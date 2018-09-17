2h ago
Statistically Speaking: Redblacks rise up
By Scott Cullen
TSN.ca Analytics
The Redblacks rise up in Regina, with Powell, Spencer and Harris leading the way. Begelton, Morris, Burnham and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.
HEROES
William Powell, RB, Ottawa – The Redblacks runner put up 155 yards and two touchdowns on 20 touches in a 30-25 win at Saskatchewan, his most productive game of the season. Fantasy Points: 29.5
Diontae Spencer, WR, Ottawa – When the Redblacks receiver/returner gets both aspects of his game going, he has the potential to put up big numbers. At Saskatchewan, he recorded eight catches for 110 yards and a touchdown plus 111 returns yards for good measure. Fantasy Points: 29.4
Reginald Begelton, WR, Calgary – For the second straight week, Begelton was the star of the Stampeders passing game, recording five receptions for 150 yards and a touchdown at Hamilton. Fantasy Points: 26.0
Trevor Harris, QB, Ottawa – The RedBlacks quarterback rebounded after a couple of down weeks, connecting on 27 of 34 passes for 334 yards and two touchdowns in a big road win at Saskatchewan. Fantasy Points: 21.9
Romar Morris, RB, Calgary – The rookie is staking his claim to the running back role for the Stampeders. One week after scoring four touchdowns, he posted 114 yards and a touchdown on 19 touches at Hamilton. Fantasy Points: 21.4
Bryan Burnham, WR, B.C. – It hasn’t been a banner season for Burnham, but he delivered at Montreal with five catches for 104 yards and a touchdown. It was his fourth straight game with a touchdown, but his first 100-yard game of the season. Fantasy Points: 21.4
ZEROES
Antonio Pipkin, QB, Montreal – The Alouettes quarterback had provided modest results previously, but he completed 11 of 22 passes, for only 95 yards and threw four interceptions in a 26-12 loss to B.C. Running for 69 yards was his saving grace. Fantasy Points: 2.7
Jeremiah Masoli, QB, Hamilton – After throwing for seven touchdowns in the previous two games, the Ticats quarterback threw for 210 yards with two interceptions but no touchdowns. Fantasy Points: 4.8
Zach Collaros, QB, Saskatchewan – In a home loss against Ottawa, the Roughriders quarterback passed for 162 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. Fantasy Points: 6.6
Jordan Williams-Lambert, WR, Saskatchewan – The Roughriders receiver had been on a good run, with double-digit fantasy points in his previous five contests, before managing two catches for nine yards against Ottawa. Fantasy Points: 2.9
