2h ago
Statistically Speaking: Updated Top 300 projected scorers
By Scott Cullen
'Sizeable gap' between McDavid, Crosby and the rest of NHL
TSN.ca Analytics
After a few weeks of training camp, it turns out there are some updates required when it comes to my Top 300 projected scorers. Not a massive overhaul, though, just some tweaking around the edges.
In some cases, it’s big injury news, like Corey Perry, Alex Galchenyuk or, more recently, Dustin Brown.
Maybe a player was traded, like say, Erik Karlsson or Max Pacioretty.
In other cases, it could be retirement, like Henrik Zetterberg.
Sometimes it’s rookies that didn’t quite make the cut, or maybe it’s William Nylander and Nick Ritchie, a couple of restricted free agents that are still waiting for new contracts.
In any case, there are a variety of reasons why the projections might have required some updating.
Add in a few line shuffles and there have probably been a few dozen players getting tweaked in this preseason update of the Top 300 projected scorers.
You can access a Google sheet with the scoring projections and fantasy rankings here.
UPDATED TOP 300 PROJECTED SCORERS
|RANK
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|POS
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|1
|Connor McDavid
|Edmonton
|C
|80
|39
|69
|108
|2
|Sidney Crosby
|Pittsburgh
|C
|80
|35
|59
|94
|3
|Nikita Kucherov
|Tampa Bay
|RW
|78
|39
|53
|92
|4
|Patrick Kane
|Chicago
|RW
|82
|35
|55
|90
|5
|Nathan MacKinnon
|Colorado
|C
|76
|35
|53
|88
|6
|Evgeny Kuznetsov
|Washington
|C
|81
|26
|58
|84
|7
|Evgeni Malkin
|Pittsburgh
|C
|69
|34
|49
|83
|8
|Jamie Benn
|Dallas
|LW
|80
|36
|46
|82
|9
|Claude Giroux
|Philadelphia
|LW
|81
|26
|56
|82
|10
|Johnny Gaudreau
|Calgary
|LW
|78
|25
|56
|81
|11
|Alexander Ovechkin
|Washington
|LW
|81
|46
|34
|80
|12
|Artemi Panarin
|Columbus
|LW
|81
|30
|50
|80
|13
|Blake Wheeler
|Winnipeg
|RW
|81
|24
|55
|79
|14
|Tyler Seguin
|Dallas
|C
|79
|36
|42
|78
|15
|Taylor Hall
|New Jersey
|LW
|77
|33
|45
|78
|16
|Auston Matthews
|Toronto
|C
|76
|43
|34
|77
|17
|Phil Kessel
|Pittsburgh
|RW
|82
|28
|48
|76
|18
|Brad Marchand
|Boston
|LW
|73
|34
|41
|75
|19
|John Tavares
|Toronto
|C
|80
|33
|42
|75
|20
|Anze Kopitar
|Los Angeles
|C
|80
|27
|48
|75
|21
|Nicklas Backstrom
|Washington
|C
|79
|21
|54
|75
|22
|Mathew Barzal
|N.Y. Islanders
|C
|80
|21
|54
|75
|23
|David Pastrnak
|Boston
|RW
|78
|34
|40
|74
|24
|Clayton Keller
|Arizona
|LW
|80
|25
|49
|74
|25
|Mark Scheifele
|Winnipeg
|C
|74
|32
|41
|73
|26
|Steven Stamkos
|Tampa Bay
|C
|73
|28
|45
|73
|27
|Jakub Voracek
|Philadelphia
|RW
|80
|18
|54
|72
|28
|Patrik Laine
|Winnipeg
|RW
|78
|43
|28
|71
|29
|Vladimir Tarasenko
|St. Louis
|RW
|80
|36
|35
|71
|30
|Brent Burns
|San Jose
|D
|82
|20
|51
|71
|31
|Jack Eichel
|Buffalo
|C
|75
|28
|42
|70
|32
|Aleksander Barkov
|Florida
|C
|72
|27
|43
|70
|33
|Mitch Marner
|Toronto
|RW
|80
|21
|49
|70
|34
|Erik Karlsson
|San Jose
|D
|75
|13
|57
|70
|35
|Joe Pavelski
|San Jose
|RW
|82
|27
|42
|69
|36
|Leon Draisaitl
|Edmonton
|C
|78
|26
|43
|69
|37
|Mikael Granlund
|Minnesota
|RW
|79
|23
|45
|68
|38
|Ryan Getzlaf
|Anaheim
|C
|69
|15
|53
|68
|39
|Vincent Trocheck
|Florida
|C
|81
|28
|39
|67
|40
|Rickard Rakell
|Anaheim
|LW
|74
|35
|31
|66
|41
|Mikko Rantanen
|Colorado
|RW
|78
|25
|41
|66
|42
|Sebastian Aho
|Carolina
|LW
|80
|28
|37
|65
|43
|Nikolaj Ehlers
|Winnipeg
|LW
|82
|28
|37
|65
|44
|Jonathan Huberdeau
|Florida
|LW
|77
|24
|41
|65
|45
|Brock Boeser
|Vancouver
|RW
|75
|34
|30
|64
|46
|Filip Forsberg
|Nashville
|LW
|75
|29
|35
|64
|47
|Brayden Schenn
|St. Louis
|C
|81
|27
|37
|64
|48
|Ryan O'Reilly
|St. Louis
|C
|76
|22
|42
|64
|49
|Mark Stone
|Ottawa
|RW
|73
|23
|40
|63
|50
|Teuvo Teravainen
|Carolina
|RW
|81
|23
|40
|63
|51
|Alexander Radulov
|Dallas
|RW
|79
|22
|41
|63
|52
|Sean Monahan
|Calgary
|C
|77
|29
|33
|62
|53
|Patrice Bergeron
|Boston
|C
|72
|28
|34
|62
|54
|Jonathan Marchessault
|Vegas
|LW
|76
|27
|35
|62
|55
|Victor Hedman
|Tampa Bay
|D
|78
|15
|47
|62
|56
|Eric Staal
|Minnesota
|C
|81
|28
|33
|61
|57
|Ilya Kovalchuk
|Los Angeles
|LW
|75
|26
|35
|61
|58
|John Klingberg
|Dallas
|D
|80
|10
|51
|61
|59
|Evgeni Dadonov
|Florida
|RW
|77
|27
|33
|60
|60
|Brayden Point
|Tampa Bay
|C
|78
|27
|33
|60
|61
|Pierre-Luc Dubois
|Columbus
|C
|80
|24
|36
|60
|62
|Dylan Larkin
|Detroit
|C
|81
|22
|38
|60
|63
|William Nylander
|Toronto
|RW
|73
|20
|40
|60
|64
|Elias Pettersson
|Vancouver
|C
|78
|25
|34
|59
|65
|Jonathan Toews
|Chicago
|C
|75
|23
|36
|59
|66
|Matt Duchene
|Ottawa
|C
|79
|27
|31
|58
|67
|Sean Couturier
|Philadelphia
|C
|73
|23
|35
|58
|68
|Ryan Johansen
|Nashville
|C
|80
|15
|43
|58
|69
|James van Riemsdyk
|Philadelphia
|LW
|80
|32
|25
|57
|70
|Jeff Skinner
|Buffalo
|LW
|81
|29
|27
|56
|71
|Max Pacioretty
|Vegas
|LW
|73
|27
|29
|56
|72
|William Karlsson
|Vegas
|C
|81
|27
|29
|56
|73
|Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
|Edmonton
|LW
|72
|26
|30
|56
|74
|Jake Guentzel
|Pittsburgh
|LW
|80
|25
|31
|56
|75
|Mats Zuccarello
|N.Y. Rangers
|RW
|80
|18
|38
|56
|76
|Shayne Gostisbehere
|Philadelphia
|D
|77
|13
|43
|56
|77
|Anders Lee
|N.Y. Islanders
|LW
|81
|34
|21
|55
|78
|Logan Couture
|San Jose
|C
|72
|27
|28
|55
|79
|Viktor Arvidsson
|Nashville
|RW
|79
|27
|28
|55
|80
|Mike Hoffman
|Florida
|LW
|79
|24
|31
|55
|81
|Gabriel Landeskog
|Colorado
|LW
|76
|23
|32
|55
|82
|Nico Hischier
|New Jersey
|C
|80
|23
|32
|55
|83
|Sam Reinhart
|Buffalo
|RW
|81
|23
|32
|55
|84
|Jaden Schwartz
|St. Louis
|LW
|67
|22
|33
|55
|85
|Matthew Tkachuk
|Calgary
|LW
|74
|21
|34
|55
|86
|J.T. Miller
|Tampa Bay
|LW
|82
|21
|34
|55
|87
|Joe Thornton
|San Jose
|C
|70
|14
|41
|55
|88
|Roman Josi
|Nashville
|D
|76
|14
|41
|55
|89
|Alex DeBrincat
|Chicago
|RW
|80
|29
|25
|54
|90
|Jeff Carter
|Los Angeles
|C
|72
|27
|27
|54
|91
|Nazem Kadri
|Toronto
|C
|80
|26
|28
|54
|92
|Kevin Fiala
|Nashville
|LW
|77
|24
|30
|54
|93
|Jordan Eberle
|N.Y. Islanders
|RW
|79
|24
|30
|54
|94
|Kyle Turris
|Nashville
|C
|77
|21
|33
|54
|95
|Derek Stepan
|Arizona
|C
|79
|17
|37
|54
|96
|P.K. Subban
|Nashville
|D
|75
|13
|41
|54
|97
|John Carlson
|Washington
|D
|74
|12
|42
|54
|98
|Drew Doughty
|Los Angeles
|D
|82
|12
|42
|54
|99
|Cam Atkinson
|Columbus
|RW
|76
|28
|25
|53
|100
|Evander Kane
|San Jose
|LW
|73
|27
|26
|53
|101
|Jason Zucker
|Minnesota
|LW
|78
|27
|26
|53
|102
|Kyle Connor
|Winnipeg
|LW
|77
|26
|27
|53
|103
|Jonathan Drouin
|Montreal
|C
|78
|16
|37
|53
|104
|David Perron
|St. Louis
|RW
|73
|15
|38
|53
|105
|Kris Letang
|Pittsburgh
|D
|68
|10
|43
|53
|106
|Keith Yandle
|Florida
|D
|82
|7
|46
|53
|107
|Mika Zibanejad
|N.Y. Rangers
|C
|77
|25
|27
|52
|108
|Kyle Palmieri
|New Jersey
|RW
|74
|26
|25
|51
|109
|Nick Schmaltz
|Chicago
|RW
|77
|16
|35
|51
|110
|Josh Bailey
|N.Y. Islanders
|RW
|78
|15
|36
|51
|111
|Patric Hornqvist
|Pittsburgh
|RW
|73
|25
|25
|50
|112
|Travis Konecny
|Philadelphia
|RW
|76
|23
|27
|50
|113
|Nino Niederreiter
|Minnesota
|RW
|79
|23
|27
|50
|114
|Kyle Okposo
|Buffalo
|RW
|74
|18
|32
|50
|115
|Mikko Koivu
|Minnesota
|C
|81
|16
|34
|50
|116
|Tyson Barrie
|Colorado
|D
|72
|12
|38
|50
|117
|T.J. Oshie
|Washington
|RW
|74
|22
|27
|49
|118
|Alex Galchenyuk
|Arizona
|C
|70
|21
|28
|49
|119
|Thomas Vanek
|Detroit
|LW
|76
|20
|29
|49
|120
|Justin Williams
|Carolina
|RW
|81
|19
|30
|49
|121
|Mikael Backlund
|Calgary
|C
|82
|18
|31
|49
|122
|Paul Stastny
|Vegas
|C
|74
|15
|34
|49
|123
|Dougie Hamilton
|Carolina
|D
|81
|15
|34
|49
|124
|Alex Pietrangelo
|St. Louis
|D
|78
|13
|36
|49
|125
|Wayne Simmonds
|Philadelphia
|RW
|78
|25
|23
|48
|126
|Adam Henrique
|Anaheim
|C
|81
|25
|23
|48
|127
|Ondrej Kase
|Anaheim
|RW
|78
|22
|26
|48
|128
|Reilly Smith
|Vegas
|RW
|74
|21
|27
|48
|129
|Yanni Gourde
|Tampa Bay
|RW
|78
|21
|27
|48
|130
|David Krejci
|Boston
|C
|71
|18
|30
|48
|131
|Elias Lindholm
|Calgary
|RW
|79
|15
|33
|48
|132
|Dustin Byfuglien
|Winnipeg
|D
|75
|12
|36
|48
|133
|Torey Krug
|Boston
|D
|72
|9
|39
|48
|134
|Ryan Suter
|Minnesota
|D
|80
|7
|41
|48
|135
|James Neal
|Calgary
|RW
|73
|26
|21
|47
|136
|Tyler Toffoli
|Los Angeles
|RW
|77
|24
|23
|47
|137
|Brendan Gallagher
|Montreal
|RW
|70
|23
|24
|47
|138
|Bo Horvat
|Vancouver
|C
|75
|21
|26
|47
|139
|Jake DeBrusk
|Boston
|LW
|75
|19
|28
|47
|140
|Jordan Staal
|Carolina
|C
|79
|19
|28
|47
|141
|Pavel Buchnevich
|N.Y. Rangers
|RW
|77
|16
|31
|47
|142
|Ryan Donato
|Boston
|LW
|77
|26
|20
|46
|143
|Patrick Marleau
|Toronto
|LW
|82
|26
|20
|46
|144
|Anthony Mantha
|Detroit
|RW
|75
|23
|23
|46
|145
|Chris Kreider
|N.Y. Rangers
|LW
|75
|22
|24
|46
|146
|Henrik Borgstrom
|Florida
|C
|75
|20
|26
|46
|147
|Alexander Steen
|St. Louis
|LW
|74
|15
|31
|46
|148
|Brandon Saad
|Chicago
|LW
|81
|23
|22
|45
|149
|Jakob Silfverberg
|Anaheim
|RW
|79
|20
|25
|45
|150
|Oliver Ekman-Larsson
|Arizona
|D
|79
|15
|30
|45
|151
|Max Domi
|Montreal
|LW
|76
|13
|32
|45
|152
|Mikhail Sergachev
|Tampa Bay
|D
|80
|10
|35
|45
|153
|Jake Gardiner
|Toronto
|D
|81
|7
|38
|45
|154
|Will Butcher
|New Jersey
|D
|80
|6
|39
|45
|155
|Tomas Hertl
|San Jose
|C
|75
|21
|23
|44
|156
|Derick Brassard
|Pittsburgh
|C
|76
|19
|25
|44
|157
|Tyler Johnson
|Tampa Bay
|RW
|70
|18
|26
|44
|158
|Bryan Little
|Winnipeg
|C
|70
|18
|26
|44
|159
|Gustav Nyquist
|Detroit
|RW
|81
|18
|26
|44
|160
|Zach Werenski
|Columbus
|D
|78
|14
|30
|44
|161
|Mark Giordano
|Calgary
|D
|81
|14
|30
|44
|162
|Seth Jones
|Columbus
|D
|65
|11
|33
|44
|163
|Morgan Rielly
|Toronto
|D
|78
|7
|37
|44
|164
|Conor Sheary
|Buffalo
|LW
|74
|22
|21
|43
|165
|Craig Smith
|Nashville
|RW
|80
|21
|22
|43
|166
|Kevin Hayes
|N.Y. Rangers
|C
|77
|20
|23
|43
|167
|Milan Lucic
|Edmonton
|LW
|81
|16
|27
|43
|168
|Charlie Coyle
|Minnesota
|RW
|76
|15
|28
|43
|169
|Ryan Spooner
|N.Y. Rangers
|LW
|69
|13
|30
|43
|170
|Nick Leddy
|N.Y. Islanders
|D
|81
|9
|34
|43
|171
|Duncan Keith
|Chicago
|D
|78
|5
|38
|43
|172
|Zach Parise
|Minnesota
|LW
|67
|22
|20
|42
|173
|Anthony Beauvillier
|N.Y. Islanders
|LW
|75
|21
|21
|42
|174
|Danton Heinen
|Boston
|RW
|77
|15
|27
|42
|175
|Ondrej Palat
|Tampa Bay
|LW
|68
|14
|28
|42
|176
|Tyler Bozak
|St. Louis
|C
|74
|14
|28
|42
|177
|Casey Mittelstadt
|Buffalo
|C
|77
|11
|31
|42
|178
|Kevin Shattenkirk
|N.Y. Rangers
|D
|67
|10
|32
|42
|179
|Andrei Svechnikov
|Carolina
|RW
|75
|22
|19
|41
|180
|Dustin Brown
|Los Angeles
|RW
|68
|18
|23
|41
|181
|Robby Fabbri
|St. Louis
|RW
|72
|17
|24
|41
|182
|Marcus Johansson
|New Jersey
|LW
|68
|16
|25
|41
|183
|Alex Killorn
|Tampa Bay
|LW
|81
|16
|25
|41
|184
|Mathieu Perreault
|Winnipeg
|LW
|69
|14
|27
|41
|185
|Alexander Wennberg
|Columbus
|C
|70
|10
|31
|41
|186
|Rasmus Ristolainen
|Buffalo
|D
|77
|7
|34
|41
|187
|Artem Anisimov
|Chicago
|C
|71
|21
|19
|40
|188
|David Backes
|Boston
|RW
|74
|18
|22
|40
|189
|Nick Foligno
|Columbus
|LW
|74
|17
|23
|40
|190
|Martin Necas
|Carolina
|C
|78
|17
|23
|40
|191
|Vladislav Namestnikov
|N.Y. Rangers
|LW
|79
|17
|23
|40
|192
|Tanner Pearson
|Los Angeles
|LW
|81
|17
|23
|40
|193
|Nick Bjugstad
|Florida
|RW
|71
|16
|24
|40
|194
|Jack Roslovic
|Winnipeg
|C
|77
|15
|25
|40
|195
|Mikkel Boedker
|Ottawa
|RW
|77
|15
|25
|40
|196
|Ryan Ellis
|Nashville
|D
|71
|13
|27
|40
|197
|Matt Dumba
|Minnesota
|D
|80
|13
|27
|40
|198
|Jake Muzzin
|Los Angeles
|D
|78
|8
|32
|40
|199
|Valentin Zykov
|Carolina
|LW
|75
|21
|18
|39
|200
|Erik Haula
|Vegas
|LW
|75
|19
|20
|39
|201
|Alex Tuch
|Vegas
|RW
|77
|16
|23
|39
|202
|Kevin Labanc
|San Jose
|RW
|78
|13
|26
|39
|203
|Justin Faulk
|Carolina
|D
|73
|12
|27
|39
|204
|Andreas Athanasiou
|Detroit
|C
|74
|21
|17
|38
|205
|Artturi Lehkonen
|Montreal
|LW
|75
|20
|18
|38
|206
|Ryan Dzingel
|Ottawa
|LW
|80
|19
|19
|38
|207
|Loui Eriksson
|Vancouver
|RW
|74
|17
|21
|38
|208
|Richard Panik
|Arizona
|RW
|77
|17
|21
|38
|209
|Frans Nielsen
|Detroit
|C
|79
|16
|22
|38
|210
|Jason Spezza
|Dallas
|C
|75
|15
|23
|38
|211
|Charles Hudon
|Montreal
|LW
|74
|14
|24
|38
|212
|Jason Pominville
|Buffalo
|RW
|79
|14
|24
|38
|213
|Ivan Provorov
|Philadelphia
|D
|82
|12
|26
|38
|214
|Tomas Tatar
|Montreal
|LW
|82
|20
|17
|37
|215
|Nolan Patrick
|Philadelphia
|C
|75
|16
|21
|37
|216
|Christian Dvorak
|Arizona
|C
|78
|16
|21
|37
|217
|Oliver Bjorkstrand
|Columbus
|RW
|74
|13
|24
|37
|218
|Troy Terry
|Anaheim
|RW
|75
|12
|25
|37
|219
|Phillip Danault
|Montreal
|C
|77
|12
|25
|37
|220
|Jesper Bratt
|New Jersey
|RW
|77
|12
|25
|37
|221
|Shea Theodore
|Vegas
|D
|78
|9
|28
|37
|222
|Colton Parayko
|St. Louis
|D
|81
|7
|30
|37
|223
|Charlie McAvoy
|Boston
|D
|75
|6
|31
|37
|224
|Josh Anderson
|Columbus
|RW
|79
|21
|15
|36
|225
|Brock Nelson
|N.Y. Islanders
|C
|81
|20
|16
|36
|226
|Boone Jenner
|Columbus
|LW
|78
|18
|18
|36
|227
|Christian Fischer
|Arizona
|RW
|78
|17
|19
|36
|228
|Andre Burakovsky
|Washington
|LW
|70
|15
|21
|36
|229
|Adrian Kempe
|Los Angeles
|C
|78
|15
|21
|36
|230
|Bobby Ryan
|Ottawa
|RW
|67
|14
|22
|36
|231
|Dylan Strome
|Arizona
|C
|77
|14
|22
|36
|232
|Alexander Kerfoot
|Colorado
|RW
|76
|11
|25
|36
|233
|Jared Spurgeon
|Minnesota
|D
|70
|10
|26
|36
|234
|Jeff Petry
|Montreal
|D
|75
|9
|27
|36
|235
|Alex Goligoski
|Arizona
|D
|80
|9
|27
|36
|236
|T.J. Brodie
|Calgary
|D
|74
|5
|31
|36
|237
|Brady Skjei
|N.Y. Rangers
|D
|81
|5
|31
|36
|238
|Timo Meier
|San Jose
|RW
|80
|18
|17
|35
|239
|Anthony Cirelli
|Tampa Bay
|C
|77
|15
|20
|35
|240
|Chris Tierney
|Ottawa
|C
|81
|14
|21
|35
|241
|Zach Hyman
|Toronto
|LW
|82
|13
|22
|35
|242
|Andrew Cogliano
|Anaheim
|LW
|82
|12
|23
|35
|243
|Devin Shore
|Dallas
|LW
|82
|12
|23
|35
|244
|Robert Thomas
|St. Louis
|C
|75
|11
|24
|35
|245
|Kyler Yamamoto
|Edmonton
|RW
|75
|11
|24
|35
|246
|Dmitry Orlov
|Washington
|D
|82
|9
|26
|35
|247
|Noah Hanifin
|Calgary
|D
|80
|7
|28
|35
|248
|Andreas Johnsson
|Toronto
|LW
|75
|18
|16
|34
|249
|Micheal Ferland
|Carolina
|LW
|75
|17
|17
|34
|250
|Mattias Janmark
|Dallas
|LW
|77
|17
|17
|34
|251
|Aaron Ekblad
|Florida
|D
|78
|14
|20
|34
|252
|Derek Ryan
|Calgary
|C
|74
|13
|21
|34
|253
|Sam Steel
|Anaheim
|C
|75
|13
|21
|34
|254
|Shea Weber
|Montreal
|D
|50
|12
|22
|34
|255
|Sam Gagner
|Vancouver
|RW
|71
|12
|22
|34
|256
|Ryan Pulock
|N.Y. Islanders
|D
|76
|11
|23
|34
|257
|Thomas Chabot
|Ottawa
|D
|78
|11
|23
|34
|258
|Mike Green
|Detroit
|D
|69
|9
|25
|34
|259
|Cam Fowler
|Anaheim
|D
|72
|8
|26
|34
|260
|Brent Seabrook
|Chicago
|D
|81
|7
|27
|34
|261
|Ty Rattie
|Edmonton
|RW
|67
|16
|17
|33
|262
|Calle Jarnkrok
|Nashville
|C
|75
|16
|17
|33
|263
|Tobias Rieder
|Edmonton
|RW
|79
|15
|18
|33
|264
|Radek Faksa
|Dallas
|C
|80
|15
|18
|33
|265
|Ryan Kesler
|Anaheim
|C
|63
|14
|19
|33
|266
|Bryan Rust
|Pittsburgh
|RW
|72
|14
|19
|33
|267
|Michael Frolik
|Calgary
|RW
|72
|13
|20
|33
|268
|Justin Abdelkader
|Detroit
|LW
|74
|13
|20
|33
|269
|Valeri Nichushkin
|Dallas
|RW
|79
|13
|20
|33
|270
|Travis Zajac
|New Jersey
|C
|70
|12
|21
|33
|271
|Carl Soderberg
|Colorado
|C
|79
|12
|21
|33
|272
|Tyler Bertuzzi
|Detroit
|LW
|77
|10
|23
|33
|273
|Valtteri Filppula
|N.Y. Islanders
|C
|79
|10
|23
|33
|274
|Jaccob Slavin
|Carolina
|D
|82
|7
|26
|33
|275
|Justin Schultz
|Pittsburgh
|D
|69
|6
|27
|33
|276
|Brendan Perlini
|Arizona
|LW
|78
|19
|13
|32
|277
|Eeli Tolvanen
|Nashville
|LW
|60
|17
|15
|32
|278
|Sven Baertschi
|Vancouver
|LW
|67
|16
|16
|32
|279
|Jesse Puljujarvi
|Edmonton
|RW
|74
|15
|17
|32
|280
|Jakub Vrana
|Washington
|LW
|75
|15
|17
|32
|281
|Brock McGinn
|Carolina
|LW
|79
|15
|17
|32
|282
|Lars Eller
|Washington
|C
|80
|15
|17
|32
|283
|Ryan Strome
|Edmonton
|C
|76
|12
|20
|32
|284
|Tom Wilson
|Washington
|RW
|80
|12
|20
|32
|285
|Dominik Kahun
|Chicago
|LW
|75
|10
|22
|32
|286
|Pavel Zacha
|New Jersey
|C
|77
|10
|22
|32
|287
|Colin Miller
|Vegas
|D
|75
|9
|23
|32
|288
|Mattias Ekholm
|Nashville
|D
|81
|8
|24
|32
|289
|Sami Vatanen
|New Jersey
|D
|72
|5
|27
|32
|290
|Michael Grabner
|Arizona
|RW
|79
|21
|10
|31
|291
|Patrick Maroon
|St. Louis
|LW
|75
|15
|16
|31
|292
|Ryan Hartman
|Nashville
|RW
|77
|15
|16
|31
|293
|Connor Brown
|Toronto
|RW
|80
|15
|16
|31
|294
|Victor Rask
|Carolina
|C
|60
|13
|18
|31
|295
|Riley Nash
|Columbus
|C
|75
|12
|19
|31
|296
|Evan Rodrigues
|Buffalo
|LW
|72
|11
|20
|31
|297
|Antti Suomela
|San Jose
|C
|75
|11
|20
|31
|298
|Vladislav Kamenev
|Colorado
|LW
|70
|10
|21
|31
|299
|Carl Hagelin
|Pittsburgh
|LW
|76
|10
|21
|31
|300
|Oskar Klefbom
|Edmonton
|D
|74
|9
|22
|31
|301
|Marc-Edouard Vlasic
|San Jose
|D
|76
|9
|22
|31
|302
|Brandon Montour
|Anaheim
|D
|79
|8
|23
|31
Scott Cullen can be reached at scott.cullen@bellmedia.ca