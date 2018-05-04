Jake Guentzel continues his ridiculous postseason run; Rinne is sharp for Nashville and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

HEROES

Jake Guentzel – The Penguins winger scored two more goals, on eight shot attempts (7 SOG), in a 3-1 Game Four win against Washington. He has a playoff-leading 10 goals and 21 points in 10 games. In his career, he has an astonishing 23 goals in 35 playoff games. That’s 0.66 goals per game, far and away the best among active players (minimum 25 games).

Pekka Rinne – Nashville’s netminder stopped 32 of 33 shots in a 2-1 Game Four victory at Winnipeg. He had a .890 save percentage in the first three games of the series before delivering that big performance in Game Four.

ZEROES

Devante Smith-Pelly – Filling in for a suspended Tom Wilson on the Capitals’ top line, Smith-Pelly was overmatched (6 for, 21 against, 22.2 CF%, 1-11 scoring chances) in a 3-1 Game Four loss at Pittsburgh.

Derick Brassard – The Penguins centre managed zero shot attempts in 10:49 of ice time and, along with winger Phil Kessel, had team-worst possession stats (4 for, 11 against, 26.7 CF%) in a 3-1 Game Four win over Washington.

STANLEY CUP HALF FULL/HALF EMPTY

P.K. Subban – The Predators blueliner scored another goal, and has five points (3 G, 2 A) in the past three games, but he also took a penalty late in the third period, allowing the Jets to cut the deficit in half with a little over a minute remaining.

VITAL SIGNS

Kevin Fiala – The Predators made the curious choice to make Fiala a healthy scratch in Game Four, even though he scored goals in two of the first three games of the series and had the best possession stats of any Nashville regular in the postseason. Scott Hartnell took Fiala’s spot in the lineup.

Matt Hendricks – Lest you think that Peter Laviolette is the only one making questionable lineup decisions in this series, the Jets selected Hendricks ahead of rookie Jack Roslovic for Game Four.

Joel Armia – Returned to the Jets lineup after missing nearly two weeks of action.

Many of the advanced stats used here come from Natural Stat Trick , Corsica , Hockey Viz , and Hockey Reference .