Jorden and Mitchell get wild against Winnipeg; Tasker, Pipkin, Green and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

HEROES

Kamar Jorden, WR, Calgary – After hauling in 10 passes for 249 yards and a touchdown against Winnipeg, Jorden ranks second in the league with 895 receiving yards. Fantasy Points: 40.9

Luke Tasker, WR, Hamilton – The steady vet has been underwhelming for the most part this season, but a season-high nine catches for 156 yards and a touchdown against Edmonton was a step in the right direction. Fantasy Points: 30.6

Bo Levi Mitchell, QB, Calgary – The Stampeders quarterback turned in his best game of the season, throwing for 452 yards and three touchdowns. Fantasy Points: 31.1

Antonio Pipkin, QB, Montreal – Making his second CFL start, the Alouettes quarterback not only earned the club a rare victory, but he passed for 303 yards and rushed for a pair of touchdowns. Fantasy Points: 25.0

Alex Green, RB, Hamilton – Green has been productive as soon as he returned to the Tiger-Cats lineup. He gained 120 yards and scored a touchdown on 22 touches against Edmonton. Fantasy Points: 21.0

D’haquille Williams, WR, Edmonton – The league’s leading receiver had just three catches at Hamilton, but still went for 116 yards and a touchdown. Fantasy Points: 20.6

Derel Walker, WR, Edmonton – Althought he produced a modest four catches for 59 yards at Hamilton, that included a pair of touchdowns in a 25-24 loss. Fantasy Points: 21.9

DaVaris Daniels, WR, Calgary – Following up a season-best performance, the Stampeders receiver had his second-best game of the year with seven catches for 67 yards and a touchdown against Winnipeg. Fantasy Points: 19.7

ZEROES

S.J. Green, WR, Toronto – For the second straight game, the Argos receiver was held to two receptions, this time for just 25 yards in a 25-22 loss to Montreal. Fantasy Points: 4.5

Brandon Banks, WR, Hamilton – In six of the previous seven games, the Ticats receiver had surpassed 100 yards, but in a 25-24 win against Edmonton, he finished with three catches for 27 yards. Fantasy Points: 7.5

Kevin Elliott, WR, B.C. – After a rather solid showing over the previous three games, the Lions receiver managed just one catch for seven yards against Saskatchewan. Fantasy Points: 1.7