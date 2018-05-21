Fleury and Reaves, yes Reaves, make the difference for the Golden Knights in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

HEROES

Marc-Andre Fleury – The Flower was the difference in the series and it continues in Game Five, as he stopped 31 of 32 shots in a 2-1 series-clinching victory at Winnipeg. He had a .938 save percentage in the series, and sits at .947 in 15 playoff starts.

Ryan Reaves – The series-winning goal went to the Golden Knights enforcer, who notched his first goal since joining Vegas at the trade deadline, a span during which he played in 27 games. To his credit, Reaves held his own (33 for, 33 against, 50.0 CF%, 14-11 scoring chances) in a fourth-line role in the series.

ZEROES

Kyle Connor, Mark Scheifele, Blake Wheeler – Winnipeg’s top line was on the wrong side of the puck (11 for, 16 against, 40.7 CF%) in a 2-1 series-clinching Game Five loss to Vegas.

Paul Stastny – For the first time in the postseason, the Jets centre failed to record a shot attempt and was on for a goal against in Game Five against Vegas.

STANLEY CUP HALF FULL/HALF EMPTY

Josh Morrissey – The young defenceman scored Winnipeg’s only goal, but had team-worst possession stats (10 for, 18 against, 35.7 CF%, 3-13 scoring chances) in a Game Five loss to Vegas.

VITAL SIGNS

Dmitry Kulikov and Joe Morrow – Winnipeg got wild with their lineup in Game Five, inserting Kulikov and Morrow on the blueline, taking out Toby Enstrom and Ben Chiarot. In the series, Chiarot had the best shot differentials (60.7 CF%) among Jets defencemen.

Joel Armia – The Jets put Armia back in the lineup for Game Five, taking out Andrew Copp.

JETS GROUNDED

Even though they were the favoured team, and even though they held large portions of territorial edge in the series, the Winnipeg Jets were quickly eliminated by the Vegas Golden Knights in five games. The Golden Knights are on their way to the Stanley Cup Final as an expansion team and the Winnipeg Jets are going home.

It wasn’t all bad news for the Jets. Some of their top players rose to the challenge in the Western Conference Final. Team captain Blake Wheeler recorded eight assists and had spectacular possession stats (55.2 CF%,73.0 SCF%) in the series.

Mark Scheifele scored five goals and added an assist for the Jets, and is eliminated from the postseason with a league-leading 14 goals, a total that very well may finish as best in the league this year.

On the other hand, Winnipeg was supposed to be a team with excellent forward depth, and Bryan Little and Mathieu Perreault both failed to record a point in the series. The playoff story isn’t prettyfor Nikolaj Ehlers, who didn’t record a goal on 26 shots in 14 games.

Connor Hellebuyck was excellent for the Jets this season, and performed well through the first two rounds of the playoffs, but posted a mediocre .906 save percentage in the series against Vegas.

At the other end of the rink was Fleury who, after losing Game One, posted a .956 save percentage in four straight Vegas victories. It’s possible to beat a goaltender stopping better than 95% of the shots, but it sure isn’t easy.

According to @NatStatTrick, Winnipeg has advantages in every shot/scoring chance metric vs. Vegas. But, one team has a goalie stopping 93% of shots and the other is stopping 89%. That's the difference, because that's a big difference! — Scott Cullen (@tsnscottcullen) May 19, 2018

While Vegas got some timely goals from unlikely sources, like Ryan Reaves, Tomas Nosek and even Tomas Tatar in his limited action, but the attack was led by their top line. Jonathan Marchessault had seven points (4 G, 3 A) and Reilly Smith had five points (1 G, 4 A) to lead the way.

The series ending in five games looks lopsided in favour of Vegas, but that’s not quite how the series played out. Winnipeg had 53.3% of the shot attempts and 50.5% of the scoring chances, and they were outscored 14-10.

But consider the difference between Fleury and Hellebuyck. Fleury’s .938 save percentage, compared to Hellebuyck’s .906 save percentage is a difference of .032. In Fleury’s case, over 161 shots in the series, that difference equaled 5.15 goals. In Hellebuyck’s case, that would mean 139 shots in the series and a difference of 4.45 goals.

Here are a couple of examples from the Vegas lineup to show how the results tiltes in the Golden Knights’ direction. Defenceman Luca Sbisa had a 42.8 CF% in the series, yet the Golden Knights outscored the Jets 5-1 at 5-on-5 with Sbisa on the ice.

Right winger Alex Tuch, who scored the first goal of Game Five, had a miserable 38.1 CF% in the series, yet Vegas outscored the Jets 4-1 with Tuch on the ice. Outshooting the opponent will tend towards better results, but it offers no guarantees.

When we’re dealing with the Vegas Golden Knights, the only guarantee is that they made a lot of people look foolish, and they’re headed to the Stanley Cup Final.

Many of the advanced stats used here come from Natural Stat Trick , Corsica , Hockey Viz , and Hockey Reference .