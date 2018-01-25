1h ago
Statistically Speaking: Which forwards are getting shots through?
By Scott Cullen
Heroes & Zeroes
TSN.ca Analytics
Examining which forwards are getting shots to the net, like Nino Niederreiter and Leon Draisaitl, and those that don’t, like William Nylander and Bobby Ryan; Andersen, Schmaltz, Doughty, Kuemper and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.
There is so much data being accumulated when it comes to NHL hockey, that it allows for some different evaluations. Today a look at what happens when a player shoots the puck.
Natural Stat Trick does an excellent job itemizing all these outcomes. Today, I’ll look at forwards shooting during 5-on-5 play to get a level playing, er, surface.
First, here are the forwards that have the lowest-percentage of their shots blocked:
LOWEST PERCENTAGE OF SHOTS BLOCKED (MINIMUM 200 5-on-5 MINUTES)
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|POS
|iCF
|iFF
|% BLOCKED
|Luke Glendening
|Detroit
|C
|54
|52
|3.7%
|Oskar Sundqvist
|St. Louis
|C
|51
|48
|5.9%
|Matt Stajan
|Calgary
|C
|49
|46
|6.1%
|Derek Dorsett
|Vancouver
|RW
|31
|29
|6.5%
|Leo Komarov
|Toronto
|RW
|101
|94
|6.9%
|Stefan Noesen
|New Jersey
|RW
|77
|70
|9.1%
|Michael Raffl
|Philadelphia
|LW
|89
|80
|10.1%
|Chris Stewart
|Minnesota
|RW
|73
|65
|11.0%
|Tomas Nosek
|Vegas
|LW
|82
|73
|11.0%
|Derek Ryan
|Carolina
|C
|126
|112
|11.1%
|David Backes
|Boston
|RW
|105
|93
|11.4%
|Nino Niederreiter
|Minnesota
|RW
|69
|61
|11.6%
|Patrik Berglund
|St. Louis
|C
|50
|44
|12.0%
|Derek MacKenzie
|Florida
|C
|66
|58
|12.1%
|Miles Wood
|New Jersey
|LW
|136
|119
|12.5%
|Leon Draisaitl
|Edmonton
|C
|110
|96
|12.7%
|Tommy Wingels
|Chicago
|RW
|62
|54
|12.9%
|Johan Larsson
|Buffalo
|C
|69
|60
|13.0%
|Christian Dvorak
|Arizona
|C
|99
|86
|13.1%
|Tyler Johnson
|Tampa Bay
|RW
|128
|111
|13.3%
There are a lot of checking forwards in this group, and they might be rather conservative in their approach, shooting only when they have a very good chance to get the puck on net. So, that makes the presence of forwards like Backes, Niederreiter, Draisaitl and Johnson, who play higher up the depth chart, a little more interesting.
At the other end of the spectrum, here are the forwards with the highest percentage of their 5-on-5 shots getting blocked:
HIGHEST PERCENTAGE OF SHOTS BLOCKED (MINIMUM 200 5-on-5 MINUTES)
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|POS
|iCF
|iFF
|% BLOCKED
|Claude Giroux
|Philadelphia
|LW
|123
|85
|30.9%
|Drake Caggiula
|Edmonton
|RW
|87
|60
|31.0%
|Tom Wilson
|Washington
|RW
|119
|82
|31.1%
|Byron Froese
|Montreal
|C
|45
|31
|31.1%
|Mark Letestu
|Edmonton
|C
|67
|46
|31.3%
|Ryan Hartman
|Chicago
|LW
|133
|91
|31.6%
|Nate Thompson
|Ottawa
|C
|41
|28
|31.7%
|Carter Rowney
|Pittsburgh
|RW
|28
|19
|32.1%
|Jesper Bratt
|New Jersey
|LW
|84
|57
|32.1%
|Artemi Panarin
|Columbus
|LW
|197
|133
|32.5%
|Brett Connolly
|Washington
|RW
|75
|50
|33.3%
|Jacob De La Rose
|Montreal
|LW
|45
|30
|33.3%
|Denis Malgin
|Florida
|RW
|45
|30
|33.3%
|Joel Ward
|San Jose
|RW
|53
|35
|34.0%
|Jordan Nolan
|Buffalo
|RW
|50
|33
|34.0%
|Evan Rodrigues
|Buffalo
|LW
|44
|29
|34.1%
|William Nylander
|Toronto
|RW
|162
|105
|35.2%
|Alexander Burmistrov
|Vancouver
|C
|34
|22
|35.3%
|Bobby Ryan
|Ottawa
|RW
|95
|61
|35.8%
|Anders Bjork
|Boston
|RW
|60
|35
|41.7%
This is a collection of players that are having trouble getting their shots through, and it’s one thing for a grinding forward to have trouble getting loose offensively. It’s a little more troubling, though, when it’s a player that is supposed to generate offence like Nylander or Panarin. For aging forwards, it could be a sign that they have lost a step (or more) and that’s the difference between generating chances and getting too many of those chances blocked.
It’s one thing to get shots through, and another to get them on net. Here are the players with the highest percentage of shots vs. shot attempts to hit the net:
HIGHEST PERCENTAGE OF SHOT ATTEMPTS TO HIT THE NET (MINIMUM 200 5-on-5 MINUTES)
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|POS
|SHOTS
|iCF
|% ON NET
|Joel Eriksson Ek
|Minnesota
|C
|72
|102
|70.6%
|Luke Glendening
|Detroit
|C
|38
|54
|70.4%
|Magnus Paajarvi
|St. Louis
|LW
|54
|77
|70.1%
|Jared McCann
|Florida
|C
|68
|97
|70.1%
|Patrik Berglund
|St. Louis
|C
|35
|50
|70.0%
|Ryan Spooner
|Boston
|LW
|28
|40
|70.0%
|Derek MacKenzie
|Florida
|C
|46
|66
|69.7%
|Chris Thorburn
|St. Louis
|RW
|23
|33
|69.7%
|Lance Bouma
|Chicago
|LW
|45
|65
|69.2%
|Aleksander Barkov
|Florida
|C
|91
|132
|68.9%
|Kevin Hayes
|N.Y. Rangers
|C
|82
|119
|68.9%
|Chris Stewart
|Minnesota
|RW
|50
|73
|68.5%
|Kyle Connor
|Winnipeg
|LW
|77
|113
|68.1%
|Scott Wilson
|Buffalo
|LW
|34
|50
|68.0%
|Dale Weise
|Philadelphia
|RW
|34
|50
|68.0%
|Taylor Leier
|Philadelphia
|LW
|36
|53
|67.9%
|Tom Pyatt
|Ottawa
|LW
|55
|81
|67.9%
|Loui Eriksson
|Vancouver
|LW
|57
|84
|67.9%
|Zemgus Girgensons
|Buffalo
|LW
|59
|87
|67.8%
|Tommy Wingels
|Chicago
|RW
|42
|62
|67.7%
Again, there are some checking forwards in this group that likely have a conservative shooting approach, but Jared McCann, Ryan Spooner, Aleksander Barkov, Kevin Hayes and Kyle Connor are some of the forwards that are doing a good job getting their shots on net.
LOWEST PERCENTAGE OF SHOT ATTEMPTS ON NET (MINIMUM 200 5-on-5 MINUTES)
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|POS
|SHOTS
|iCF
|% ON NET
|Cody Eakin
|Vegas
|C
|47
|99
|47.5%
|Jason Spezza
|Dallas
|C
|64
|135
|47.4%
|Anton Slepyshev
|Edmonton
|LW
|27
|57
|47.4%
|Ryan Hartman
|Chicago
|LW
|63
|133
|47.4%
|Bobby Ryan
|Ottawa
|RW
|45
|95
|47.4%
|Troy Brouwer
|Calgary
|RW
|38
|81
|46.9%
|William Nylander
|Toronto
|RW
|76
|162
|46.9%
|Filip Forsberg
|Nashville
|LW
|53
|113
|46.9%
|Brock McGinn
|Carolina
|LW
|74
|159
|46.5%
|Nate Thompson
|Ottawa
|C
|19
|41
|46.3%
|Mark Letestu
|Edmonton
|C
|31
|67
|46.3%
|Tom Wilson
|Washington
|R
|55
|119
|46.2%
|Kevin Roy
|Anaheim
|LW
|22
|48
|45.8%
|Marian Gaborik
|Los Angeles
|LW
|34
|76
|44.7%
|Ivan Barbashev
|St. Louis
|C
|16
|36
|44.4%
|Artemi Panarin
|Columbus
|LW
|87
|197
|44.2%
|Brett Connolly
|Washington
|RW
|32
|75
|42.7%
|Joel Ward
|San Jose
|RW
|22
|53
|41.5%
|Andre Burakovsky
|Washington
|LW
|24
|62
|38.7%
|Anders Bjork
|Boston
|RW
|21
|60
|35.0%
Among those having trouble putting the puck on net are Burakovsky, Panarin, Gaborik, Forsberg, Nylander and Spezza. Brock McGinn is on this list too, but he also apparently has hit a league-leading nine posts, so may not be quite as inaccurate as these percentages indicate.
One of the categories I’ve noticed on the advanced stats site Natural Stat Trick, is that of Rebounds Created. So, I thought it would be interesting to see which players create the highest and lowest percentages of rebounds with their shots, figuring that shots which were harder for the goaltender to handle (for whatever reason) would be more likely to create more rebounds, while the easier shots would create fewer rebounds.
HIGHEST PERCENTAGE OF REBOUNDS PER SHOT (MINIMUM 200 5-on-5 MINUTES)
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|POS
|REBOUNDS
|SHOTS
|REBOUND%
|Jaromir Jagr
|Calgary
|RW
|6
|25
|24.0%
|Tomas Hertl
|San Jose
|C
|17
|73
|23.3%
|Anton Slepyshev
|Edmonton
|LW
|6
|27
|22.2%
|Paul Byron
|Montreal
|C
|11
|51
|21.6%
|Devin Shore
|Dallas
|C
|11
|51
|21.6%
|Carter Rowney
|Pittsburgh
|RW
|3
|14
|21.4%
|Jimmy Hayes
|New Jersey
|RW
|4
|19
|21.1%
|Nate Thompson
|Ottawa
|C
|4
|19
|21.1%
|Artturi Lehkonen
|Montreal
|LW
|13
|63
|20.6%
|Matt Nieto
|Colorado
|LW
|7
|34
|20.6%
|Jaden Schwartz
|St. Louis
|LW
|8
|39
|20.5%
|Tyson Jost
|Colorado
|C
|7
|35
|20.0%
|Miikka Salomaki
|Nashville
|RW
|6
|30
|20.0%
|Artem Anisimov
|Chicago
|C
|9
|47
|19.1%
|Jay Beagle
|Washington
|C
|8
|42
|19.0%
|Remi Elie
|Dallas
|LW
|8
|42
|19.0%
|Milan Lucic
|Edmonton
|LW
|13
|69
|18.8%
|Jannik Hansen
|San Jose
|RW
|5
|27
|18.5%
|Ryan Reaves
|Pittsburgh
|RW
|5
|27
|18.5%
|Jordan Martinook
|Arizona
|LW
|10
|54
|18.5%
While these players are creating rebounds, it obviously means they aren’t scoring as much, but that makes Jaden Schwartz’s inclusion among the leaders interesting. He had 14 goals in 30 games before getting hurt.
LOWEST PERCENTAGE OF REBOUNDS PER SHOT (MINIMUM 200 5-on-5 MINUTES)
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|POS
|REBOUNDS
|SHOTS
|REBOUND%
|Brendan Perlini
|Arizona
|LW
|2
|61
|3.3%
|Andy Andreoff
|Los Angeles
|LW
|1
|31
|3.2%
|Ondrej Kase
|Anaheim
|RW
|2
|62
|3.2%
|Dale Weise
|Philadelphia
|RW
|1
|34
|2.9%
|Nicolas Deslauriers
|Montreal
|LW
|1
|34
|2.9%
|Darren Helm
|Detroit
|LW
|2
|69
|2.9%
|Patrik Berglund
|St. Louis
|C
|1
|35
|2.9%
|David Krejci
|Boston
|C
|1
|35
|2.9%
|William Carrier
|Vegas
|LW
|1
|36
|2.8%
|Pierre-Luc Dubois
|Columbus
|C
|2
|73
|2.7%
|Nazem Kadri
|Toronto
|C
|2
|88
|2.3%
|Colton Sissons
|Nashville
|C
|1
|51
|2.0%
|Pierre-Edouard Bellemare
|Vegas
|LW
|1
|52
|1.9%
|Zemgus Girgensons
|Buffalo
|LW
|1
|59
|1.7%
|Alex DeBrincat
|Chicago
|RW
|1
|75
|1.3%
|Ryan Spooner
|Boston
|LW
|0
|28
|0.0%
|Scott Wilson
|Buffalo
|LW
|0
|34
|0.0%
|Dennis Rasmussen
|Anaheim
|RW
|0
|18
|0.0%
|Nic Dowd
|Vancouver
|C
|0
|24
|0.0%
|Joel Ward
|San Jose
|RW
|0
|22
|0.0%
Finally, the forwards who don’t make it too tough on the goaltender, and it includes some skilled forwards like Spooner, DeBrincat, Kadri, Dubois, and Krejci.
One final note on these shot numbers: it doesn’t paint a promising picture for Bobby Ryan or Joel Ward, who are having trouble getting loose for shots and, in Ward’s case, not getting particularly difficult shots for the goaltender to handle.
This is but a small examination of shot results, but in the case of a player like Nylander, who is having trouble getting free to generate clear shots, it probably warrants a deeper look at what can be done to move his numbers in the right direction. To score the winner on Wednesday night, he had the benefit of a penalty shot, so there wouldn't be any blocked shots.
From Wednesday’s games…
HEROES
Frederik Andersen – Toronto’s netminder turned away 34 of 36 shots in a 3-2 overtime win at Chicago,; he had a .904 save percentage in his previous six starts.
Nick Schmaltz – Chicago’s second-year centre contributed a goal and an assist in a 3-2 loss to Toronto. He’s put up 15 points (7 G, 8 A) in the past 13 games.
Drew Doughty – The Kings blueliner assisted on both L.A. goals in a 2-1 overtime win at Calgary, giving him five assists in the past three games.
Darcy Kuemper – Los Angeles’ backup goaltender delivered a strong performance in Calgary, stopping 30 of 31 shots in a 2-1 overtime victory. He’s posted a .943 save percentage over his past nine games.
ZEROES
Auston Matthews – Toronto’s star centre had a relatively tough night in Chicago, managing one shot on goal and struggling in terms of possession (12 for, 19 against, 38.7 CF%), worst on the Maple Leafs aside from the fourth line.
Alec Martinez and Christian Folin – The Kings defence pairing took it on the chin (6 for, 23 against, 20.7 CF%, 2-12 scoring chances) in a 2-1 overtime win at Calgary.
Many of the advanced stats used here come from Natural Stat Trick, Corsica and Hockey Reference.
Scott Cullen can be reached at scott.cullen@bellmedia.ca