Rask delivers a clutch goaltending performance in Boston’s Game Four win at Toronto, Washington evens up their series with Columbus and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

HEROES

Tuukka Rask – Boston’s netminder stopped 31 of 32 shots in a 3-1 Game Four win at Toronto. Among active goaltenders with at least 50 playoff appearances, he ranks second with a .928 save percentage.

ACTIVE PLAYOFF SV% LEADERS (MINIMUM 50 GP) GOALIE TEAM PLAYOFF GP SV% Braden Holtby Washington 62 .932 Tuukka Rask Boston 57 .928 Jonathan Quick Los Angeles 85 .922 Henrik Lundqvist N.Y. Rangers 128 .922 Corey Crawford Chicago 87 .919 Roberto Luongo Florida 70 .918 Pekka Rinne Nashville 74 .916 Carey Price Montreal 60 .914 Ryan Miller Anaheim 57 .913 Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 119 .911

Alex Ovechkin, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Tom Wilson – Washington’s top line rose to the challenge in a 4-1 Game Four win at Columbus. Kuznetsov led the way with a goal and two assists, giving him five points (3 G, 2 A) in the series. Ovechkin and Wilson both added a goal and an assist; Ovechkin has six points (3 G, 3 A) and Wilson has three points (2 G, 1 A) in four games.

David Pastrnak – Boston’s 21-year-old winger picked up a couple of assists in a 3-1 Game Four win at Toronto. He leads the postseason with 11 points (4 G, 7 A).

ZEROES

Zach Hyman, Auston Matthews and William Nylander – Toronto’s top line fell flat in a crucial Game Four, combining for a total of six shots on goal in a 3-1 loss to Boston. They were also on the ice for two goals against. Matthews and Nylander both have one point in the series, and Toronto surely needs more production out of two of their most skilled forwards if they are going to have any hope of coming back in this series.

STANLEY CUP HALF FULL/HALF EMPTY

Andreas Johnsson and Kasperi Kapanen – The moral victory that the Maple Leafs could take from Game Four is that they controlled play for a good portion of the game, but couldn’t score. Young wingers Johnsson and Kapanen had ridiculous possession stats (20 for, 3 against, 87.0 CF%, 11-2 scoring chances).

VITAL SIGNS

Patrice Bergeron – Shortly before Game Four, it was announced that the Bruins would be missing their top centre due to an upper-body injury. With Bergeron out, Riley Nash moved into Bergeron's spot between Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak.

Many of the advanced stats used here come from Natural Stat Trick , Corsica , Hockey Viz , and Hockey Reference .