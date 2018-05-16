Tampa Bay’s stars led the way to a crucial Game Three win at Washington; Hedman, Kucherov, Stamkos, Point and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

HEROES

Victor Hedman – Tampa Bay’s top defenceman produced a goal and two assists on the way to a 4-2 Game Three win at Washington. After starting the playoffs by going five games without a point, Hedman now has 11 points (1 G, 10 A) during an eight-game point streak.

Nikita Kucherov – The Lightning sniper recorded a goal and an assist in Game Three, giving him 16 points (7 G, 9 A) in 13 playoff games.

Steven Stamkos – Tampa Bay’s scoring centre had a goal and an assist at Washington in Game Three and has 15 points (6 G, 9 A) in 13 playoff games.

Brayden Point – The second-year Lightning centre also had a goal and an assist at Washington; he has 14 points (6 G, 8 A) in 13 postseason games.

ZEROES

Matt Niskanen – The Capitals blueliner had a tough time at 5-on-5 (10 for, 17 against, 37.0 CF%, 5-9 scoring chances) and was on the ice for one goal for and two against. He was also on the ice, with Brooks Orpik, for two Lightning power play goals.

Braden Holtby – Washington’s netminder allowed four goals on 23 shots in a 4-2 Game Three loss to Tampa Bay. It was the first time this postseason that he has surrendered four goals in a game.

STANLEY CUP HALF FULL/HALF EMPTY

Evgeny Kuznetsov – Washington’s playmaking centre scored a goal and had 15 shot attempts (12 SOG) in the 4-2 Game Three loss against Tampa Bay.

SHORT SHIFTS

Capitals LW Alex Ovechkin launched 18 shot attempts (9 SOG) but couldn’t find the scoresheet in Game Three…Lightning G Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 36 of 38 shots in a 4-2 Game Three win at Washington, a bounce-back performance after posting a .839 save percentage in the first two games of the series.

Many of the advanced stats used here come from Natural Stat Trick , Corsica , Hockey Viz , and Hockey Reference .