Trubisky goes off against the Bucs; Goff, Elliott, Kamara, Luck, Cousins, Cohen, injuries to tight ends and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

HEROES

Mitch Trubisky - The second-year Bears quarterback passed for 354 yards and six touchdowns against Tampa Bay and added 53 yards on three carries, easily the best game of his career.

Jared Goff, QB, Los Angeles – He was considered a bust as a rookie, then was a system QB, and now Goff is just a rising star at the position. He completed 26 of 33 passes for 465 yards and five touchdowns in a 38-31 win over Minnesota.

Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas – If the Cowboys are going to have any kind of success this season, they likely need Elliott to play a big role, and he did against Detroit, going for 240 yards and a touchdown on 29 touches.

Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans – The Saints star running back has been ridiculous, the top-scoring non-quarterback option in the game, and he lit up the Giants for 181 yards and three touchdowns on 24 touches.

Andrew Luck, QB, Indianaopolis – Following a couple of unimpressive weeks, the Colts quarterback passes for a career-high 464 yards and four touchdowns in a 37-34 loss to Houston. It was his first 400-yard passing game in nearly four years.

Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota – It was in a losing effort at the Rams, but the Vikings quarterback connected on 72% of his passes for 422 yards and three touchdowns; it was his second 400-yard passing game in four starts for the Vikings.

Matt Ryan, QB, Atlanta – On the wrong end of a 37-36 score against Cincinnati, the Falcons quarterback passed for 419 ayrds and three touchdowns, his most passing yards in game in two years.

Tarik Cohen, RB, Chicago – Usually a change-of-pace back for the Bears, Cohen busted loose for 174 yards and a touchdown on 20 touches against Tampa Bay, his most yardage and touches in a game in 20 career appearances.

Todd Gurley, RB, Los Angeles – The Rams’ star runner put up 156 yards and a touchdown on 21 touches against the Vikings, the third time in four weeks that he’s put up 140-plus yards (And the one week that he didn’t cross that threshold, he scored three touchdowns).

The Vikings could not contain Cooper Kupp and Todd Gurley.

Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles – The second-year Rams wideout delivered the most productive game of his career, catching nine passes for 162 yards and two touchdowns on 11 targets against the Rams.

Golden Tate, WR, Detroit – In a 26-24 loss at Dallas, the veteran receiver caught all eight passes sent his way for 132 yards and two touchdowns, the first time in his career that he finished with more than 100 yards receiving and multiple touchdowns.

Corey Davis, WR, Tennessee – Rallying to beat the Eagles, the Titans’ receiver caught nine passes for 161 yards and a touchdown on 15 targets, the best game of his young career.

Melvin Gordon, RB, L.A. Chargers – It was a close game against San Francisco, but Gordon had another big day, putting up 159 yards and a touchdown on 22 touches.

DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston – The Texas’ top receiver was a force at Indianapolis, catching 10 passes for 169 yards and a touchdown on a dozen targets.

George Kittle, TE, San Francisco – With a new quarterback running the 49ers’ offence, the second-year tight end had a career-best 125 yards and a touchdown on six receptions against the Chargers.

Jared Cook, TE, Oakland – With eight catches for 110 yards and two touchdown on 13 targets against Cleveland, the veteran tight end was back in 100-yard form after a couple of mediocre weeks.

Mike Davis, RB, Seattle – In the Seahawks lineup for an injured Chris Carson, the journeyman running back gained 124 yards and scored a couple of touchdowns in a 20-17 win at Arizona.

Taylor Gabriel, WR, Chicago – The veteran slot receiver caught all seven targets, for 104 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a 48-10 rout over Tampa Bay.

Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland – The Browns’ rookie runner only had three carries at Oakland, but finished with 105 yards and two touchdowns.

Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota – The league’s most-targeted receiver (with 56 in four games) had eight catches for 135 yards and a touchdown on a dozen targets at the Rams.

Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta – He somehow can’t get into the end zone, but the Falcons’ star receiver caught nine passes for 173 yards on a dozen targets against Cincinnati.

ZEROES

Drew Brees, QB, New Orleans – Although the Saints had a comfortable win at the Giants, their star quarterback passed for a modest 217 yards with no touchdowns.

Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota – Returning from injury, the second-year Vikings running back gained just 20 yards on 10 carries in a 38-31 loss at the Rams.

Jordan Howard, RB, Chicago – Even though the Bears had a blowout victory, their lead runner had just 11 carries for 25 yards against Tampa Bay.

James Conner, RB, Pittsbugh – In a disappointing home loss to Baltimore, the second-year Steelers running back managed 44 yards on 12 touches.

Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Arizona – Perhaps it will get better with rookie Josh Rosen at quarterback, but the veteran Cardinals receiver had three catches for 28 yards on seven targets against the Seahawks.

Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans – It wasn’t necessarily his fault, since he caught all four passes for 47 yards, but that’s not so impressive from a top-tier receiver.

INJURIES

Rob Gronkowski, TE, New England – The Patriots star tight end was forced to leave the win over Miami with an ankle injury. It would obviously be a significant loss if he had to miss any time.

O.J Howard, TE, Tampa Bay – The second-year Bucs tight end suffered a knee injury and will require an MRI. Tampa Bay is fortunate enough to have another quality tight end, Cameron Brate, on the roster and ready to go.

Tyler Eifert, TE, Cincinnati – Injuries continue to plague the Bengals veteran, who broke his ankle at Atlanta.

Will Dissly, TE, Seattle – A knee injury knocked the Seahawks rookie out of their win at Arizona.

Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville – Hamstring issues continue to plague the Jaguars’ running back. T.J. Yeldon and Corey Grant see more action for the Jags when Fournette can’t play.

NOTES

So much for Fitzmagic. Jameis Winston will be the Bucs starting quarterback in their next game.

A poor first half by Buccaneers QB Ryan Fitzpatrick got him pulled for Jameis Winston, who will be resuming his starting role for the Bucs…Aaron Jones appears to be the best option at running back for the Packers…Texans rookie WR Keke Coutee caught 11 passes for 109 yards on 15 targets at Indianapolis…Naheim Hines is gaining traction in the Colts backfield, putting up 73 yards and a couple of touchdowns on 13 touches against Houston…Raiders WR Amari Cooper has been running hot and cold through the first four weeks, or maybe it’s cold and hot. Cooper caught seven passes for 128 yards and a touchdown on a dozen targets vs. Cleveland…Rams WR Brandin Cooks hauled in seven passes for the third straight game, this time for 116 yards and scored his first touchdown for the team…Vikings WR Stefon Diggs was targeted 15 times by Cousins, catching 11 passes for 123 yards…Falcons rookie WR Calvin Ridley had a modest four catches for 54 yards against the Bengals, but two of those went for touchdowns…Bengals RB Gio Bernard had 96 yards and a couple of touchdowns on 19 touches at Atlanta…Eagles WR Alshon Jeffery returned to play his first game of the season and caught eight passes for 105 yards and a touchdown on nine targets…Rams WR Robert Woods had his second straight 100-yard receiving game, catching five passes for 101 yards and a touchdown against Minnesota…Patriots rookie RB Sony Michel took on a heavy workload against Miami and rushed for 112 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries…With Rex Burkhead out, Patriots RB James White also put up 112 yards, but scored twice, on 16 touches against the Dolphins…Bengals WR Tyler Boyd was the focal point of the Cincinnati passing game at Atlanta, catching 11 of 15 targets for 100 yards, his second straight 100-yard game.

Scott Cullen can be reached at scott.cullen@bellmedia.ca