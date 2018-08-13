Green finds the end zone (times two); Harris (times two), Reilly, Walker, Ellingson and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

HEROES

Alex Green, RB, Hamilton – Resuming his place as the featured back for the Tiger-Cats, Green produced 82 yards and two touchdowns on 18 touches at Winnipeg. Fantasy Points: 22.2

Andrew Harris, RB, Winnipeg – The league’s most productive runner had a typically strong performance against Hamilton with128 yards and a touchdown on 20 touches. Fantasy Points: 22.8

Trevor Harris, QB, Ottawa – Although he threw just one touchdown and an interception against Montreal, the Redblacks quarterback did air it out for a career-high 487 passing yards, the fourth 400-yard game of his career. Fantasy Points: 22.1

Mike Reilly, QB, Edmonton – In a losing effort at B.C., the league’s most productive quarterback still delivered 302 passing yards with two touchdowns (and two interceptions) plus one rushing touchdown. Fantasy Points: 22.2

Derel Walker, WR, Edmonton – After a few relatively quiet week, the Eskimos receiver has picked up his game and had five catches for 117 yards and a touchdown at B.C., moving into second spot in the league in receiving yardage. Fantasy Points: 22.7

Greg Ellingson, WR, Ottawa – It’s been a long time coming, but the veteran Redblacks receiver busted out against Montreal, catching 11 passes for 110 yards, his most productive game of the season. Fantasy Points: 22.0

Brandon Banks, WR, Hamilton – Another week, another 100 yards receiving for the Tiger-Cats playmaker, who recorded six catches for 106 yards and a touchdown at Winnipeg. Fantasy Points: 22.2

William Powell, RB, Ottawa – In a win over Montreal, the Redblacks runner put up 125 yards and a touchdown on 19 touches. Fantasy Points: 20.5

Travon Van, RB, B.C. – Injuries in the Lions’ backfield created an opportunity for Van, who drove for 72 yards and a touchdown on 11 touches against Edmonton. Fantasy Points: 19.0

Kevin Elliott is taking on a bigger role in the B.C. offence.

Kevin Elliott, WR, B.C. – In just his second game of the season, the Lions receiver hauled in five receptions for 79 yards and a touchdown against Edmonton. Fantasy Points: 18.9

ZEROES

Bryan Burnham, WR, B.C. – It’s been a tough year for the Lions receiver and, on the heels of his best game of the season, he was held to one catch for 20 yards against Edmonton. Fantasy Points: 3.0

Johnny Manziel, QB, Montreal – Johnny Football passed for 168 yards and rushed for 36 more against Ottawa. Not nearly as disastrous as his first start, but still not quite at the level that the Alouettes need to be competitive. Fantasy Points: 10.3

B.J. Cunningham, WR, Montreal – The Alouettes receiver has not stepped up despite opportunity to establish himself as the top option in the Montreal passing game. He had just two catches for 22 yards against Ottawa, the third straight game in which he’s been held under 40 yards. Fantasy Points: 4.2