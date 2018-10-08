Chicago’s captain is off to a great start; Dallas’ big line, Matthews, Tavares, Pettersson, Chabot, Gibson and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

Blackhawks centre Jonathan Toews recorded a hat trick in Saturday’s 5-4 overtime win at St. Louis and added a goal in Sunday’s 7-6 overtime loss to Toronto, giving him five goals in three games to start the season.

Toews scored a career-low 20 goals in 74 games last season, so a return to 25-plus goals, a threshold he’s hit seven times in hsi career, would be a welcome development for the Blackhawks.

In this small sample, he’s started the season skating on a line with sophomore winger Alex DeBrincat and rookie winger Dominik Kahun and is scoring on an unsustainable 38.5% of his shots, but there is a positive side too - Toews has generated 13 shots on goal in three games, 4.3 per game. He’s averaged more than three shots on goal per game just twice in his career, most recently in 2012-2013.

If the Blackhawks are going to contend for a playoff spot this season, a big year from Toews, their 30-year-old first-line centre, would presumably be a big part of that effort.

HEROES

Jamie Benn, Tyler Seguin and Alexander Radulov - Dallas’ big line destroyed the Jets on Saturday, scoring all five goals in the Stars’ 5-1 victory over Winnipeg. Benn had two power play goals and an assist, Seguin had two goals and two helpers, and Radulov contributed a goal and two assists.

Thomas Chabot - Ottawa’s sophomore blueliner led the way in Saturday’s 5-3 win at Toronto, scoring two goals and adding an assist. He’s in for a much bigger role with the Senators this season, playing more than 21 minutes per game in the first two games of the year after averaging 17:31 per game as a rookie.

Auston Matthews - The Maple Leafs centre recorded a goal and an assist in Saturday’s 5-3 loss to Ottawa then added two goals and two assists in Sunday’s 7-6 overtime win at Chicago. He has a league-leading eight points (5 G, 3 A) in three games to start the season.

John Tavares - Almost an afterthought in Sunday’s 7-6 overtime win at Chicago, Tavares posted a hat trick, giving him four goals in three games. He also has 15 shots on goal.

Morgan Rielly rescues Leafs in OT

Morgan Rielly - The Maple Leafs blueliner scored the winning goal in overtime and added two assists in Sunday’s 7-6 overtime win at Chicago, following a goal and an assist in Saturday’s 5-3 loss to Ottawa. He has six points (2 G, 4 A) in three games to start the season.

Paul Byron - The Habs speedster scored a pair of goals and added an assist in Saturday’s 5-1 win at Pittsburgh. Over the previous three seasons, Byron had scored on a remarkable 20.3% of his shots.

Elias Pettersson - Vancouver’s highly-touted rookie tallied a pair of goals an added an assist in Saturday’s 7-4 loss at Calgary. He has five points (3 G, 2 A) in his first two NHL games.

Elias Lindholm - After a tough Flames debut, Lindholm scored two goals and added an assist in Saturday’s 7-4 win over Vancouver.

Henri Jokiharju - Chicago’s 19-year-old rookie blueliner recorded five assists, and team-best possession stats (50 for, 20 against, 71.4 CF%) in two games over the weekend.

John Gibson - Anaheim’s netminder recorded a 41-save shutout in Saturday’s 1-0 win at Arizona. He has stopped 72 of 74 shots in his first two games.

ZEROES

Josh Leivo, Nazem Kadri, and Connor Brown - The Maple Leafs trio was on the ice for four goals against, and none for, during 5-on-5 play in Toronto’s two weekend contests.

David Perron - The veteran Blues winger had a tough night (1 for, 14 against, 6.7 CF%) and was on the ice for a couple of goals against in Saturday’s 5-4 OT loss to Chicago.

Garret Sparks - It wasn’t an ideal start for Toronto’s backup goaltender, who allowed six goals on 31 shots, on his way to a 7-6 overtime win at Chicago Sunday.

Alexander Georgiev - Surely not all of his fault, behind a leaky Rangers defence, but Georgiev gave up seven goals on 39 shots in his first start of the season, Sunday’s 8-5 loss at Carolina.

VITAL SIGNS

Joe Thornton - San Jose’s veteran centre has landed on IR with swelling in his surgically-repaired knee. The Sharks have options down the middle of the ice, and experience with Thornton missing time in recent seasons, but they could still use his setup skills, especially on the power play.

Ryan Getzlaf - Anaheim’s playmaking pivot suffered a lower-body injury against Arizona Saturday. With Ryan Kesler already out, the Ducks can ill-afford to lose their No. 1 centre.

Flyers await word on JvR

James van Riemsdyk - In just his second game back in Philadelphia, JvR suffered a knee injury while blocking a clearing attempt. If he misses some time, Jordan Weal would seem like a decent bet to get into the Flyers lineup.

Jonathan Quick - The Kings netminder suffered a lower-body injury and will miss some time. Jack Campbell takes over between the pipes for Los Angeles in Quick’s absence, and he stopped 36 of 38 shots in Sunday’s 4-2 win vs. Detroit.

Roberto Luongo - Florida’s veteran netminder suffered a knee injury against Tampa Bay Saturday, leaving James Reimer as the main man in the Panthers net.

Trevor Daley - Detroit’s veteran blueliner had an awkward fall against Los Angeles Sunday and was forced to leave the game in the first period.

Kevin Shattenkirk - With the Rangers dressing seven defencemen at Carolina on Sunday, Shattenkirk played just 7:29 (4:07 at even strength)..

SHORT SHIFTS

Maple Leafs RW Kasperi Kapanen moved up to the Matthews line and had the most productive game of his career, coming up with a goal and an assist, with seven shots on goal, in Sunday’s 7-6 overtime win at Chicago...Blackhawks D Duncan Keith produced three assists in Sunday’s 7-6 overtime loss to Toronto. He’s been effective alongside Jokiharju to start the season...Hurricanes rookie LW Warren Foegele put up two goals and an assist in Sunday’s 8-5 win over the Rangers. His linemates, Jordan Staal and Justin Williams both contributed three points. Staal had a goal and two assists while Williams recorded three assists. Foegele has six points (4 G, 2 A) in five career games...Hurricanes LW Micheal Ferland had a goal and an assist in both Carolina games over the weekend. He has four points, and 11 shots on goal, in three games.

Rangers LW Chris Kreider and LW Jimmy Vesey both scored a pair of goals in Sunday’s 8-5 loss at Carolina, their first points of the season...Kings LW Alex Iafallo scored a pair of goals in Sunday’s 4-2 win against Detroit, the second multi-goal game of his career...Kings RW Ilya Kovalchuk added a couple of assists against Detroit, but is off to a rough start in terms of shot differentials, with a 32.8 CF% in his first two games after five years in the KHL.

Flames LW Matthew Tkachuk earned four assists in Saturday’s 7-4 victory over Vancouver; it was the first four-point game of his career...Flames LW Johnny Gaudreau and D Mark Giordano both had a goal and two assists while Flames C Sean Monahan contributed a goal and an assist. Flames D T.J. Brodie chipped in a couple of assists...Devils RW Kyle Palmieri and C Travis Zajac both tallied a pair of goals in Saturday’s 5-2 win over Edmonton. Over the previous three seasons, Palmieri has tallied 80 goals and Zajac has scored 40...Predators RW Viktor Arvidsson scored two goals in Saturday’s 4-3 victory at the Islanders, his only shots on goal in the first two games of the season...Predators D P.K. Subban added a couple of assists, giving him three points (1 G, 2 A) and six shots on goal through two games...Islanders C Mathew Barzal recorded a goal and an assist in Saturday’s loss to Nashville. Islanders RW Josh Bailey added a pair of assists. They both have three points (1 G, 2 A) in two games.

Blackhawks RW Patrick Kane produced a goal and an assist in Saturday’s 5-4 OT win at St. Louis and scored two more goals in Sunday’s 7-6 overtime loss to Toronto. He has six points (4 G, 2 A), and a league-leading 20 shots on goal, in three games...Blackhawks C Nick Schmaltz added a couple of assists in both Blackhawks games over the weekend. Blackhawks rookie LW Dominik Kahun added a couple of assists in Sunday’s loss to Toronto, his first NHL points...Blues RW Vladimir Tarasenko potted a pair of goals in Saturday’s loss to Chicago. He has 13 shots on goal in two games...Blues C Ryan O’Reilly had three assists and LW Patrick Maroon had two assists against Chicago. O’Reilly has four assists and a ridiculous face-off record (20 wins, three losses, 87.0%) in his first two games with St. Louis.

Sabres LW Conor Sheary scored two power play goals in Saturday’s 3-1 win against the Rangers. He had four power play goals in 184 games with Pittsburgh prior to this season...Canadiens RW Artturi Lehkonen and D Jeff Petry both had a pair of assists in Saturday’s 5-1 win at Pittsburgh. Lehkonen has three points (1 G, 2 A) in two games...Oilers LW Milan Lucic and C Leon Draisaitl both produced a goal and an assist in Saturday’s 5-2 loss to New Jersey. Oilers C Connor McDavid added a pair of assists...Sabres C Jack Eichel contributed a goal and an assist in Saturday’s 3-1 win against the Rangers.

Stars C Jason Spezza picked up a pair of assists in Saturday’s 5-1 victory against Winnipeg. He had one multi-assist game last season...Senators LW Zack Smith, who was waived before the start of the season, chipped in a couple of assists in Saturday’s 5-3 victory at Toronto...Maple Leafs RW Mitch Marner contributed a goal and an assist in Saturday’s loss to Ottawa. Marner added two assists in Sunday’s win at Chicago, giving him four points (1 G, 3 A) in three games...Avalanche LW Colin Wilson scored a couple of goals in Saturday’s 5-2 win against Philadelphia. He had six goals in 56 games last season...Avalanche D Erik Johnson had three helpers, his first three-assist game since March, 2014, and C Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and an assist. He has three points (1 G, 2 A), and 15 shots on goal, in two games...Canucks C Bo Horvat contributed a goal and an assist in Saturday’s 7-4 loss at Calgary, while Canucks D Alex Edler added a couple of assists.

Sabres G Carter Hutton stopped 43 of 44 shots in Saturday’s 3-1 win vs. the Rangers. He has had more saves in a game just once in his career, last season against Winnipeg...Lightning G Andrei Vasilevskiy turned away 42 of 43 shots in Saturday’s 2-1 shootout win against Florida. He had six games with at least 40 saves last season...Wild G Devan Dubnyk had 41 saves on 42 shots in Saturday’s 2-1 shootout loss against Vegas, and has stopped 77 of 80 shots to start the season...Hurricanes G Curtis McElhinney turned away 31 of 32 shots in Friday’s 3-1 win at Columbus, a strong debut for his new team. McElhinney had a .925 save percentage in 32 appearances for the Maple Leafs in the past two seasons.

FIRSTS

Andrei Svechnikov - The second pick in the 2018 Draft by Carolina scored his first career goal and added an assist, in his third career game, Sunday’s 8-5 win against the Rangers.

Andrei Svechnikov pots the redirect for his #FirstNHLGoal as well as being the first skater born in the 2000s to score an NHL goal!#TakeWarning pic.twitter.com/dOBWwj3K61 — NHL Daily 365 (@NHLDaily365) October 7, 2018

Brett Howden - The Rangers’ rookie centre notched his first career goal, in his second career game, Saturday’s 3-1 loss at Buffalo.

Brett Howden - New York Rangers pic.twitter.com/1D80NTO9qr — First NHL Goals (@FirstNHLGoal) October 7, 2018

Jacob MacDonald - Florida’s 25-year-old rookie blueliner scored a goal in his NHL debut, Saturday’s 2-1 shootout loss at Tampa Bay.

First NHL game. First NHL shift. First NHL shot. First NHL goal. That is a lot of firsts for @FlaPanthers defenseman Jacob MacDonald! Watch the action live on FOX Sports Florida! #FlaPanthers #OneTerritory pic.twitter.com/r6wyjC89sy — FOX Sports Florida (@FOXSportsFL) October 6, 2018

Mikhail Vorobyev - Philadelphia’s rookie centre recorded his first NHL goal, in his second NHL game, Saturday’s 5-2 loss at Colorado.

Mikhail Vorobyev with one of the strangest first career NHL goals pic.twitter.com/aAoTJ8L0in — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) October 7, 2018

Many of the advanced stats used here come from Natural Stat Trick, Corsica and Hockey Reference.

Scott Cullen can be reached at scott.cullen@bellmedia.ca