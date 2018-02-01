Poulin: Dermott will play for the Leafs in the playoffs

Toronto is turning to rookie defencemen; Dermott, Holl, Matthews, Stephenson, Andersen, Jones and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

The Toronto Maple Leafs had their way against the New York Islanders during a 5-0 win Wednesday.

Two Maple Leafs defencemen recorded the first goals of their NHL careers. Travis Dermott, a 21-year-old who was a second-round pick in 2015, and figures to be part of a long-term solution on the Toronto blueline, had a goal and an assist in his ninth career game, playing 19:47, the second-highest ice time he has recorded in an NHL game.

Dermott led the Maple Leafs with eight shot attempts and five shots on goal against the Islanders, an indication that he may be able to produce more if given a bigger role down the stretch.

Justin Holl was a second-round pick of the Blackhawks in 2010, but didn’t gain any traction in one pro season with the organization after four years at the University of Minnesota. The 26-year-old is in his third AHL season with the Toronto Marlies, and the 6-foot-3 blueliner is a skilled, if sometimes aggressive, puck-mover who has 20 points in 39 AHL games this year.

Holl was an emergency recall for the Maple Leafs, making his NHL debut with Roman Polak (viral infection) and Ron Hainsey (illness) suddenly unavailable. Holl made the most of his opportunity, notching his first career goal in the process.

Here is a team-by-team look at which clubs have committed the most ice time to rookie defencemen this year:

TIME ON ICE ALLOTTED TO ROOKIE DEFENCEMEN TEAM ROOKIE D TOI Philadelphia Hagg, Sanheim, Alt, Morin 1607:54 Boston McAvoy, Grzelcyk, O'Gara 1596:21 Colorado Girard, Lindholm, Mironov, Siemens 1174:52 Washington Djoos, Bowey 1138:48 Montreal Mete, Jerabek, Lernout 991:54 Florida Weegar, McCoshen 905:25 Toronto Borgman, Dermott, Rosen, Holl 850:02 N.Y. Islanders Pulock, Aho 835:27 New Jersey Butcher 799:42 St. Louis Dunn, Schmaltz 794:25 Los Angeles MacDermid, Fantenberg, LaDue 785:18 Tampa Bay Sergachev 768:36 Ottawa Chabot, Harpur, Jaros 768:31 Carolina Fleury, McKeown, Carrick 700:40 San Jose Ryan 673:18 Buffalo Antipin, Guhle 451:21 Dallas Honka, Heatherington 394:41 Minnesota Olofsson 330:01 Anaheim Welinski, Megna 286:46 Columbus Karlsson, Kukan 184:16 Winnipeg Poolman 172:09 Arizona Capobianco, Mermis 86:38 Nashville Girard 84:33 Detroit Hicketts 15:13 Calgary Andersson 13:56 Chicago None - Edmonton None - N.Y. Rangers None - Pittsburgh None - Vancouver None - Vegas None -

The Maple Leafs rank seventh on the list, but if Dermott and Anders Borgman are playing regular roles the rest of the way, which is entirely conceivable, then they could climb higher.

HEROES

Auston Matthews – Toronto’s star sophomore had a goal and an assist in a 5-0 win against the Islanders, giving him six points (4 G, 2 A) in the past five games.

Chandler Stephenson – The Capitals rookie scored a pair of goals in a 5-3 win over Philadelphia. He had just one assist in his previous 14 games, and had scored two goals in his previous 49 NHL games.

Frederik Andersen – The Maple Leafs netminder posted a 28-save shutout in a 5-0 win vs. the Islanders, continuing a good run; going back to early November he has a .933 save percentage in his past 30 starts.

Martin Jones – San Jose’s starting goaltender stopped 43 of 44 shots in a 2-1 shootout loss at Detroit. It was a good recovery from the past seven games, during which he posted a .873 save percentage.

ZEROES

Mathew Barzal and Scott Mayfield – The Islanders star rookie and physical defenceman were both on the ice for four goals against in a 5-0 loss at Toronto; tough night at the office.

Michael Raffl, Valtteri Filppula and Jordan Weal – The Flyers trio had a rough game (5 for, 14 against, 26.3 CF%, 1-10 scoring chances) and were on the ice for two goals against in a 5-3 loss at Washington.

Jay Beagle – The Capitals’ checking centre was on the ice for one goal for and none against, but was buried in his own end (2 for, 15 against, 11.8 CF%) in a 5-3 win over Philadelphia.

Michal Neuvirth – Philadelphia’s goaltender surrendered five goals on 20 shots in a 5-3 loss at Washington, the second straight game in which he allowed five goals.

SHORT SHIFTS

Flyers rookie C Nolan Patrick produced a goal and an assist in a 5-3 loss at Washington, matching his production over his previous 15 games…Capitals D John Carlson and C Lars Eller both had a couple of assists against Philadelphia. Carlson has 13 points (4 G, 9 A) in the past 12 games, while Eller has eight points (5 G, 3 A) in the past nine games…Sharks D Brent Burns fired 13 shots (9 SOG) against Detroit…Red Wings G Petr Mrazek turned away 30 of 31 shots in a 2-1 shootout win vs. San Jose, giving him a .965 save percentage in his past five games.

FIRSTS

Alex Lyon – With Brian Elliott hurt, and Michal Neuvirth having a difficult night, Lyon made his NHL debut at Washington. The undrafted 25-year-old netminder out of Yale played in relief of Michal Neuvirth. He had a .910 save percentage in 24 AHL games this season.

