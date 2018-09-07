Le’Veon Bell’s holdout opens the door for James Conner; Wilkins, Freeman, Cole, Ross, Gallup and more to watch in Week One of the NFL season, Statistically Speaking.

The point of this is to offer some value. I’m not going to tell you that I think Alvin Kamara is going to be great (even though I do), because that is to be expected. Here, we might find some players getting good opportunities so that they might exceed expectations or, if you’re into that sort of thing, Daily Fantasy value.

James Conner, RB, Pittsburgh – He only had 32 carries as a rookie, but the second-year back is set to start in Week One at Cleveland while Le’Veon Bell continues to hold out. It would sure complicate Bell’s holdout if Conner performs well, but the 2017 third-round pick will at least have an opportunity to get regular touches against the Browns.

Jordan Wilkins, RB, Indianapolis – Marlon Mack has been battling a hamstring injury, and if he’s not ready to play against the Bengals in Week One, it looks like fifth-round pick Wilkins will get the nod. He averaged 6.5 yards per carry and scored 10 touchdowns in 12 games as a senior at Ole Miss last year.

Royce Freeman, RB, Denver – He still comes with a relatively bargain price, but the Broncos’ third-round pick is a pretty safe selection in Week One. He’s been named the starter for a home game against Seattle and was a big-time player for Oregon, averaging 6.0 yards per carry and scoring 16 touchdowns in 12 games as a senior.

Marqise Lee's injury could create a bigger role for Keelan Cole.

Keelan Cole, WR, Jacksonville – A big-play threat as a rookie, Cole averaged 17.8 yards per catch on 42 receptions last season, and with Marqise Lee getting hurt in the preseason, suddenly there is room for an expanded role in the Jaguars’ passing game. Donte Moncrief and Dede Westbrook are in the mix, too, but Cole looks like the one with the most upside.

John Ross, WR, Cincinnati – The Bengals’ receiver has blazing speed, running a 4.22 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine in 2017, but he only appeared in three games as a rookie, catching one pass. He showed some big-play ability in the preseason, though, so Cincinnati may be ready to turn Ross loose.

Danny Amendola, WR, Miami – The veteran slot receiver has trouble staying healthy, but looks like he’s in for a prominent role with the Dolphins.

Michael Gallup, WR, Dallas – There isn’t a clear No. 1 receiver in Dallas, so consider that the third-round pick out of Colorado State may be the best option for Dak Prescott. Gallup caught 100 passes for 1,418 yards as a senior, so he can handle the workload if it turns out that he’s ready.

Jordan Reed, TE, Washington – A big-time player when healthy, the 28-year-old tight end has had trouble staying healthy and that has made his DFS price relatively inexpensive this week but, as far as we know, Reed is healthy this week.

Matchups

Chargers -3 vs. Chiefs

This is not an easy one to like, because the Chiefs have all kinds of weapons and if Patrick Mahomes is ready to start at quarterback, they could be really good, but the Chargers have a good team, too. It would also be easier to like the Chargers’ chances if defensive end Joey Bosa is okay to play.

Lions -6.5 vs. Jets

While the Jets have a chance to be improved with rookie quarterback Sam Darnold at the helm, he’s making his first start against a Lions team that has a lot more talent, so it may take some time.

Rams -4 at Raiders

For whatever uncertainty I might have about the Raiders under Jon Gruden, this is more about emphasizing just how good the Rams are this season. They are the top-ranked team in my Power Rankings, and I expect them to show it in Oakland.

