'Sizeable gap' between McDavid, Crosby and the rest of NHL

After a few weeks of training camp, it turns out there are some updates required when it comes to my Top 300 projected scorers. Not a massive overhaul, though, just some tweaking around the edges.

In some cases, it’s big injury news, like Corey Perry, Alex Galchenyuk or, more recently, Dustin Brown.

Maybe a player was traded, like say, Erik Karlsson or Max Pacioretty.

In other cases, it could be retirement, like Henrik Zetterberg.

Sometimes it’s rookies that didn’t quite make the cut, or maybe it’s William Nylander and Nick Ritchie, a couple of restricted free agents that are still waiting for new contracts.

In any case, there are a variety of reasons why the projections might have required some updating.

Add in a few line shuffles and there have probably been a few dozen players getting tweaked in this preseason update of the Top 300 projected scorers.

You can access a Google sheet with the scoring projections and fantasy rankings here.

UPDATED TOP 300 PROJECTED SCORERS RANK PLAYER TEAM POS GP G A PTS 1 Connor McDavid Edmonton C 80 39 69 108 2 Sidney Crosby Pittsburgh C 80 35 59 94 3 Nikita Kucherov Tampa Bay RW 78 39 53 92 4 Patrick Kane Chicago RW 82 35 55 90 5 Nathan MacKinnon Colorado C 76 35 53 88 6 Evgeny Kuznetsov Washington C 81 26 58 84 7 Evgeni Malkin Pittsburgh C 69 34 49 83 8 Jamie Benn Dallas LW 80 36 46 82 9 Claude Giroux Philadelphia LW 81 26 56 82 10 Johnny Gaudreau Calgary LW 78 25 56 81 11 Alexander Ovechkin Washington LW 81 46 34 80 12 Artemi Panarin Columbus LW 81 30 50 80 13 Blake Wheeler Winnipeg RW 81 24 55 79 14 Tyler Seguin Dallas C 79 36 42 78 15 Taylor Hall New Jersey LW 77 33 45 78 16 Auston Matthews Toronto C 76 43 34 77 17 Phil Kessel Pittsburgh RW 82 28 48 76 18 Brad Marchand Boston LW 73 34 41 75 19 John Tavares Toronto C 80 33 42 75 20 Anze Kopitar Los Angeles C 80 27 48 75 21 Nicklas Backstrom Washington C 79 21 54 75 22 Mathew Barzal N.Y. Islanders C 80 21 54 75 23 David Pastrnak Boston RW 78 34 40 74 24 Clayton Keller Arizona LW 80 25 49 74 25 Mark Scheifele Winnipeg C 74 32 41 73 26 Steven Stamkos Tampa Bay C 73 28 45 73 27 Jakub Voracek Philadelphia RW 80 18 54 72 28 Patrik Laine Winnipeg RW 78 43 28 71 29 Vladimir Tarasenko St. Louis RW 80 36 35 71 30 Brent Burns San Jose D 82 20 51 71 31 Jack Eichel Buffalo C 75 28 42 70 32 Aleksander Barkov Florida C 72 27 43 70 33 Mitch Marner Toronto RW 80 21 49 70 34 Erik Karlsson San Jose D 75 13 57 70 35 Joe Pavelski San Jose RW 82 27 42 69 36 Leon Draisaitl Edmonton C 78 26 43 69 37 Mikael Granlund Minnesota RW 79 23 45 68 38 Ryan Getzlaf Anaheim C 69 15 53 68 39 Vincent Trocheck Florida C 81 28 39 67 40 Rickard Rakell Anaheim LW 74 35 31 66 41 Mikko Rantanen Colorado RW 78 25 41 66 42 Sebastian Aho Carolina LW 80 28 37 65 43 Nikolaj Ehlers Winnipeg LW 82 28 37 65 44 Jonathan Huberdeau Florida LW 77 24 41 65 45 Brock Boeser Vancouver RW 75 34 30 64 46 Filip Forsberg Nashville LW 75 29 35 64 47 Brayden Schenn St. Louis C 81 27 37 64 48 Ryan O'Reilly St. Louis C 76 22 42 64 49 Mark Stone Ottawa RW 73 23 40 63 50 Teuvo Teravainen Carolina RW 81 23 40 63 51 Alexander Radulov Dallas RW 79 22 41 63 52 Sean Monahan Calgary C 77 29 33 62 53 Patrice Bergeron Boston C 72 28 34 62 54 Jonathan Marchessault Vegas LW 76 27 35 62 55 Victor Hedman Tampa Bay D 78 15 47 62 56 Eric Staal Minnesota C 81 28 33 61 57 Ilya Kovalchuk Los Angeles LW 75 26 35 61 58 John Klingberg Dallas D 80 10 51 61 59 Evgeni Dadonov Florida RW 77 27 33 60 60 Brayden Point Tampa Bay C 78 27 33 60 61 Pierre-Luc Dubois Columbus C 80 24 36 60 62 Dylan Larkin Detroit C 81 22 38 60 63 William Nylander Toronto RW 73 20 40 60 64 Elias Pettersson Vancouver C 78 25 34 59 65 Jonathan Toews Chicago C 75 23 36 59 66 Matt Duchene Ottawa C 79 27 31 58 67 Sean Couturier Philadelphia C 73 23 35 58 68 Ryan Johansen Nashville C 80 15 43 58 69 James van Riemsdyk Philadelphia LW 80 32 25 57 70 Jeff Skinner Buffalo LW 81 29 27 56 71 Max Pacioretty Vegas LW 73 27 29 56 72 William Karlsson Vegas C 81 27 29 56 73 Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Edmonton LW 72 26 30 56 74 Jake Guentzel Pittsburgh LW 80 25 31 56 75 Mats Zuccarello N.Y. Rangers RW 80 18 38 56 76 Shayne Gostisbehere Philadelphia D 77 13 43 56 77 Anders Lee N.Y. Islanders LW 81 34 21 55 78 Logan Couture San Jose C 72 27 28 55 79 Viktor Arvidsson Nashville RW 79 27 28 55 80 Mike Hoffman Florida LW 79 24 31 55 81 Gabriel Landeskog Colorado LW 76 23 32 55 82 Nico Hischier New Jersey C 80 23 32 55 83 Sam Reinhart Buffalo RW 81 23 32 55 84 Jaden Schwartz St. Louis LW 67 22 33 55 85 Matthew Tkachuk Calgary LW 74 21 34 55 86 J.T. Miller Tampa Bay LW 82 21 34 55 87 Joe Thornton San Jose C 70 14 41 55 88 Roman Josi Nashville D 76 14 41 55 89 Alex DeBrincat Chicago RW 80 29 25 54 90 Jeff Carter Los Angeles C 72 27 27 54 91 Nazem Kadri Toronto C 80 26 28 54 92 Kevin Fiala Nashville LW 77 24 30 54 93 Jordan Eberle N.Y. Islanders RW 79 24 30 54 94 Kyle Turris Nashville C 77 21 33 54 95 Derek Stepan Arizona C 79 17 37 54 96 P.K. Subban Nashville D 75 13 41 54 97 John Carlson Washington D 74 12 42 54 98 Drew Doughty Los Angeles D 82 12 42 54 99 Cam Atkinson Columbus RW 76 28 25 53 100 Evander Kane San Jose LW 73 27 26 53 101 Jason Zucker Minnesota LW 78 27 26 53 102 Kyle Connor Winnipeg LW 77 26 27 53 103 Jonathan Drouin Montreal C 78 16 37 53 104 David Perron St. Louis RW 73 15 38 53 105 Kris Letang Pittsburgh D 68 10 43 53 106 Keith Yandle Florida D 82 7 46 53 107 Mika Zibanejad N.Y. Rangers C 77 25 27 52 108 Kyle Palmieri New Jersey RW 74 26 25 51 109 Nick Schmaltz Chicago RW 77 16 35 51 110 Josh Bailey N.Y. Islanders RW 78 15 36 51 111 Patric Hornqvist Pittsburgh RW 73 25 25 50 112 Travis Konecny Philadelphia RW 76 23 27 50 113 Nino Niederreiter Minnesota RW 79 23 27 50 114 Kyle Okposo Buffalo RW 74 18 32 50 115 Mikko Koivu Minnesota C 81 16 34 50 116 Tyson Barrie Colorado D 72 12 38 50 117 T.J. Oshie Washington RW 74 22 27 49 118 Alex Galchenyuk Arizona C 70 21 28 49 119 Thomas Vanek Detroit LW 76 20 29 49 120 Justin Williams Carolina RW 81 19 30 49 121 Mikael Backlund Calgary C 82 18 31 49 122 Paul Stastny Vegas C 74 15 34 49 123 Dougie Hamilton Carolina D 81 15 34 49 124 Alex Pietrangelo St. Louis D 78 13 36 49 125 Wayne Simmonds Philadelphia RW 78 25 23 48 126 Adam Henrique Anaheim C 81 25 23 48 127 Ondrej Kase Anaheim RW 78 22 26 48 128 Reilly Smith Vegas RW 74 21 27 48 129 Yanni Gourde Tampa Bay RW 78 21 27 48 130 David Krejci Boston C 71 18 30 48 131 Elias Lindholm Calgary RW 79 15 33 48 132 Dustin Byfuglien Winnipeg D 75 12 36 48 133 Torey Krug Boston D 72 9 39 48 134 Ryan Suter Minnesota D 80 7 41 48 135 James Neal Calgary RW 73 26 21 47 136 Tyler Toffoli Los Angeles RW 77 24 23 47 137 Brendan Gallagher Montreal RW 70 23 24 47 138 Bo Horvat Vancouver C 75 21 26 47 139 Jake DeBrusk Boston LW 75 19 28 47 140 Jordan Staal Carolina C 79 19 28 47 141 Pavel Buchnevich N.Y. Rangers RW 77 16 31 47 142 Ryan Donato Boston LW 77 26 20 46 143 Patrick Marleau Toronto LW 82 26 20 46 144 Anthony Mantha Detroit RW 75 23 23 46 145 Chris Kreider N.Y. Rangers LW 75 22 24 46 146 Henrik Borgstrom Florida C 75 20 26 46 147 Alexander Steen St. Louis LW 74 15 31 46 148 Brandon Saad Chicago LW 81 23 22 45 149 Jakob Silfverberg Anaheim RW 79 20 25 45 150 Oliver Ekman-Larsson Arizona D 79 15 30 45 151 Max Domi Montreal LW 76 13 32 45 152 Mikhail Sergachev Tampa Bay D 80 10 35 45 153 Jake Gardiner Toronto D 81 7 38 45 154 Will Butcher New Jersey D 80 6 39 45 155 Tomas Hertl San Jose C 75 21 23 44 156 Derick Brassard Pittsburgh C 76 19 25 44 157 Tyler Johnson Tampa Bay RW 70 18 26 44 158 Bryan Little Winnipeg C 70 18 26 44 159 Gustav Nyquist Detroit RW 81 18 26 44 160 Zach Werenski Columbus D 78 14 30 44 161 Mark Giordano Calgary D 81 14 30 44 162 Seth Jones Columbus D 65 11 33 44 163 Morgan Rielly Toronto D 78 7 37 44 164 Conor Sheary Buffalo LW 74 22 21 43 165 Craig Smith Nashville RW 80 21 22 43 166 Kevin Hayes N.Y. Rangers C 77 20 23 43 167 Milan Lucic Edmonton LW 81 16 27 43 168 Charlie Coyle Minnesota RW 76 15 28 43 169 Ryan Spooner N.Y. Rangers LW 69 13 30 43 170 Nick Leddy N.Y. Islanders D 81 9 34 43 171 Duncan Keith Chicago D 78 5 38 43 172 Zach Parise Minnesota LW 67 22 20 42 173 Anthony Beauvillier N.Y. Islanders LW 75 21 21 42 174 Danton Heinen Boston RW 77 15 27 42 175 Ondrej Palat Tampa Bay LW 68 14 28 42 176 Tyler Bozak St. Louis C 74 14 28 42 177 Casey Mittelstadt Buffalo C 77 11 31 42 178 Kevin Shattenkirk N.Y. Rangers D 67 10 32 42 179 Andrei Svechnikov Carolina RW 75 22 19 41 180 Dustin Brown Los Angeles RW 68 18 23 41 181 Robby Fabbri St. Louis RW 72 17 24 41 182 Marcus Johansson New Jersey LW 68 16 25 41 183 Alex Killorn Tampa Bay LW 81 16 25 41 184 Mathieu Perreault Winnipeg LW 69 14 27 41 185 Alexander Wennberg Columbus C 70 10 31 41 186 Rasmus Ristolainen Buffalo D 77 7 34 41 187 Artem Anisimov Chicago C 71 21 19 40 188 David Backes Boston RW 74 18 22 40 189 Nick Foligno Columbus LW 74 17 23 40 190 Martin Necas Carolina C 78 17 23 40 191 Vladislav Namestnikov N.Y. Rangers LW 79 17 23 40 192 Tanner Pearson Los Angeles LW 81 17 23 40 193 Nick Bjugstad Florida RW 71 16 24 40 194 Jack Roslovic Winnipeg C 77 15 25 40 195 Mikkel Boedker Ottawa RW 77 15 25 40 196 Ryan Ellis Nashville D 71 13 27 40 197 Matt Dumba Minnesota D 80 13 27 40 198 Jake Muzzin Los Angeles D 78 8 32 40 199 Valentin Zykov Carolina LW 75 21 18 39 200 Erik Haula Vegas LW 75 19 20 39 201 Alex Tuch Vegas RW 77 16 23 39 202 Kevin Labanc San Jose RW 78 13 26 39 203 Justin Faulk Carolina D 73 12 27 39 204 Andreas Athanasiou Detroit C 74 21 17 38 205 Artturi Lehkonen Montreal LW 75 20 18 38 206 Ryan Dzingel Ottawa LW 80 19 19 38 207 Loui Eriksson Vancouver RW 74 17 21 38 208 Richard Panik Arizona RW 77 17 21 38 209 Frans Nielsen Detroit C 79 16 22 38 210 Jason Spezza Dallas C 75 15 23 38 211 Charles Hudon Montreal LW 74 14 24 38 212 Jason Pominville Buffalo RW 79 14 24 38 213 Ivan Provorov Philadelphia D 82 12 26 38 214 Tomas Tatar Montreal LW 82 20 17 37 215 Nolan Patrick Philadelphia C 75 16 21 37 216 Christian Dvorak Arizona C 78 16 21 37 217 Oliver Bjorkstrand Columbus RW 74 13 24 37 218 Troy Terry Anaheim RW 75 12 25 37 219 Phillip Danault Montreal C 77 12 25 37 220 Jesper Bratt New Jersey RW 77 12 25 37 221 Shea Theodore Vegas D 78 9 28 37 222 Colton Parayko St. Louis D 81 7 30 37 223 Charlie McAvoy Boston D 75 6 31 37 224 Josh Anderson Columbus RW 79 21 15 36 225 Brock Nelson N.Y. Islanders C 81 20 16 36 226 Boone Jenner Columbus LW 78 18 18 36 227 Christian Fischer Arizona RW 78 17 19 36 228 Andre Burakovsky Washington LW 70 15 21 36 229 Adrian Kempe Los Angeles C 78 15 21 36 230 Bobby Ryan Ottawa RW 67 14 22 36 231 Dylan Strome Arizona C 77 14 22 36 232 Alexander Kerfoot Colorado RW 76 11 25 36 233 Jared Spurgeon Minnesota D 70 10 26 36 234 Jeff Petry Montreal D 75 9 27 36 235 Alex Goligoski Arizona D 80 9 27 36 236 T.J. Brodie Calgary D 74 5 31 36 237 Brady Skjei N.Y. Rangers D 81 5 31 36 238 Timo Meier San Jose RW 80 18 17 35 239 Anthony Cirelli Tampa Bay C 77 15 20 35 240 Chris Tierney Ottawa C 81 14 21 35 241 Zach Hyman Toronto LW 82 13 22 35 242 Andrew Cogliano Anaheim LW 82 12 23 35 243 Devin Shore Dallas LW 82 12 23 35 244 Robert Thomas St. Louis C 75 11 24 35 245 Kyler Yamamoto Edmonton RW 75 11 24 35 246 Dmitry Orlov Washington D 82 9 26 35 247 Noah Hanifin Calgary D 80 7 28 35 248 Andreas Johnsson Toronto LW 75 18 16 34 249 Micheal Ferland Carolina LW 75 17 17 34 250 Mattias Janmark Dallas LW 77 17 17 34 251 Aaron Ekblad Florida D 78 14 20 34 252 Derek Ryan Calgary C 74 13 21 34 253 Sam Steel Anaheim C 75 13 21 34 254 Shea Weber Montreal D 50 12 22 34 255 Sam Gagner Vancouver RW 71 12 22 34 256 Ryan Pulock N.Y. Islanders D 76 11 23 34 257 Thomas Chabot Ottawa D 78 11 23 34 258 Mike Green Detroit D 69 9 25 34 259 Cam Fowler Anaheim D 72 8 26 34 260 Brent Seabrook Chicago D 81 7 27 34 261 Ty Rattie Edmonton RW 67 16 17 33 262 Calle Jarnkrok Nashville C 75 16 17 33 263 Tobias Rieder Edmonton RW 79 15 18 33 264 Radek Faksa Dallas C 80 15 18 33 265 Ryan Kesler Anaheim C 63 14 19 33 266 Bryan Rust Pittsburgh RW 72 14 19 33 267 Michael Frolik Calgary RW 72 13 20 33 268 Justin Abdelkader Detroit LW 74 13 20 33 269 Valeri Nichushkin Dallas RW 79 13 20 33 270 Travis Zajac New Jersey C 70 12 21 33 271 Carl Soderberg Colorado C 79 12 21 33 272 Tyler Bertuzzi Detroit LW 77 10 23 33 273 Valtteri Filppula N.Y. Islanders C 79 10 23 33 274 Jaccob Slavin Carolina D 82 7 26 33 275 Justin Schultz Pittsburgh D 69 6 27 33 276 Brendan Perlini Arizona LW 78 19 13 32 277 Eeli Tolvanen Nashville LW 60 17 15 32 278 Sven Baertschi Vancouver LW 67 16 16 32 279 Jesse Puljujarvi Edmonton RW 74 15 17 32 280 Jakub Vrana Washington LW 75 15 17 32 281 Brock McGinn Carolina LW 79 15 17 32 282 Lars Eller Washington C 80 15 17 32 283 Ryan Strome Edmonton C 76 12 20 32 284 Tom Wilson Washington RW 80 12 20 32 285 Dominik Kahun Chicago LW 75 10 22 32 286 Pavel Zacha New Jersey C 77 10 22 32 287 Colin Miller Vegas D 75 9 23 32 288 Mattias Ekholm Nashville D 81 8 24 32 289 Sami Vatanen New Jersey D 72 5 27 32 290 Michael Grabner Arizona RW 79 21 10 31 291 Patrick Maroon St. Louis LW 75 15 16 31 292 Ryan Hartman Nashville RW 77 15 16 31 293 Connor Brown Toronto RW 80 15 16 31 294 Victor Rask Carolina C 60 13 18 31 295 Riley Nash Columbus C 75 12 19 31 296 Evan Rodrigues Buffalo LW 72 11 20 31 297 Antti Suomela San Jose C 75 11 20 31 298 Vladislav Kamenev Colorado LW 70 10 21 31 299 Carl Hagelin Pittsburgh LW 76 10 21 31 300 Oskar Klefbom Edmonton D 74 9 22 31 301 Marc-Edouard Vlasic San Jose D 76 9 22 31 302 Brandon Montour Anaheim D 79 8 23 31

STATISTICALLY SPEAKING: There have been some changes in the past few weeks, so here's an updated version of my projected Top 300 scorers. https://t.co/EzvP0JqsB2 pic.twitter.com/OgMv5pEB9F — Scott Cullen (@tsnscottcullen) October 1, 2018

