Spencer is a dual threat as a receiver and return specialist for the Redblacks; Green, Jorden, Bethel-Thompson, Walker, Wilder Jr. and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

HEROES

Diontae Spencer, WR, Ottawa – Not only did Spencer have a big day receiving, posting his best game of the season, with eight catches for 145 yards and a touchdown, but he mixed in 104 yards and a touchdown on punt returns. Fantasy Points: 38.7

S.J. Green, WR, Toronto – Unable to get loose for most of the season, the veteran receiver ignited the Argonauts’ comeback victory, catching nine passes for 134 yards and scoring a pair of touchdowns. Fantasy Points: 34.4

Kamar Jorden, WR, Calgary – Half of Bo Levi Mitchell’s 370 passing yards against B.C. went to Jorden, who put up five catches for 185 yards and a touchdown. Fantasy Points: 29.5

McLeod Bethel-Thompson, QB, Toronto – Making his first CFL start, the Argos’ signal-caller led a dramatic comeback for a 42-41 win, throwing for 302 yards and four touchdowns, while adding 54 yards rushing. Fantasy Points: 31.4

Derel Walker, WR, Edmonton – After spending quite a few weeks in the shadow of D’haquille Williams, Walker emerged against Saskatchewan with six catches for 154 yards and a touchdown. Fantasy Points: 27.4

James Wilder Jr. is back on track as a consistent producer in the Argos' backfield.

James Wilder Jr., RB, Toronto – For the fourth time in the past five games, the Argos runner went for more than 20 fantasy points, gaining 115 yards and scoring a touchdown on 21 touches against Ottawa. Fantasy: 21.5

Jalen Saunders, WR, Hamilton – As the receiver depth chart has gotten more crowded in Steeltown, Saunders’ performance has helped him separate from the pack, and he had seven catches for 150 yards and a touchdown at Montreal. Fantasy Points: 28.0

Jeremiah Masoli, QB, Hamilton – In a 50-11 rout at Montreal, the Tiger-Cats quarterback passed for 300 yards and a couple of touchdowns, with another 36 rushing yards with a rushing touchdown. He also threw a couple of picks, but it was a productive game overall. Fantasy Points: 25.7

Brandon Banks, WR, Hamilton – For the fifth time in the past six games, the Tiger-Cats receiver went for more than 100 yards, producing five receptions for 114 yards and a touchdown at Montreal. Fantasy Points: 24.9

Trevor Harris, QB, Ottawa – It was ultimately in a losing effort, but the Redblacks’ QB did pass for 381 yards and two touchdowns (with one interception). Fantasy Points: 21.2

Jeremiah Johnson, RB, B.C. – Back in the saddle as the No. 1 runner for the Lions, Johnson gained 96 yards and scored a touchdown on 17 touches at Calgary, his most productive fantasy performance of the season. Fantasy Points: 21.6

ZEROES

Johnny Manziel, QB, Montreal – Johnny Football’s CFL debut went about as poorly has it could have, as he finished with just 104 passing yards while throwing four interceptions before getting pulled from the game in a 50-11 loss to Hamilton. Fantasy Points: -3.4

B.J. Cunningham, WR, Montreal – The opportunity exists for Cunningham to be the Alouettes’ top receiver, but he’s struggled lately and managed just three receptions for nine yards against Hamilton. Fantasy Points: 4.5

Chris Williams, WR, Hamilton – After returning to The Hammer, the speedy receiver has had a hard time establishing his place in the offence. He had just two catches for a season-low 15 yards at Montreal. Fantasy Points: 3.5

Naaman Roosevelt, WR, Saskatchewan – We’re reaching the point at which it won’t be surprising for the Roughriders’ receiver to have underwhelming numbers. At Edmonton, he managed just two receptions for 19 yards, his least productive game of the season. Fantasy Points: 3.9

Greg Ellingson, WR, Ottawa – Same goes for Ellingson, who caught two passes for just 26 yards at Toronto, the fifth straight game that he’s been held under 50 receiving yards. Fantasy Points: 4.6