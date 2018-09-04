Hamilton lays the hurt on the Argos, with Banks, Green, Tasker and Masoli leading the way; Daniels, Williams, Thigpen and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

HEROES

Brandon Banks, WR, Hamilton – After one week off from his streak of 100-yard receiving games, the Ticats wideout was back on track with nine receptions for 135 yards and two touchdowns in a 42-28 win against Toronto. Fantasy Points: 36.4

Alex Green, RB, Hamilton – A consistent performer in the Hamilton backfield, Green delivered his best game of the season against Toronto, putting up 143 yards and two touchdowns on 21 touches. He now has seven touchdowns in four games this season. Fantasy Points: 29.3

Luke Tasker, WR, Hamilton – The veteran receiver has his second straight big game, posting eight receptions for 143 yards and a touchdown against Toronto. Fantasy Points: 28.3

Jeremiah Masoli, QB, Hamilton – Putting up yardage hasn’t been a challenge for Masoli this year, as he ranks second in the league with 3,269 passing yards, but he augmented his 385 passing yards against Toronto with three touchdown passes. Fantasy Points: 27.6

DaVaris Daniels, WR, Calgary – With Eric Rogers out and Kamar Jorden getting hurt against Edmonton, Daniels stepped up with seven catches for 116 yards and a touchdown. Fantasy Points: 24.6

D’haquille Williams, WR, Edmonton – The first 1,000-yard receiver in the league this year, Williams recorded six receptions for 116 yards and a touchdown in a 23-20 loss at Calgary. Fantasy Points: 23.6

B.J. Cunningham, WR, Montreal – It appears that Cunningham is, as expected, becoming the top receiver option for the Alouettes, and he had a season-high eight catches for 107 yards in a 23-11 win against Ottawa. Fantasy Points: 18.7

Marcus Thigpen, RB, Saskatchewan – He doesn’t get a lot of carries – no one does for the Riders – yet Thigpen produced 92 yards and a touchdown on seven touches then added a few returns for good measure. Fantasy Points: 18.5

Andrew Harris, RB, Winnipeg – The league’s leading rusher couldn’t find the end zone, but still gained 173 yards on 16 touches at Saskatchewan. Fantasy Points: 18.3

C.J. Gable, RB, Edmonton – Gaining 93 yards and a touchdown on 17 touches at Calgary counted as Gable’s best production since Week Three. Fantasy Points: 18.3

James Franklin, QB, Toronto – It’s not every day that the backup quarterback is the more productive performer, but that’s the way it was for the Argos at Hamilton, as Franklin had two rushing touchdowns as well as a touchdown pass to offensive lineman Ryan Bomben. Fantasy Points: 16.9

Kyran Moore, WR, Saskatchewan – The rookie out of Austin Peay made a difference in his second CFL game, contributing three catches for 42 yards and, more importantly, a 65-yard punt return for a touchdown against Winnipeg. Fantasy Points: 15.6

ZEROES

Mike Reilly, QB, Edmonton – passed for 250 yards with a touchdown and interception, which is fine, but Reilly is far and away the most expensive player in the TSN fantasy game, so fine doesn’t quite cut it. Fantasy Points: 16.0

Matt Nichols, QB, Winnipeg – It has been a tough season for the Blue Bombers quarterback, and he completed 14 of 26 for 166 yards and one touchdown, with two interceptions in a 31-23 loss at Saskatchewan. He’s thrown nine interceptions in eight games this season, after throwing just eight in 17 games last year. Fantasy Points: 8.2

S.J. Green, WR, Toronto – The Argos can’t seem to get any consistent production at wide receiver and, given his track record, Green stands out. For the third straight week, he had two catches (this time for 41 yards) and Toronto didn’t have a wide receiver with more than two catches at Hamilton. Fantasy Points: 6.1

Marken Michel, WR, Calgary – Even though Eric Rogers was out and Kamar Jorden ended up getting hurt against Edmonton, Michel didn’t catch a pass against the Eskimos. Fantasy Points: 1.3