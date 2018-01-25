Examining which forwards are getting shots to the net, like Nino Niederreiter and Leon Draisaitl, and those that don’t, like William Nylander and Bobby Ryan; Andersen, Schmaltz, Doughty, Kuemper and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

There is so much data being accumulated when it comes to NHL hockey, that it allows for some different evaluations. Today a look at what happens when a player shoots the puck.

Natural Stat Trick does an excellent job itemizing all these outcomes. Today, I’ll look at forwards shooting during 5-on-5 play to get a level playing, er, surface.

First, here are the forwards that have the lowest-percentage of their shots blocked:

LOWEST PERCENTAGE OF SHOTS BLOCKED (MINIMUM 200 5-on-5 MINUTES) PLAYER TEAM POS iCF iFF % BLOCKED Luke Glendening Detroit C 54 52 3.7% Oskar Sundqvist St. Louis C 51 48 5.9% Matt Stajan Calgary C 49 46 6.1% Derek Dorsett Vancouver RW 31 29 6.5% Leo Komarov Toronto RW 101 94 6.9% Stefan Noesen New Jersey RW 77 70 9.1% Michael Raffl Philadelphia LW 89 80 10.1% Chris Stewart Minnesota RW 73 65 11.0% Tomas Nosek Vegas LW 82 73 11.0% Derek Ryan Carolina C 126 112 11.1% David Backes Boston RW 105 93 11.4% Nino Niederreiter Minnesota RW 69 61 11.6% Patrik Berglund St. Louis C 50 44 12.0% Derek MacKenzie Florida C 66 58 12.1% Miles Wood New Jersey LW 136 119 12.5% Leon Draisaitl Edmonton C 110 96 12.7% Tommy Wingels Chicago RW 62 54 12.9% Johan Larsson Buffalo C 69 60 13.0% Christian Dvorak Arizona C 99 86 13.1% Tyler Johnson Tampa Bay RW 128 111 13.3%

There are a lot of checking forwards in this group, and they might be rather conservative in their approach, shooting only when they have a very good chance to get the puck on net. So, that makes the presence of forwards like Backes, Niederreiter, Draisaitl and Johnson, who play higher up the depth chart, a little more interesting.

At the other end of the spectrum, here are the forwards with the highest percentage of their 5-on-5 shots getting blocked:

HIGHEST PERCENTAGE OF SHOTS BLOCKED (MINIMUM 200 5-on-5 MINUTES) PLAYER TEAM POS iCF iFF % BLOCKED Claude Giroux Philadelphia LW 123 85 30.9% Drake Caggiula Edmonton RW 87 60 31.0% Tom Wilson Washington RW 119 82 31.1% Byron Froese Montreal C 45 31 31.1% Mark Letestu Edmonton C 67 46 31.3% Ryan Hartman Chicago LW 133 91 31.6% Nate Thompson Ottawa C 41 28 31.7% Carter Rowney Pittsburgh RW 28 19 32.1% Jesper Bratt New Jersey LW 84 57 32.1% Artemi Panarin Columbus LW 197 133 32.5% Brett Connolly Washington RW 75 50 33.3% Jacob De La Rose Montreal LW 45 30 33.3% Denis Malgin Florida RW 45 30 33.3% Joel Ward San Jose RW 53 35 34.0% Jordan Nolan Buffalo RW 50 33 34.0% Evan Rodrigues Buffalo LW 44 29 34.1% William Nylander Toronto RW 162 105 35.2% Alexander Burmistrov Vancouver C 34 22 35.3% Bobby Ryan Ottawa RW 95 61 35.8% Anders Bjork Boston RW 60 35 41.7%

This is a collection of players that are having trouble getting their shots through, and it’s one thing for a grinding forward to have trouble getting loose offensively. It’s a little more troubling, though, when it’s a player that is supposed to generate offence like Nylander or Panarin. For aging forwards, it could be a sign that they have lost a step (or more) and that’s the difference between generating chances and getting too many of those chances blocked.

It’s one thing to get shots through, and another to get them on net. Here are the players with the highest percentage of shots vs. shot attempts to hit the net:

HIGHEST PERCENTAGE OF SHOT ATTEMPTS TO HIT THE NET (MINIMUM 200 5-on-5 MINUTES) PLAYER TEAM POS SHOTS iCF % ON NET Joel Eriksson Ek Minnesota C 72 102 70.6% Luke Glendening Detroit C 38 54 70.4% Magnus Paajarvi St. Louis LW 54 77 70.1% Jared McCann Florida C 68 97 70.1% Patrik Berglund St. Louis C 35 50 70.0% Ryan Spooner Boston LW 28 40 70.0% Derek MacKenzie Florida C 46 66 69.7% Chris Thorburn St. Louis RW 23 33 69.7% Lance Bouma Chicago LW 45 65 69.2% Aleksander Barkov Florida C 91 132 68.9% Kevin Hayes N.Y. Rangers C 82 119 68.9% Chris Stewart Minnesota RW 50 73 68.5% Kyle Connor Winnipeg LW 77 113 68.1% Scott Wilson Buffalo LW 34 50 68.0% Dale Weise Philadelphia RW 34 50 68.0% Taylor Leier Philadelphia LW 36 53 67.9% Tom Pyatt Ottawa LW 55 81 67.9% Loui Eriksson Vancouver LW 57 84 67.9% Zemgus Girgensons Buffalo LW 59 87 67.8% Tommy Wingels Chicago RW 42 62 67.7%

Again, there are some checking forwards in this group that likely have a conservative shooting approach, but Jared McCann, Ryan Spooner, Aleksander Barkov, Kevin Hayes and Kyle Connor are some of the forwards that are doing a good job getting their shots on net.

LOWEST PERCENTAGE OF SHOT ATTEMPTS ON NET (MINIMUM 200 5-on-5 MINUTES) PLAYER TEAM POS SHOTS iCF % ON NET Cody Eakin Vegas C 47 99 47.5% Jason Spezza Dallas C 64 135 47.4% Anton Slepyshev Edmonton LW 27 57 47.4% Ryan Hartman Chicago LW 63 133 47.4% Bobby Ryan Ottawa RW 45 95 47.4% Troy Brouwer Calgary RW 38 81 46.9% William Nylander Toronto RW 76 162 46.9% Filip Forsberg Nashville LW 53 113 46.9% Brock McGinn Carolina LW 74 159 46.5% Nate Thompson Ottawa C 19 41 46.3% Mark Letestu Edmonton C 31 67 46.3% Tom Wilson Washington R 55 119 46.2% Kevin Roy Anaheim LW 22 48 45.8% Marian Gaborik Los Angeles LW 34 76 44.7% Ivan Barbashev St. Louis C 16 36 44.4% Artemi Panarin Columbus LW 87 197 44.2% Brett Connolly Washington RW 32 75 42.7% Joel Ward San Jose RW 22 53 41.5% Andre Burakovsky Washington LW 24 62 38.7% Anders Bjork Boston RW 21 60 35.0%

Among those having trouble putting the puck on net are Burakovsky, Panarin, Gaborik, Forsberg, Nylander and Spezza. Brock McGinn is on this list too, but he also apparently has hit a league-leading nine posts, so may not be quite as inaccurate as these percentages indicate.

One of the categories I’ve noticed on the advanced stats site Natural Stat Trick, is that of Rebounds Created. So, I thought it would be interesting to see which players create the highest and lowest percentages of rebounds with their shots, figuring that shots which were harder for the goaltender to handle (for whatever reason) would be more likely to create more rebounds, while the easier shots would create fewer rebounds.

HIGHEST PERCENTAGE OF REBOUNDS PER SHOT (MINIMUM 200 5-on-5 MINUTES) PLAYER TEAM POS REBOUNDS SHOTS REBOUND% Jaromir Jagr Calgary RW 6 25 24.0% Tomas Hertl San Jose C 17 73 23.3% Anton Slepyshev Edmonton LW 6 27 22.2% Paul Byron Montreal C 11 51 21.6% Devin Shore Dallas C 11 51 21.6% Carter Rowney Pittsburgh RW 3 14 21.4% Jimmy Hayes New Jersey RW 4 19 21.1% Nate Thompson Ottawa C 4 19 21.1% Artturi Lehkonen Montreal LW 13 63 20.6% Matt Nieto Colorado LW 7 34 20.6% Jaden Schwartz St. Louis LW 8 39 20.5% Tyson Jost Colorado C 7 35 20.0% Miikka Salomaki Nashville RW 6 30 20.0% Artem Anisimov Chicago C 9 47 19.1% Jay Beagle Washington C 8 42 19.0% Remi Elie Dallas LW 8 42 19.0% Milan Lucic Edmonton LW 13 69 18.8% Jannik Hansen San Jose RW 5 27 18.5% Ryan Reaves Pittsburgh RW 5 27 18.5% Jordan Martinook Arizona LW 10 54 18.5%

While these players are creating rebounds, it obviously means they aren’t scoring as much, but that makes Jaden Schwartz’s inclusion among the leaders interesting. He had 14 goals in 30 games before getting hurt.

LOWEST PERCENTAGE OF REBOUNDS PER SHOT (MINIMUM 200 5-on-5 MINUTES) PLAYER TEAM POS REBOUNDS SHOTS REBOUND% Brendan Perlini Arizona LW 2 61 3.3% Andy Andreoff Los Angeles LW 1 31 3.2% Ondrej Kase Anaheim RW 2 62 3.2% Dale Weise Philadelphia RW 1 34 2.9% Nicolas Deslauriers Montreal LW 1 34 2.9% Darren Helm Detroit LW 2 69 2.9% Patrik Berglund St. Louis C 1 35 2.9% David Krejci Boston C 1 35 2.9% William Carrier Vegas LW 1 36 2.8% Pierre-Luc Dubois Columbus C 2 73 2.7% Nazem Kadri Toronto C 2 88 2.3% Colton Sissons Nashville C 1 51 2.0% Pierre-Edouard Bellemare Vegas LW 1 52 1.9% Zemgus Girgensons Buffalo LW 1 59 1.7% Alex DeBrincat Chicago RW 1 75 1.3% Ryan Spooner Boston LW 0 28 0.0% Scott Wilson Buffalo LW 0 34 0.0% Dennis Rasmussen Anaheim RW 0 18 0.0% Nic Dowd Vancouver C 0 24 0.0% Joel Ward San Jose RW 0 22 0.0%

Finally, the forwards who don’t make it too tough on the goaltender, and it includes some skilled forwards like Spooner, DeBrincat, Kadri, Dubois, and Krejci.

One final note on these shot numbers: it doesn’t paint a promising picture for Bobby Ryan or Joel Ward, who are having trouble getting loose for shots and, in Ward’s case, not getting particularly difficult shots for the goaltender to handle.

This is but a small examination of shot results, but in the case of a player like Nylander, who is having trouble getting free to generate clear shots, it probably warrants a deeper look at what can be done to move his numbers in the right direction. To score the winner on Wednesday night, he had the benefit of a penalty shot, so there wouldn't be any blocked shots.

From Wednesday’s games…

HEROES

Frederik Andersen – Toronto’s netminder turned away 34 of 36 shots in a 3-2 overtime win at Chicago,; he had a .904 save percentage in his previous six starts.

Nick Schmaltz – Chicago’s second-year centre contributed a goal and an assist in a 3-2 loss to Toronto. He’s put up 15 points (7 G, 8 A) in the past 13 games.

Drew Doughty – The Kings blueliner assisted on both L.A. goals in a 2-1 overtime win at Calgary, giving him five assists in the past three games.

Darcy Kuemper – Los Angeles’ backup goaltender delivered a strong performance in Calgary, stopping 30 of 31 shots in a 2-1 overtime victory. He’s posted a .943 save percentage over his past nine games.

ZEROES

Auston Matthews – Toronto’s star centre had a relatively tough night in Chicago, managing one shot on goal and struggling in terms of possession (12 for, 19 against, 38.7 CF%), worst on the Maple Leafs aside from the fourth line.

Alec Martinez and Christian Folin – The Kings defence pairing took it on the chin (6 for, 23 against, 20.7 CF%, 2-12 scoring chances) in a 2-1 overtime win at Calgary.

