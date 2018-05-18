Vasilevskiy backstops the Lightning to a Game Four win; Point, Killorn, Backstrom and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

HEROES

Andrei Vasilevskiy – Tampa Bay’s goaltender stopped 36 of 38 shots in a 4-2 Game Four win at Washington, evening the series at two games apiece. After struggling in the first two games against Washington, Vasilevskiy has stopped 36 of 38 shots in back-to-back starts.

Brayden Point – The Lightning centre contributed a goal and an assist in Game Four at Washington; it was the third straight game in which Point recorded a goal and an assist, and he has 16 points (7 G, 9 A) in 14 playoff games.

ZEROES

John Carlson – Washington’s blueliner had a tough game (10 for, 13 against, 43.5 CF%, 3-7 scoring chances) and was on the ice for three goals against in a 4-2 Game Four loss to Tampa Bay.

Lars Eller – The Capitals centre took two more penalties, making it five in the past two games, and Tampa Bay’s winning goal was scored six seconds after Eller’s third-period penalty expired.

Anton Stralman – The Tampa Bay defenceman was on the wrong side of the puck (11 for, 19 against, 36.7 CF%, 5-11 scoring chances) and was on the ice for both goals against in a 4-2 Game Four win at Washington.

STANLEY CUP HALF FULL/HALF EMPTY

Alex Killorn – No Lightning forward played less at even strength (9:43) than Killorn, the veteran winger who scored the game-winning goal in Game Four at Washington. He had just one assist in his previous 10 games.

VITAL SIGNS

Nicklas Backstrom – After missing the previous four games with a hand injury, the Capitals centre returned to the lineup and played nearly 19 minutes in the Game Four loss to Tampa Bay.

Many of the advanced stats used here come from Natural Stat Trick , Corsica , Hockey Viz , and Hockey Reference .