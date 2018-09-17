The Redblacks rise up in Regina, with Powell, Spencer and Harris leading the way. Begelton, Morris, Burnham and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

HEROES

William Powell, RB, Ottawa – The Redblacks runner put up 155 yards and two touchdowns on 20 touches in a 30-25 win at Saskatchewan, his most productive game of the season. Fantasy Points: 29.5

Diontae Spencer, WR, Ottawa – When the Redblacks receiver/returner gets both aspects of his game going, he has the potential to put up big numbers. At Saskatchewan, he recorded eight catches for 110 yards and a touchdown plus 111 returns yards for good measure. Fantasy Points: 29.4

Reginald Begelton, WR, Calgary – For the second straight week, Begelton was the star of the Stampeders passing game, recording five receptions for 150 yards and a touchdown at Hamilton. Fantasy Points: 26.0

Trevor Harris, QB, Ottawa – The RedBlacks quarterback rebounded after a couple of down weeks, connecting on 27 of 34 passes for 334 yards and two touchdowns in a big road win at Saskatchewan. Fantasy Points: 21.9

Romar Morris, RB, Calgary – The rookie is staking his claim to the running back role for the Stampeders. One week after scoring four touchdowns, he posted 114 yards and a touchdown on 19 touches at Hamilton. Fantasy Points: 21.4

Bryan Burnham, WR, B.C. – It hasn’t been a banner season for Burnham, but he delivered at Montreal with five catches for 104 yards and a touchdown. It was his fourth straight game with a touchdown, but his first 100-yard game of the season. Fantasy Points: 21.4

ZEROES

Antonio Pipkin, QB, Montreal – The Alouettes quarterback had provided modest results previously, but he completed 11 of 22 passes, for only 95 yards and threw four interceptions in a 26-12 loss to B.C. Running for 69 yards was his saving grace. Fantasy Points: 2.7

Jeremiah Masoli, QB, Hamilton – After throwing for seven touchdowns in the previous two games, the Ticats quarterback threw for 210 yards with two interceptions but no touchdowns. Fantasy Points: 4.8

Zach Collaros, QB, Saskatchewan – In a home loss against Ottawa, the Roughriders quarterback passed for 162 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. Fantasy Points: 6.6

Jordan Williams-Lambert, WR, Saskatchewan – The Roughriders receiver had been on a good run, with double-digit fantasy points in his previous five contests, before managing two catches for nine yards against Ottawa. Fantasy Points: 2.9

