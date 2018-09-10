The Montreal Canadiens traded away their captain, to last year’s expansion team, strangely enough a team that is in a much better position to win now.

Statistically Speaking examines the deal sending Max Pacioretty to Vegas.

2017-2018 NHL STATS PLAYER TEAM POS GP G A PTS CF% CF%Rel PDO OZS% ATOI Max Pacioretty Montreal LW 64 17 20 37 53.3 3.1 96.5 57.2 19:01 Tomas Tatar Vegas LW 82 20 14 34 49.9 1.4 98.3 51.5 16:16

2017-2018 OHL STATS PLAYER TEAM POS GP G A PTS +/- Nick Suzuki Owen Sound (OHL) C 64 42 58 100 +30

The Golden Knights Get: LW Max Pacioretty

Pacioretty, 29, was the Canadiens’ captain and had been one of the league’s most prolific goal-scorers before an injury-plagued 2017-2018 season. He also scored on just 8.0% of his shots, his lowest rate since 2009-2010. Given his track record, it’s reasonable to expect that Pacioretty can rebound and score at a more typical rate next season.

About that track record, from 2013-2014 through 2016-2017, Pacioretty scored 141 goals. Over those four seasons, only Alex Ovechkin, Joe Pavelski and Sidney Crosby scored more goals. Pacioretty comes by those goals honestly, too, because he ranked fourth in total shots on goal over that four-year stretch.

In Vegas, Pacioretty is likely to have a favourable situation, as he should fit alongside Paul Stastny, a veteran playmaking centre who should provide Pacioretty plenty of opportunities to put the puck in the net.

Pacioretty is entering the final year of a bargain contract that comes with a $4.5-million cap hit. He’s going to be looking at a significant raise, either on an extension from the Golden Knights or in free agency next summer.

Tomas Tatar struggled in Vegas, but had been a solid contributor in Detroit.

The Canadiens Get: LW Tomas Tatar, C Nick Suzuki and a second-round pick

Tatar is a 27-year-old winger who had been solidly productive with the Red Wings before stumbling upon his arrival in Vegas at last season’s trade deadline. He finished with 20 goals for his fourth straight season, but had just six points in 20 games after he was acquired by Vegas, 34 points was a career low, and he was a healthy scratch for much of the Golden Knights’ postseason run to the Stanley Cup Final.

For much of his time in Detroit, though, Tatar was a positive play driver. He topped out at 29 goals and 56 points in 2014-2015 and, from 2013-2014 through 2016-2017, he ranked fourth among forwards in relative Corsi, behind Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and Joe Thornton.

In Montreal, Tatar may have trouble scoring for the same reason that many wingers have trouble scoring in Montreal – they don’t have enough playmaking talent down the middle of the ice. At the same time, Tatar could still be a 20-goal scorer who helps move the puck in the right direction.

Tatar is under contract for three more seasons. The Habs and Golden Knights are both retaining some salary on the deal, so Pacioretty’s contract has a $4.05-million cap hit this year, while Tatar comes with a $4.8-million cap hit for the next three years.

Suzuki may be the real prize of the trade for Montreal, yet the 19-year-old comes with uncertainty because he’s still a prospect. Drafted 15th overall in 2017, Suzuki has produced 196 points in 129 games over the past two seasons in the Ontario Hockey League, so there is legitimate reason to hope that he can be a productive scoring centre in the NHL, but the fringes of NHL rosters are littered with players that scored a bunch in junior.

Perhaps most importantly for Montreal, though, is that Suzuki is a playmaking centre, and if he’s capable of fulfilling that role in the National Hockey League, he will address a major need for the Habs. It’s not inconceivable that Suzuki would have a chance to make the Canadiens club this season, but there’s no rush. If he’s not ready, there’s no point in force-feeding him minutes on what is likely to be a bad team in 2018-2019.

The second-round pick that Montreal receives in the deal originally belonged to Columbus. A second-round pick, in general, has about a 34% chance of turning into an NHL player. In the middle part of the round (which seems like a reasonable place for Columbus’ pick), it’s a shade higher.

Verdict: Vegas has to be happy with their end of the deal. They got out from under the Tatar contract, which isn’t terrible, but it was for someone who didn’t fit at all with that team, so making a quick decision on it is probably for the best, especially since it yielded Pacioretty, an elite scoring winger coming off a bad year.

It’s possible that Suzuki will develop into a significant NHL player, but the Golden Knights also have William Karlsson and Paul Stastny as established vets down the middle, and their top prospect is Cody Glass, another centre, so maybe Suzuki was a little bit more expendable, especially if Vegas has some doubts about his development thus far.

Montreal painted themselves into a corner with Pacioretty – shopping him around the league, unsuccessfully, when it was clear that they wouldn’t sign him to an extension – and, not surprisingly, that didn’t leave them in a good spot to maximize a return. Nevertheless, if Suzuki does pan out, and the future of Montreal’s centre position involves Suzuki along with recent first-rounders Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Ryan Poehling then a position of organizational weakness may finally be headed in the right direction.

Of course, it’s probably a couple of seasons before those players are ready to make an impact in the league, so the times could be tough in Montreal for a while. Also, a couple of years from now, Carey Price will be 33 and Shea Weber will be 35, so that’s another piece to keep in mind about Montreal’s two highest-paid players and how they might fit with the young core that the Habs are trying to build around.

Scott Cullen can be reached at scott.cullen@bellmedia.ca