Burns and Couture bring the Sharks back to even, Boston’s big line blasts the Lightning and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

HEROES

Brent Burns – San Jose’s freewheeling blueliner scored a pair of goals and added an assist, with 17 shot attempts (6 SOG), in a 4-3 double-overtime win in Game Two at Vegas. He had two points (1 G, 1 A) in his previous five games.

Logan Couture – The Sharks centre scored two goals, including the double-overtime winner, at Vegas. He has seven points (4 G, 3 A) in six playoff games.

Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak – Boston’s top line lit up the Lighting in a 6-2 Game One victory. Bergeron scored a pair of goals and added an assist, giving him 11 points (3 G, 8 A) in seven postseason contests. Marchand contributed a goal and three assists, and has 13 points (4 G, 9 A) in eight games. Pastrnak added four helpers to vault into the playoff scoring lead with 17 points (5 G, 12 A).

ZEROES

Brayden Point – Tampa Bay’s second-year centre was on the ice for five goals against at even strength in a 6-2 Game One loss to Boston.

Noel Acciari – His team won, comfortably, but the Bruins checking winger was blanked (0 for, 14 against) when it came to shot attempts at Tampa Bay.

Justin Braun – The Sharks blueliner had team-worst possession stats (23 for, 37 against, 38.3 CF%) and two goals against in a 4-3 double-overtime win at Vegas.

Andrei Vasilevskiy – Tampa Bay’s netminder allowed five goals on 23 shots in a 6-2 Game One loss to Boston. He had a .941 save percentage in the first round against New Jersey.

STANLEY CUP HALF FULL/HALF EMPTY

Jonathan Marchessault – The Golden Knights winger had game-best possession stats (27 for, 12 against, 69.2%, 12-6 scoring chances) and launched 13 shot attempts (5 SOG) in Game Two against San Jose, but he didn’t find the scoresheet and was called for goaltender interference, negating what would have been Vegas’ winning goal in overtime.

VITAL SIGNS

Evander Kane – The Sharks winger was suspended for Game Two, thanks to a cross-check that he delivered to the head of Golden Knights forward Pierre-Edouard Bellemare. Timo Meier moved up to San Jose’s top line in Kane’s absence.

SHORT SHIFTS

Bruins RW Rick Nash scored a pair of goals in a 6-2 Game One win at Tampa Bay; he had one assist in his previous five games…Bruins D Charlie McAvoy chipped in a couple of assists. He had one assist in his previous seven games…Sharks C Joe Pavelski had a pair of assists in a 4-3 Double-OT Game Two win at Vegas, and has seven points (1 G, 6 A) in six playoff games…Golden Knights C William Karlsson scored two goals in the loss to San Jose, and has seven points (1 G, 6 A) in the past four games…Golden Knights D Nate Schmidt contributed a goal and an assist; he had two assists in his previous 12 games…Bruins G Tuukka Rask stopped 34 of 36 shots in a 6-2 Game One win at Tampa Bay, giving him a .906 save percentage in eight playoff starts…Tampa Bay’s fourth line – Chris Kunitz, Cedric Paquette and Ryan Callahan – forced the play (13 for, 1 against, 92.9 CF%) in their loss to Boston.

Many of the advanced stats used here come from Natural Stat Trick , Corsica , Hockey Viz , and Hockey Reference .