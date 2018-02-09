Reinhart keeps rolling, Giroux bounces back, Subban’s a big shooter; Monahan, Schenn, Cousins and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

HEROES

Sam Reinhart – The Sabres winger continued his strong play with a goal and two helpers in a 4-3 win against the Islanders. After managing 13 points in his first 44 games this season, Reinhart now has 13 points (4 G, 9 A) in the past 10 games.

Claude Giroux – Philadelphia’s veteran scorer put up a goal and two assists in a 5-3 win over Montreal. He had four points (1 G, 3 A) in his previous 10 games.

P.K. Subban – Nashville’s star blueliner scored a pair of goals in a 4-3 overtime loss at Ottawa. He has 25 points (11 G, 14 A) in the past 24 games, and leads all defencemen with 15 goals this season.

Sean Monahan – Calgary’s top centre scored a couple of goals in a 3-2 win at New Jersey, and has 17 points (10 G, 7 A) in the past 15 games.

Brayden Schenn – The Blues pivot tallied two goals in a 6-1 rout over Colorado, giving him 11 points (6 G, 5 A) in the past 12 games.

Nick Cousins – The Coyotes winger scored two goals in a 4-3 overtime win at Minnesota, and has five points (4 G, 1 A) in the past six games. Despite playing fourth-line minutes, he’s tied for third on the team with eight even-strength goals this season.

ZEROES

Carl Soderberg – The Colorado centre was pounded (10 for, 21 against, 32.3 CF%, 4-11 scoring chances) and on the ice for three goals against in a 6-1 loss at St. Louis.

Jesper Bratt – The Devils rookie winger had team-worst possession (9 for, 14 against, 39.1 CF%, 5-11 scoring chances) and was on the ice for two goals against in a 3-2 loss to Calgary.

Brandon Saad – In the midst of a horrible slump, the Blackhawks winger had no shot attempts in 14:37 of ice time at Dallas. He has no goals and one assist in the past 13 games.

Michael Del Zotto and Chris Tanev – The Canucks defence pairing had a tough game (8 for, 14 against, 36.4 CF%, 5-12 scoring chances) and was on the ice for two goals against in a 5-2 loss at Tampa Bay.

Jaroslav Halak – The Islanders netminder allowed four goals on 22 shots in a 4-3 loss at Buffalo. He had a .927 save percentage in his previous six starts.

VITAL SIGNS

Joel Edmundson – The Blues defenceman suffered a broken forearm against Colorado, and will be re-evaluated in six weeks, leaving a hole in St. Louis’ top four. Rookie Vince Dunn may need to move up the depth chart.

Jonas Brodin – A broken hand has knocked the Wild blueliner out of the lineup for 3-4 weeks. Brodin’s absence means there is room in the lineup for all three of Gustav Olofsson, Mike Reilly and Nate Prosser on a regular basis.

Jake McCabe – The Sabres lost a top-four defenceman for a month due to a broken thumb. Veteran Josh Gorges may see more regular action in McCabe’s absence.

Julius Honka – Dallas’ smooth-skating defenceman left a 4-2 win over Chicago with an upper-body injury.

SHORT SHIFTS

Taylor Hall has been a consistent scoring threat for the Devils.

Flames LW Johnny Gaudreau scored a goal and added an assist in a 3-2 win at New Jersey, and has 22 points (4 G, 18 A) in the past 16 games…Devils LW Taylor Hall produced a goal and an assist in a 3-2 loss to Calgary. He has 18 points (8 G, 10 A) during a 12-game point streak…Flyers RW Travis Konecny scored a pair of goals in a 5-3 win against Montreal, giving him 17 points (9 G, 8 A) in the past 18 games…Flyers D Shayne Gostisbehere accumulated three assists in the victory, and has seven points (1 G, 6 A) in the past four games…Sabres C Jack Eichel and LW Evan Rodrigues both contributed a goal and an assist in a 4-3 win vs. the Islanders. Eichel has 18 points (7 G, 11 A) in the past 13 games and Rodrigues had two assists in his previous 11 games…Senators LW Ryan Dzingel picked up a couple of assists in a 4-3 overtime win against Nashville, and has five assists in the past four games…Predators LW Scott Hartnell had a pair of assists in a 4-3 overtime loss at Ottawa, matching his production from the previous eight games…Lightning LW Yanni Gourde, C Steven Stamkos, RW Nikita Kucherov and D Victor Hedman each had a goal and an assist in a 5-2 victory over Vancouver. Gourde has 10 points (6 G, 4 A) in the past eight games, Stamkos has eight points (3 G, 5 A) in the past seven games, Kucherov had seven assists, but no goals, in his previous 11 games, and Hedman has 19 points (6 G, 13 A) in the past 20 games…Canucks D Alexander Edler assisted on both goals in a 5-2 loss at Tampa Bay, giving him 11 points (1 G, 10 A) in the past 13 games…Blues rookie D Vince Dunn earned three assists in a 6-1 win over Colorado, and has seven points (1 G, 6 A) in the past 10 games…Coyotes D Kevin Connauton had a goal and an assist while playing a season-high 20:36 in a 4-3 overtime win at Minnesota. He has four points (3 G, 1 A) in the past four games…Coyotes C Derek Stepan and D Alex Goligoski both earned a couple of assists at Minnesota. Stepan has five points (1 G, 4 A) in the past five games and Goligoski had two points (1 G, 1 A) in his previous 10 games…Wild C Matt Cullen had a goal and an assist in a 4-3 overtime loss to Arizona. He had one assist in his previous 12 games…Stars C Tyler Seguin recorded a couple of goals in a 4-2 win over Chicago, and has nine points (6 G, 3 A) in the past seven games…Blackhawks D Brent Seabrook earned a pair of assists in a 4-2 loss to Dallas, after managing four points (2 G, 2 A) in his previous 20 games…Golden Knights LW Jonathan Marchessault had a goal and an assist in a 5-3 win at San Jose. He has 28 points (10 G, 18 A) in the past 23 games…Golden Knights D Colin Miller, LW David Perron and RW Reilly Smith each contributed a pair of assists against the Sharks. Miller has nine points (2 G, 7 A) in the past nine games, Perron has 25 points (6 G, 19 A) in the past 22 games, and Smith has nine points (4 G, 5 A) in the past six games…Sharks RW Joe Pavelski scored a pair of goals and D Brent Burns added three assists in a 5-3 loss to Vegas. Pavelski has 14 points (4 G, 10 A) in the past 16 games and Burns has a ridiculous 35 points (8 G, 27 A) in the past 28 games…Sharks LW Timo Meier added a goal and an assist; he had one goal in his previous six games.

Islanders D Sebastian Aho had a nice possession game (12 for, 3 against, 80.0 CF%) in a 4-3 loss at Buffalo…The Flyers’ line of Michael Raffl, Scott Laughton and Jordan Weal controlled play (12 for, 2 against, 85.7 CF%, 7-1 scoring chances) in a 5-3 win over Montreal.

Stars G Ben Bishop turned away 37 of 39 shots in a 4-2 win against Chicago, and has a .939 save percentage in his past 13 starts…Flames G David Rittich stopped 30 of 32 shots in a 3-2 win at New Jersey, giving him a .936 save percentage in his past seven games.

Many of the advanced stats used here come from Natural Stat Trick, Corsica and Hockey Reference.

