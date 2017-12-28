A Scheifele injury could force the Jets’ hand; Armia, Hischier, Nash, Malkin and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

Winnipeg Jets centre Mark Scheifele suffered what appeared to be an arm injury against Edmonton, after taking a hit from Oilers defenceman Brandon Davidson and it could keep Scheifele, who is second on the Jets with 38 points (15 G, 23 A) in 38 games, out long-term.

If that’s the case, it could prompt Winnipeg to recall 2015 first-rounder Jack Roslovic from the AHL, where the 20-year-old has put up 35 points (15 G, 20 A) in 31 games.

It’s not as though the Jets are completely desperate. They still have Bryan Little, Adam Lowry and Matt Hendricks down the middle, and Andrew Copp, Mathieu Perreault and Shawn Matthias have all spent varying times at centre in the past, but the time has probably come to give Roslovic, scoring better than a point-per-game his second AHL season, a real shot in a role that will give him a chance to produce in the NHL.

In the long run, if Roslovic is up to the job, that would make the Jets even more dangerous, adding another skilled forward to one of the deepest forward groups in the league. But, in the short-term, the Jets just need to find the best solution to losing their first-line centre.

HEROES

Joel Armia – The Jets winger may have had the best game of his career, scoring a pair of goals, and putting up spectacular possession stats (19 for, 2 against, 90.5 CF%, 9-1 scoring chances) in a 4-3 win against Edmonton. He had no goals and three assists in his previous 13 games.

Nico Hischier – New Jersey’s rookie centre scored a pair of goals in a 3-1 win over Detroit; he had one assist in his previous eight games.

Riley Nash – The Bruins centre tallied a pair of goals and added an assist in a 5-1 win against Ottawa. He had one assist in his previous seven games.

Evgeni Malkin – Pittsburgh’s star centre put up a goal and two assists in a 5-4 shootout win over Columbus, giving him 14 points (6 G, 8 A) in the past 12 games.

ZEROES

Mike Cammalleri, Mark Letestu and Zack Kassian – Edmonton’s fourth line struggled (0 for, 8 against) and was on the ice for two goals against in a 4-3 loss at Winnipeg. Cammalleri wasn’t much better (1 for, 8 against) when away from Letestu and Kassian either.

Gustav Nyquist – The Detroit winger was on the wrong side of the puck (7 for, 20 against, 25.9 CF%, 2-10 scoring chances) in a 3-1 loss at New Jersey.

Markus Hannikainen – It was a tough game (2 for, 13 against, 13.3 CF%) for the Blue Jackets winger in a 5-4 shootout loss at Pittsburgh.

Jordie Benn and Joe Morrow – Montreal’s defence pair was buried in their own end (4 for, 19 against, 17.4 CF%, 1-8 scoring chances) in a 3-1 loss to Carolina.

Craig Anderson – This season’s struggles continue for the Senators netminder, as he allowed five goals on 23 shots in a 5-1 loss at Boston, and has a .892 save percentage in his past dozen games.

VITAL SIGNS

Mark Scheifele – Winnipeg’s star centre appeared to suffer an arm or wrist injury and had to leave the 4-3 win over Edmonton. This could, potentially, be a long-term absence.

Chris Kreider – The Rangers winger has been diagnosed with a blood clot in his arm, and will be out indefinitely.

Ryan Kesler – Anaheim’s veteran centre made his season debut in a 4-1 loss to Vegas, after recovering from hip surgery.

Kris Letang – The Penguins blueliner, who is finding his way into trade rumours, was held out of a 5-4 shootout wins against Columbus due to a lower-body injury.

SHORT SHIFTS

Danton Heinen and David Backes are giving the Bruins secondary scoring.

Hurricanes RW Sebastian Aho scored a pair of goals in a 3-1 win over Montreal, and has six points (3 G, 3 A) in the past six games…Bruins RW David Backes and rookie LW Danton Heinen both contributed a goal and an assist in a 5-1 win against Ottawa. Backes has seven points (3 G, 4 A) in the past five games, and Heinen, who was on the ice for every goal in the game, has nine points (3 G, 6 A) in the past seven games…Bruins rookie D Matt Grzelcyk added a couple of assists, ending an eight-game scoreless streak…Devils LW Taylor Hall earned two assists in a 3-1 win vs. Detroit, giving him 15 points (6 G, 9 A) in the past 13 games…Islanders RW Josh Bailey produced a goal and an assist in a 3-2 overtime win against Buffalo, and has 17 points (6 G, 11 A) during a nine-game point streak…Islanders C John Tavares added two assists, giving him 17 points (4 G, 13 A) during an eight-game point streak…Penguins RW Phil Kessel had a goal and an assist in a 5-4 shootout win against Columbus. He has 17 points (8 G, 9 A) in the past 16 games…Penguins RW Patric Hornqvist added a couple of helpers. He had two points (1 G, 1 A) in the previous seven games…Blue Jackets LW Artemi Panarin scored a pair of goals in a 5-4 shootout loss at Pittsburgh, giving him 13 points (3 G, 10 A) in the past 10 games…Wild LW Jason Zucker and RW Mikael Granlund both had a goal and an assist in a 4-2 win against Dallas. Zucker had gone seven games without a point, while Granlund has eight points (2 G, 6 A) in the past 10 games…Wild RW Charlie Coyle contributed a couple of assists and has five assists in the past five games…Stars C Tyler Seguin recorded a goal and an assist in a 4-2 loss at Minnesota, and has five points (4 G, 1 A) in the past three games…Oilers C Leon Draisaitl produced a goal and an assist in a 4-3 loss at Winnipeg, giving him nine points (1 G, 8 A) during a five-game point streak…Oilers C Connor McDavid added a pair of assists, and has 10 points (3 G, 7 A) in the past seven games.

The Rangers’ line of Rick Nash, Mika Zibanejad and Mats Zuccarello controlled play (20 for, 4 against, 83.3 CF%, 12-2 scoring chances) in a 1-0 shootout win against the Capitals.

It's been a hard-luck season for Philipp Grubauer .

Capitals G Philipp Grubauer posted a 37-save shutout in a 1-0 shootout loss at the Rangers, giving him a .962 save percentage in his past five games…Rangers G Ondrej Pavelec recorded a 30-save shutout in the win over Washington, and has a .966 save percentage in his past three starts…Devils G Cory Schneider turned away 31 of 32 shots in a 3-1 win against Detroit. He has a .931 save percentage in his past 13 starts…Predators G Pekka Rinne stopped 29 of 30 shots in a 2-1 win at St. Louis, rebounding from a couple of poor starts…Golden Knights G Malcolm Subban turned aside 27 of 28 shots in a 4-1 win at Anaheim, and has a .928 save percentage in his past five starts…Bruins G Tuukka Rask stopped 25 of 26 shots in a 5-1 win over Ottawa, giving him a .951 save percentage in his past 10 games…Coyotes G Antti Raanta recorded 25 saves on 26 shots in a 3-1 win at Colorado; he has a .929 save percentage in his past nine games…Islanders G Jaroslav Halak had 35 saves on 37 shots in a 3-2 overtime win against Buffalo; he has a .920 save percentage in his past 11 games.

Many of the advanced stats used here come from Natural Stat Trick, Corsica and Hockey Reference.

Scott Cullen can be reached at scott.cullen@bellmedia.ca