There may have been a few years when fantasy football drafts started to veer away from star running backs, but the position appears to have rebounded, at least when it comes to the top players on the draft board.

Because there are so many teams that share the workload in the running game, either with pass-catching options or short-yardage specialists, it makes all-purpose running backs the most valuable commodities relative to others at the same position, and seven of my first eight picks are running backs as a result.

The interesting comparison is that quarterbacks can still produce more total points than top runners, but it’s really difficult for a quarterback to separate dramatically from the other top options at the position. So, you might love Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady or Russell Wilson, but they may not offer significantly more value than DeShaun Watson, Cam Newton or Drew Brees, so (unless you’re playing in a two-QB or Super Flex league) there isn’t much incentive to go for a quarterback early.

In a league with more passing than ever, it’s possible to fashion a decent receiving corps without investing a first-round pick, but if you’re going to invest a first-round pick, it might as well be from a reliable performer. Antonio Brown is the gold standard, but there are a handful of others that stand out from the rest.

Here’s a look at a mock first round for a 12-team (half PPR) league, with some honourable mentions included:

1. Le’Veon Bell, RB, Pittsburgh – He’s played more than 14 games twice in five seasons, and hasn’t reported to camp yet, but the 26-year-old is a multi-purpose back who has accumulated 3,830 yards and 20 touchdowns, while catching 160 passes in 27 games, over the past two seasons. Presuming that he is going to show up for the start of the season, expect Bell to get a heavy workload and put up huge numbers.

2. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans – It’s safe to say that the sophomore Saints runner won’t average 6.1 yards per carry, but he had 1,554 yards from scrimmage with 13 touchdowns as a rookie while sharing time with Mark Ingram, who will miss the first four games of 2018 due to a suspension. The rates may decline, but Kamara’s overall production could still be great.

3. David Johnson, RB, Arizona – Injured in the first game of the 2017 season, Johnson is still the same guy who put up 2,118 yards and 20 touchdowns with 80 receptions in 2016. He might be the best running back overall, but it’s not easy to ignore the fact that he missed almost all of last season.

4. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas – Maybe the Cowboys’ offensive line isn’t quite the dominant force that it has been in the past couple of seasons, but it’s going to be good and Elliott is likely to get a ton of work on a team with few offensive playmakers. Through his first two seasons, Elliott has averaged more than 115 yards per game with 25 touchdowns in 25 games, so that fits quite nicely as an early first-round pick.

5. Todd Gurley, RB, Los Angeles – After accumulating 2,093 yards and 19 touchdowns last season, Gurley could easily be the top runner on the board, but his 2016 season (1,212 yards, six touchdowns) still lingers when it comes time to establish his relative value. It’s easier to see him closer to last season’s numbers because head coach Sean McVay has righted the Rams’ offence.

6. Antonio Brown, WR, Pittsburgh – Five straight seasons with at least 100 receptions, while averaging 1,570 yards and more than 10 touchdowns per season. Given that consistent production, Brown may be safer than some of the runners ranked above.

7. Saquon Barkley, RB, N.Y. Giants – The second overall pick in the draft was a dominant force at Penn State, gaining 3,801 yards and scoring 43 touchdowns in 27 games over the past two seasons, and he caught 54 passes during his junior season, so he should be a fixture in the New York passing game. He has reportedly suffered a hamstring injury in camp, but as long as he’s expected to start the season, Barkley’s upside is too great to ignore.

8. Kareem Hunt, RB, Kansas City – There were some lean times during the middle portion of his rookie season, but the Chiefs’ sophomore runner still put up 1,782 yards and 11 touchdowns in his first pro season. As part of a Chiefs offence that has potential to be very productive, that’s worth a pick in the latter half of the first round.

DeAndre Hopkins is worthy of a first-round pick.

9. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston – The arrival of DeShaun Watson changed Hopkins’ world dramatically, as he produced 45 catches for 606 yards and seven touchdowns in the seven games that Watson played before getting injured last season. With Watson expected to be healthy for Week One, Hopkins will have a chance to put up big numbers again and he ranks third among wide receivers in yards and touchdowns over the past four seasons.

10. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta – If only he would score touchdowns! In the past four years, Jones ranks second in receptions and receiving yards, but is tied for 21st in touchdowns after scoring just three last season. Seriously, how is a 6-foot-3, 220-pound wideout not a red zone threat? Anyway, the rest of the stat line fits very nicely for a late first-round pick.

11. Melvin Gordon, RB, L.A. Chargers – He’s only averaging 3.9 yards per carry over the past two seasons, but Gordon has still produced 2,997 yards with 24 touchdowns in 29 games.

12. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans – Similar to Jones, Thomas has been very productive in his first two seasons (196 receptions for 2,382 yards), but finished with just five touchdowns last season.

Next in line: Odell Beckham Jr., WR, N.Y. Giants; Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina; Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville; Rob Gronkowski, TE, New England; Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City; Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay; Tom Brady, QB, New England; Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay.