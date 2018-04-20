Stanton struggling in pinstripes; Hernandez, Frazier, Piscotty, Candelario, Porcello and more in Scott Cullen’s MLB Statistically Speaking.

When the Miami Marlins held their offseason firesale, there were side-eyes all around when the new ownership group, fronted by former New York Yankees great Derek Jeter, found a way to steer the Marlins’ best player, outfielder Giancarlo Stanton, to the Yankees. The rich get richer, and so on.

The Yankees were obviously excited by the prospect, and why not, Stanton had just mashed a career-high 59 home runs, hitting .281 with a 1.007 OPS in a career-high 159 games. Moving to New York, where the Yankees have a hitter-friendly ballpark, expectations were naturally high for Stanton coming into the 2018 campaign.

This should serve as lesson (approximately No. 9, 476) that winning the offseason isn’t that important. It’s still early in the season, but Stanton has struggled to an unexpected degree, drawing boos from the New York fans after two five-strikeout games.

Stanton had played 986 games in his career before joining the Yankees, and had never struck out five times in a game. Then he did it twice in his first 10 games in pinstripes. He’s hit three home runs, and struck out 29 times, with a .203 batting average and .710 OPS in his first 17 games with the Yankees.

On one hand, Stanton is showing patience, seeing a career-high 4.38 pitches per plate appearance, but he’s also missing the ball more than ever, with a career-high 17.1% swinging strikes and career-low 62.4% contact rate. Something is not quite right.

At the same time, power hitters go through streaks like this, where it looks like the swing that launches so many moonshots is irreparably broken, but then they come out of it.

In 2016, for example, Stanton went on a six-week stretch from the start of May in which he hit .153 with just four home runs and struck out 50 times in 34 games. The next six weeks, he hit .315 with 10 home runs and a .981 OPS in 36 games.

Basically, don’t fret just yet, Yankees fans. For others, maybe hold off on the victory laps for a little bit.

HEROES

Teoscar Hernandez could force his way into a regular job with the Blue Jays.

Teoscar Hernandez, LF, Toronto – Acquired in a trade for Francisco Liriano last season, the 25-year-old outfielder started the year in Triple-A, but made a splash this week when he was called up, with four of his nine hits went for extra bases. The challenge for the Jays will be finding a way to keep him in the lineup.

Todd Frazier, 3B, N.Y. Mets – The Mets have been a huge surprise early this season, and Frazier has been a complete threat at the plate – his .434 on-base percentage is leaps and bounds better than his previous best. Can he maintain this kind of plate discipline long-term?

Stephen Piscotty, RF, Oakland – A quiet offseason acquisition by the A’s, Piscotty struggled early, but is heating up now, hittng .419 (13 for 31) with a 1.102 OPS during an eight-game hitting streak.

Jeimer Candelario, 3B, Detroit – Picked up from the Cubs last year in a deal for catcher Alex Avila and reliever Justin Wilson, the 24-year-old is heating up, slugging three home runs and hitting .429 with a 1.412 OPS in the past seven games.

Rick Porcello, SP, Boston – The 2016 Cy Young winner flopped miserably last season, but appears to be bounced back in 2018. In four starts, he has a 1.40 ERA and 0.82 WHIP, with 23 strikeouts and just one walk in 25 2/3 innings.

Vince Velasquez, SP, Philadelphia – The 25-year-old Phillies fireballer has shown flashes in the past couple of seasons. In his past three starts, he’s struck out 20 in 18 2/3 innings, posting a 2.41 ERA and 0.96 WHIP.

ZEROES

Neil Walker, 2B, N.Y. Yankees – He’s flying under the radar, while critics focus on Stanton, but the veteran second baseman is off to a miserable start, hitting .179 with a .460 OPS, going 1 for 17 in the past four games.

Carlos Gomez, RF, Tampa Bay – The veteran outfielder is getting good shot to play with the Rays, but he’s not exactly thriving lately, going 1-for-24 (.042 AVG, .157 OPS) in the past six games.

Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto – One of the big questions for the Blue Jays this season was whether Smoak would be able to duplicate his career-best 2017 season. Early returns aren’t great, as he’s hit two home runs (in the same game, April 1, against the Yankees) and he has two hits in 26 at-bats (.077 AVG) over the past seven games.

Matt Harvey is still struggling to regain his form.

Matt Harvey, SP, N.Y. Mets – There was so much promise five years ago, when the 29-year-old finished fourth in National League Cy Young voting, but he’s reached a point at which he’s clinging to a spot in the Mets’ rotation. After five shutout innings in his first start of the season, he’s posted a 7.88 ERA and 1.75 WHIP in his past three starts.

VITAL SIGNS

Taijuan Walker, SP, Arizona – Arizona’s 25-year-old right-hander is having Tommy John surgery, ending his season. 27-year-old Matt Koch, who has a 3.15 ERA in 20 major-league innings, looks to get the first shot to fill Walker’s spot in the rotation. He also has a 5.34 ERA in 18 career Triple-A starts, so don’t expect too much.

Rich Hill, SP, Los Angeles – A cracked nail has landed the 38-year-old lefty on the DL. The upshot is likely that he’s just going to get pushed back in the rotation and get activated next week.

Josh Harrison, 2B, Pittsburgh – The Pirates infielder has a broken bone in his hand, an injury that should keep him out for six weeks, which will give Adam Frazier a chance to play regularly.

Kevin Kiermaier, CF, Tampa Bay – A torn ligament in his thumb has put Tampa Bay’s Gold Glove centre fielder on the 60-day DL. The silver lining is that is means regular playing time for speedster Mallex Smith.

Matt Duffy, 3B, Tampa Bay – A strained hamstring has sidelined the Rays infielder, who will be replaced by ulility man Daniel Robertson.

Jonathan Schoop, 2B, Baltimore – The Orioles’ power-hitting second baseman has an oblique strain and is on the DL, giving Luis Sardinas and Engelb Vielma a chance to play.