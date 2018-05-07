The Golden Knights and Lightning are moving on their respective Conference Finals; Fleury, Schmidt, Coburn, Vasilevskiy and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

HEROES

Marc-Andre Fleury – He had some help from his goal posts, but the Golden Knights netminder stopped all 28 shots that he faced in a 3-0 series-clinching Game Six victory at San Jose. He has a .951 save percentage through 10 starts in the first two rounds of the playoffs.

Nate Schmidt – The Golden Knights blueliner had a goal and an assist in Game Six at San Jose, giving him five points (2 G, 3 A) in 10 playoff games.

Braydon Coburn – The Lightning defenceman delivered a stellar performance (18 for, 3 against, 85.7 CF%, 9-1 scoring chances) in a 3-1 Game Five win against Boston.

Andrei Vasilevskiy – Tampa Bay’s netminder stopped 27 of 28 shots in a 3-1 Game Five win over Boston.

ZEROES

Brad Marchand – With the Bruins’ season on the line, their star left winger managed a single shot attempt which didn’t make it on net, in a 3-1 Game Five loss at Tampa Bay.

Kevin Labanc – The playmaking Sharks winger had a tough night (8 for, 17 against, 32.0 CF%, 4-11 scoring chances) in a series-clinching Game Six loss against Vegas.

STANLEY CUP HALF FULL/HALF EMPTY

David Pastrnak – It’s tough to be down when a player generates a dozen shot attempts (8 SOG), but Pastrnak had all those chances and failed to find the net in a 3-1 Game Five loss at Tampa Bay. He finished the playoffs with 20 points (6 G, 14 A) in 11 games.

VITAL SIGNS

Ryan Reaves – With William Carrier injured, the Golden Knights turned to the enforcer (rather than Tomas Tatar or Tomas Nosek) to fill a fourth-line spot in Game Six at San Jose, and Reaves had a strong game (16 for, 9 against, 64.0 CF%, 9-3 scoring chances).

David Backes – The veteran Bruins forward was knocked out of Game Five on a hit by Lightning LW J.T. Miller.

BYE-BYE BRUINS

The Boston Bruins faced a tough test, meeting the Tampa Bay Lightning in the second round, and it was a competitive series that turned, rather quickly, in Game Four.

Boston opened the series with a decisive 6-2 win in Tampa Bay, but dropped the next two games, bringing up a critical Game Four. Patrice Bergeron scored a shorthanded goal to give the Bruins a third-period lead, but Bruins defenceman Torey Krug suffered an ankle injury and was forced from the game. The Lightning then tallied a somewhat controversial tying goal, as Nikita Kucherov grabbed Bruins rookie defenceman Charlie McAvoy, sending the Boston defenceman to the ice, but the puck turned over to Tampa Bay; with no call, one pass later, Steven Stamkos one-timed the tying goal past Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask.

When Tampa Bay scored in overtime, a series that looked like it was going to be even was suddenly 3-1 in favour of the Lightning, heading back to Tampa Bay for Game Five. That overtime winning goal was courtesy of veteran defenceman Dan Girardi, who was on the ice for six five-on-five goals for and just one against in the series.

If there was a difference-maker for Tampa Bay, it was second-year centre Brayden Point, who recorded seven primary points in five games. He did have the worst possession stats (50.3 CF%) among Lightning forwards, and his line outscored the Bruins 6-5 during 5-on-5 play, but it’s hard to argue with the production that Point had in a five-game series.

Eight players recorded points in the series for Boston – that means 11 Bruins skaters played at least two games in the series and didn’t come up with a point.

Rookie defenceman Matt Grzelcyk had a tough series (41.2 CF%, 31.2 SCF%) and was outscored 5-0 in five games. Centre Riley Nash (29.1 CF%, 19.4 SCF% vs. Tampa Bay) couldn’t get on track in the playoffs after suffering a late-season injury. Their big trade deadline acquisition, Rick Nash, had three points (2 G, 1 A) in the series, five points in a dozen playoff games.

There were some curious lineup decisions for the Bruins. After scoring nine points in 12 games late in the regular season, rookie winger Ryan Donato dressed for three playoff games.

Then, of course, there is the story of Brad Marchand, the left winger on the best line in hockey, Marchand had eight points against Tampa Bay, but scored one goal on just seven shots on goal – that’s atypical for one of the top goal-scorers in the league over the past three seasons. Of course, none of that is what anyone will remember about Marchand in this series.

The playoffs were, generally, a tough time for Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask, who finished with a .907 save percentage in the series, .903 in a dozen playoff starts.

This feels like a premature departure from the postseason for a Bruins team that, at times, looked like the best team in the league this year. They made a quick transition, thanks in large part to contributions from rookies, and now the hope has to be that those rookies can continue to develop while hoping that the core veterans can maintain their high level of play from this season.

SHARKS SUNK

The Vegas Golden Knights continued their miracle season, finishing off the San Jose Sharks in six games to advance to the Western Conference Final.

Logan Couture and Tomas Hertl were strong performers in a losing effort, recording seven and five points, respectively.

They could have used more help from the likes of Joe Pavelski and Evander Kane, the latter playing with a separated shoulder (and suspended for the second game of the series against Vegas) but, aside from a 7-0 loss in Game One, it’s not like the Sharks were badly outplayed. Goaltender Martin Jones had a .895 save percentage in the series, a stark regression after posting a .970 save percentage in the first round, and it paled in comparison to Marc-Andre Fleury, who had a .935 save percentage in the second round.

San Jose could have used veteran playmaking centre Joe Thornton, who was close enough to be skating in pre-game warm-ups later in the Vegas series, but didn’t play after January 23.

This all sends the Sharks towards an interesting offseason. They were a competitive team, and they have loads of cap room in order to improve. At the same time, they also looked slower than the Golden Knights, so that need for speed ought to be addressed.

Many of the advanced stats used here come from Natural Stat Trick , Corsica , Hockey Viz , and Hockey Reference .