4 G, 6 A) in the past 11 games…Islanders LW Anthony Beauvillier tallied a pair of goals in Saturday’s 7-3 win at Chicago. He has seven points (6 G, 1 A) in the past six games…Islanders C Brock Nelson put up a goal and two assists; he had just two assists in his previous 17 games…Islanders C John Tavares contributed a goal and an assist at Chicago, giving him 26 points (9 G, 17 A) in the past 19 games…Islanders RW Josh Bailey produced a pair of assists, giving him 22 points (7 G, 15 A) in his past 16 games...Blackhawks RW Patrick Kane scored two goals and an assist in Saturday’s 7-3 loss to the Islanders. Kane has 21 points (10 G, 11 A) in the past 17 games…Blackhawks D Erik Gustafsson chipped in a goal and an assist, playing his first game in the league since April of 2016...Wild C Eric Staal had a pair of assists in Saturday’s 5-2 win against Tampa Bay, and has seven points (4 G, 3 A) in the past eight games…Oilers LW Patrick Maroon contributed a goal and an assist in Saturday’s 5-2 win against Vancouver; he has five points (4 G, 1 A) in the past three games…Oilers C Leon Draisaitl had a goal and an assist, while LW Milan Lucic had a couple of assists. Draisaitl has five points (1 G, 4 A) in the past four games while Lucic had two assists in his previous 10 games.

The Habs are struggling, even with Max Pacioretty heating up.

Canadiens captain Max Pacioretty scored two goals and added an assist in Friday’s 3-2 win at Washington and scored Montreal’s only goal in Saturday’s 4-1 loss to Boston, giving him nine points (7 G, 2 A) in the past eight games…Canadiens C Paul Byron added a goal and an assist Friday, and an assist Saturday; he has five points (2 G, 3 A) in the past four games…Lightning C Brayden Point scored a pair of goals in Saturday’s 5-2 loss at Minnesota. He has six points (3 G, 3 A) in the past four games…Lightning RW Tyler Johnson assisted on both Point goals, and has put up 26 points (12 G, 14 A) in the past 20 games…Panthers C Aleksander Barkov put up a goal and two assists in Friday’s 4-3 overtime win against Vegas. He has 10 points (4 G, 6 A) in the past seven games…Golden Knights C Erik Haula contributed a couple of assists in Friday’s 4-3 overtime loss at Florida and added an assist in Sunday’s 5-1 win at Carolina, giving him four assists in the past three games.

Aaron Dell adds stability in goal for the Sharks.

Canucks G Anders Nilsson turned away 35 of 36 shots in Sunday’s 1-0 loss at Winnipeg. He had a .875 save percentage in his previous eight appearances…Flames G Mike Smith stopped 34 of 35 shots in Saturday’s 2-1 shootout loss to Winnipeg, and has a .940 save percentage in his past 15 starts…Sharks G Aaron Dell had 30 saves on 31 shots in Saturday’s 2-1 win vs. Pittsburgh then stopped 33 of 35 shots in Sunday’s 6-2 win at Anaheim, giving him a .933 save percentage in his past 12 games…Flyers G Michal Neuvirth stopped 28 of 29 shots in Saturday’s 3-1 win against New Jersey; he has a .960 save percentage in his past four games…Avalanche G Jonathan Bernier turned aside 27 of 28 shots in Saturday’s 3-1 win vs. the Rangers, and has a .958 save percentage in his past eight games…Flyers G Brian Elliott stopped 27 of 28 shots in Saturday’s 2-1 overtime win at Washington. He had a .861 save percentage in his previous seven games…Golden Knights G Marc-Andre Fleury turned away 27 of 28 shots in Sunday’s 5-1 win at Carolina, and has a .953 save percentage in his past dozen starts…Penguins rookie G Casey DeSmith stopped 34 of 36 shots in Saturday’s 2-1 loss at San Jose. He has a .921 save percentage in his first four appearances.

FIRSTS

Ken Appleby – The 22-year-old Devils netminder, who was an unsigned free agent out of Oshawa in the Ontario Hockey League, made his NHL debut in Saturday’s 3-1 loss to Philadelphia, entering the game for an injured Keith Kinkaid. Appleby had a .888 save percentage in 16 AHL games with Binghamton before getting called up.

Many of the advanced stats used here come from Natural Stat Trick, Corsica and Hockey Reference.

