Banks continues to make plays in the Tigers-Cats’ passing game; Moore, Mitchell, Harris and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

HEROES

Brandon Banks, WR, Hamilton – Not only did the Ticats’ playmaker record nine catches for 79 yards against B.C., but he also scored a pair of touchdowns for the third consecutive game. Fantasy Points: 28.9

Kyran Moore, WR, Saskatchewan – The rookie receiver out of Austin Peagy, who has made his mark as a return specialist, Moore busted out offensively with nine catches for 126 yards and a touchdown at Montreal. Fantasy Points: 28.9

Bo Levi Mitchell, QB, Calgary – Continuing his superb bounce-back season, the Stamps quarterback threw for 307 yards and two touchdowns against Toronto, the fourth time in the past six games that he has exceeded 20 fantasy points. Fantasy Points: 21.6

Andrew Harris, RB, Winnipeg – After a couple of rough weeks, the league’s second-ranked rusher 97 yards and a touchdown on 24 touches at Edmonton. Fantasy Points: 19.7

Zach Collaros, QB, Saskatchewan – Although he has only passed for more than one touchdown once this season, the Roughriders quarterback threw for 394 yards and a touchdown (with one interception) in a 34-29 win at Montreal. Fantasy Points: 18.8

Shaquelle Evans, WR, Saskatchewan – Taking on a more substantial role in the Roughriders offence recently, the UCLA product had a career-best six receptions for 114 yards at Montreal. Fantasy Points: 17.4

ZEROES

Mike Reilly, QB, Edmonton – The top statistical quarterback in the league, and highest-priced in TSN’s Fantasy game, Reilly was 17 of 31 for 164 yards and two interceptions in 30-3 home loss against Winnipeg. Fantasy Points: 6.7

Jonathon Jennings, QB, B.C. – After a big performance against the Ticats the week before, Jennings threw for 146 yards and three interceptions at Hamilton. Fantasy Points: 0.3

Bryan Burnham, WR, B.C. – On the heels of his two most-productive games of the year, the Lions wideout managed just two catches for 21 yards at Hamilton. Fantasy Points: 4.1

D’haquille Williams, WR, Edmonton – The league’s top receiver was held to two catches for 37 yards against Winnipeg, his lowest point total in a game this season. Fantasy Points: 5.7

Scott Cullen can be reached at scott.cullen@bellmedia.ca