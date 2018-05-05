Tuch drives Golden Knights to victory; Bergeron, Stamkos, Krug, Couture and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

HEROES

Alex Tuch – The Golden Knights rookie right winger scored a pair of goals in a 5-3 Game Five win over San Jose and has seven points (4 G, 3 A) in nine playoff games.

Patrice Bergeron – Boston’s star centre scored a pair of goals in a 4-3 Game Five overtime loss against Tampa Bay. He has 15 points (6 G, 9 A) in 10 postseason games.

Steven Stamkos – The Lightning sniper scored the tying goal in the third period and added an assist, giving him nine points (3 G, 6 A) in nine playoff games.

ZEROES

Evander Kane, Joe Pavelski and Joonas Donskoi – The Sharks trio struggled (8 for, 17 against, 32.0 CF%, 4-7 scoring chances) in a Game Five loss at Vegas.

Brian Gionta – Making his first playoff appearance since 2014, the 39-year-old winger had a fine game, until Dan Girardi got his stick loose behind Gionta to deflect in Tampa Bay’s winning goal in overtime.

STANLEY CUP HALF FULL/HALF EMPTY

Torey Krug – Boston’s puck-moving blueliner contributed a pair of assists before suffering a nasty-looking lower-body injury against Tampa Bay. Krug’s cup may be more than half empty if it turns out that his injury prevents him from playing in the rest of this series (or beyond).

VITAL SIGNS

Ryan Donato and Brian Gionta – The rookie winger and 39-year-old veteran winger were inserted into the Bruins lineup in Game Five against Tampa Bay. Riley Nash and Danton Heinen were healthy scratches.

Luca Sbisa – The Golden Knights defenceman made his first appearance of the playoffs, replacing Jonathan Merrill in the lineup. Sbisa played 17 minutes, and had team-worst possession numbers (12 for, 24 against, 33.0 CF%, 8-10 scoring chances), but was on the ice for two goals for and one against in the Golden Knights' win.

SHORT SHIFTS

Sharks C Logan Couture recorded three assists in a 5-3 Game Five loss at Vegas, giving him 12 points (4 G, 8 A) in nine playoff games…Sharks LW Tomas Hertl and RW Mikkel Boedker both contributed a goal and an assist. Hertl has nine points (6 G, 3 A) while Boedker has six points (1 G, 5 A) in nine playoff games…Golden Knights LW Jonathan Marchessault contributed a goal and an assist in a 5-3 Game five win against San Jose, and has 10 points (3 G, 7 A) in nine playoff games…Golden Knights LW David Perron chipped in a couple of assists, giving him six assists in seven playoff games…Bruins LW Brad Marchand had a pair of assists in a 4-3 Game Five overtime loss to Tampa Bay…In limited ice time, Lightning rookie D Mikhail Sergachev put up strong possession stats (15 for, 4 against, 79.0 CF%, 9-1 scoring chances) in a 4-3 Game Five overtime win at Boston.

This garbage has to stop. Call an unsportsmanlike penalty ffs.https://t.co/NvEvz1ruuT — Scott Cullen (@tsnscottcullen) May 5, 2018

Many of the advanced stats used here come from Natural Stat Trick , Corsica , Hockey Viz , and Hockey Reference .