Wild Bill guns down the Leafs, MacKinnon on a tear; Granlund, Couturier, Subban, Carlson, Toffoli, Hellebuyck, Reimer and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

HEROES

William Karlsson – One of the stories of the year, the Vegas centre had a hat trick, and added an assist, in Sunday’s 6-3 win against Toronto. He has seven points (5 G, 2 A) in the past six games, and has scored 20 goals in 37 games this season. Karlsson’s previous career-high was nine goals.

Nathan MacKinnon – Colorado’s star centre had a goal and two helpers in Friday’s 4-3 win against Toronto and added three assists in Sunday’s 6-1 rout of the Islanders, giving him 31 points (11 G, 20 A) in the past 22 games.

Mikael Granlund – The Wild winger notched his first career hat trick in Friday’s 4-2 win over Nashville. He has 11 points (5 G, 6 A) in the past 12 games.

Sean Couturier – Philadelphia’s centre continued his breakthrough season with a goal and two assists in Friday’s 5-3 win at Tampa Bay, and has six points (3 G, 3 A) in the past five games, giving him 36 points in 38 games. His career-high is 39 points, twice.

P.K. Subban – The Predators defenceman picked up a goal and an assist in Friday’s 4-2 loss at Minnesota, then added another one and one in Saturday’s 3-0 win against the Wild, giving him 11 points (5 G, 6 A) in the past nine games.

John Carlson – Washington’s puck-moving blueliner scored a goal and added two assists in Saturday’s 5-2 win against New Jersey; he has nine points (2 G, 7 A) in the past nine games.

Tyler Toffoli – The Kings right winger scored once and added two assists in Saturday’s 4-3 win at Vancouver, giving him nine points (4 G, 5 A) in the past 10 games.

Connor Hellebuyck - The Jets goaltender recorded 42 saves on 44 shots in Friday’s 4-2 win against the Islanders then followed with a 35-save shutout in Sunday’s 5-0 victory at Edmonton. He has a .938 save percentage in the past five games.

James Reimer – The Florida netminder is heating up. He posted a 38-save shutout in Saturday’s 2-0 win vs. Montreal, and has a .955 save percentage in his past seven starts.

ZEROES

Evgeni Malkin and Phil Kessel – Pittsburgh’s star forwards did combine for a power-play goal, but had subpar possession (43.3 CF%) and were on the ice for four goals against in losses to Carolina and Detroit.

Melker Karlsson – San Jose’s left winger had a rough game (3 for, 23 against, 11.5 CF%, 1-12 scoring chances) in Saturday’s 6-0 loss at Dallas.

Sergei Bobrovsky – The Blue Jackets netminder allowed five goals on 28 shots in Friday’s 5-4 loss at Ottawa, and has a .883 save percentage in his past eight games.

VITAL SIGNS

Filip Forsberg – Nashville’s skilled winger has an upper-body injury and has been placed on IR.

Alexander Radulov – The Stars winger suffered an upper-body injury Sunday.

Anthony Mantha – A groin injury has sidelined the Detroit winger, who missed both Red Wings games over the weekend.

Matt Niskanen – Washington’s reliable veteran blueliner suffered an upper-body injury and is likely to miss Tuesday’s game.

Andre Burakovsky – The Capitals winger was a healthy scratch for Saturday’s 5-2 win over New Jersey. He had no points and three shots on goal in his previous four games.

Peter Budaj – Tampa Bay’s backup netminder was forced out of Friday’s 5-3 loss to Philadelphia with a leg injury. The Lightning recalled Louis Domingue to fill in.

SHORT SHIFTS

Rangers LW J.T. Miller scored the overtime winner and added an assist in Monday’s 3-2 victory over Buffalo. He had one goal in his previous five games…Sabres D Rasmus Ristolainen had a goal and an assist in Monday’s 3-2 overtime loss to the Rangers, the second straight game that he’s done that after managing two assists in the previous 14 games…Sabres RW Kyle Okposo added a couple of assists, and has five points (1 G, 4 A) in the past five games.

Kyle Connor has been a big contributor for the Jets.

Flames LW Matthew Tkachuk scored twice in Sunday’s 4-3 overtime win against Chicago, and has five points (4 G, 1 A) in the past six games…Flames D Mark Giordano and C Sean Monahan both contributed a goal and an assist. Giordano has five points (3 G, 2 A) in the past six games, while Monahan had two assists in the previous nine games…Flames LW Johnny Gaudreau and C Mikael Backlund both added a couple of helpers. Gaudreau matched his production from the previous six games, while Backlund has five points (1 G, 4 A) in the past five games…Jets rookie LW Kyle Connor put up a goal and an assist in Sunday’s 5-0 whitewash in Edmonton after doing the same in Friday’s 4-2 win over the Islanders. He has six points (3 G, 3 A) in the past four games…Jets C Bryan Little also had a goal and an assist against Edmonton, giving him five points (2 G, 3 A) in the past six games…Maple Leafs C Auston Matthews notched a pair of goals in Sunday’s 6-3 loss at Vegas, and has five points (4 G, 1 A) in four games since returning from a concussion…Golden Knights LW Jonathan Marchessault produced a goal and an assist in Sunday’s win over Toronto; he has 10 points (4 G, 6 A) during a six-game point streak…Golden Knights RW Reilly Smith added a pair of assists, and has seven assists in the past six games…Ducks C Antoine Vermette put up a goal and two assists in Sunday’s 5-2 win against Arizona, ending an eight-game scoring drought…Ducks LW Rickard Rakell scored twice against Arizona and has eight points (6 G, 2 A) during a five-game point streak…Ducks D Cam Fowler and RW Jakub Silfverberg both had a goal and an assist vs. Arizona. Fowler has four points (3 G, 1 A) in the past four games and Silfverberg has 11 points (5 G, 6 A) in the past 12 games…Ducks C Ryan Getzlaf and C Ryan Kesler both had two assists against the Coyotes. Getzlaf has 13 points (1 G, 12 A) in his past nine games, while those were Kesler’s first points (in his third game) of the season…Lightning C Tyler Johnson sniped a pair of goals in Sunday’s 5-0 win at Columbus, giving him 18 points (8 G, 10 A) in the past 12 games…Lightning RW Nikita Kucherov contributed a goal and an assist against the Blue Jackets, and has 16 points (6 G, 10 A) during a 10-game point streak…Lightning D Victor Hedman, D Mikhail Sergachev, and C Brayden Point each added a couple of assists at Columbus. Hedman has 12 points (2 G, 10 A) in the past nine games, Sergachev had no points in the previous five games, and Point has 15 points (7 G, 8 A) in the past 13 games…Red Wings RW Gustav Nyquist scored twice in Sunday’s 4-1 win against Pittsburgh. He had three points (2 G, 1 A) in his previous nine games…Red Wings rookie LW Tyler Bertuzzi and veteran C Henrik Zetterberg both added a couple of assists. Bertuzzi had one assist in his first 11 career NHL games, and Zetterberg has 11 points (2 G, 9 A) in the past nine games…Stars RW Tyler Pitlick scored twice in Sunday’s 6-0 rout of San Jose; he had one assist in his previous seven games…Stars D John Klingberg added a goal and an assist, giving him nine points (1 G, 8 A) in the past nine games…Stars C Radek Faksa contributed three assists, while LW Jamie Benn and LW Mattias Janmark both had two assists. Faksa ended a nine-game scoring drought, Benn has eight points (3 G, 5 A) during a six-game point streak, and Janmark has four points (2 G, 2 A) in the past three games…Avalanche LW Gabriel Landeskog had a goal and an assist in Sunday’s 6-1 win vs. the Islanders, giving him 12 points (6 G, 6 A) in the past seven games…Avalanche D Erik Johnson and C Carl Soderberg both contributed a goal and an assist. Johnson had one assist in his previous six games, and Soderberg has five points (3 G, 2 A) in the past four games…Avalanche rookie D Samuel Girard added a couple of assists, after posting a single assist in his previous 20 games…Blackhawks C Jonathan Toews, LW Brandon Saad and D Jordan Oesterle each had a goal and an assist in Sunday’s 4-3 overtime loss at Calgary. Toews and Saad had both gone six games without a point, while Oesterle matched his production from his previous seven games.

David Krejci is back in the Boston lineup.

Devils C Travis Zajac produced a goal and an assist in Saturday’s 5-2 loss at Washington, ending a seven-game scoring slump…Devils LW Marcus Johansson assisted on both New Jersey goals; he had one goal in his previous five games…Capitals C Nicklas Backstrom put up a goal and two helpers in Saturday’s 5-2 win against New Jersey, after going four games without a point…Capitals LW Alex Ovechkin recorded three assists; he had one goal and no assists in his previous five games…Capitals rookie D Christian Djoos added a goal and an assist; he had two assists in his previous 10 games…Bruins C Ryan Spooner tallied a pair of goals in Saturday’s 5-0 win at Ottawa, giving him seven points (2 G, 5 A) in his past seven games…Bruins C David Krejci returned from injury to contribute a goal and an assist, giving him 10 points (5 G, 5 A) in his past 10 games…Bruins D Torey Krug earned two assists, after scoring two goals in his previous eight games…Panthers LW Connor Brickley scored once and added an assist in Saturday’s 2-0 win against Montreal, matching his production from the previous 19 games…Blues C Kyle Brodziak contributed a goal and an assist in Saturday’s 3-2 win vs. Carolina, and has five points (2 G, 3 A) in the past four games…Blues D Alex Pietrangelo earned a pair of assists against Carolina, giving him five assists in the past five games…Kings LW Marian Gaborik scored once and added an assist in Saturday’s 4-3 win at Vancouver. He had three points (2 G, 1 A) in the previous nine games…Kings RW Trevor Lewis chipped in a couple of assists, after scoring one goal in the previous 12 games…Canucks D Ben Hutton had two assists in Saturday’s 4-3 defeat against Los Angeles he had one assist in his previous 21 games.

Claude Giroux is back to piling up points this season.

Sabres C Jack Eichel scored two goals in Friday’s 4-3 overtime win at New Jersey, and has 11 points (7 G, 4 A) in the past seven games…Blue Jackets rookie LW Sonny Milano tallied a pair of goals in Friday’s 5-4 loss at Ottawa and has three goals in his past nine games…Senators RW Mark Stone had a goal and an assist in Friday’s 5-4 win against Columbus, and has nine points (1 G, 8 A) in the past nine games…Senators defencemen Erik Karlsson and Dion Phaneuf both added a couple of assists. Karlsson has six points (2 G, 4 A) in the past seven games, while those were Phaneuf’s only points in his past 11 games…Flyers LW Claude Giroux put up three assists in Friday’s 5-3 win at Tampa Bay, giving him 18 points (2 G, 16 A) in the past 11 games…Flyers RW Wayne Simmonds added a goal and an assist, matching his production from his previous seven games…Flyers LW Travis Konecny and RW Jakub Voracek both had a pair of assists. Konecny had two points (1 G, 1 A) in his previous 13 games, while Voracek has 16 points (1 G, 15 A) in the past 12 games…Wild D Matt Dumba recorded a goal and an assist in Friday’s 4-2 win over Nashville, and has seven points (4 G, 3 A) in the past eight games…Islanders LW Anders Lee scored both New York goals in Friday’s 4-2 loss at Winnipeg, and has 11 points (8 G, 3 A) in the past 11 games…Jets C Adam Lowry and RW Blake Wheeler each scored a goal and added an assist in Friday’s 4-2 victory over the Islanders. Lowry has seven points (4 G, 3 A) in the past seven games and Wheeler has 20 points (6 G, 14 A) in the past 17 games…Jets RW Patrik Laine picked up a pair of assists in Friday’s win over the Islanders. He has 15 points (7 G, 8 A) in the past 15 games…Stars RW Alexander Radulov scored twice in Friday’s 4-2 win against St. Louis. He has seven points (5 G, 2 A) in the past nine games…Maple Leafs D Roman Polak put up a goal and an assist in Friday’s 4-3 loss at Colorado, matching his production from his previous 18 games…Avalanche D Nikita Zadorov produced a pair of assists in Friday’s 4-3 win vs. Toronto; he has five assists in the past seven games…Blackhawks C Nick Schmaltz earned three assists in Friday’s 4-3 overtime win at Edmonton. He has seven points (2 G, 5 A) in the past seven games…Blackhawks RW Patrick Kane added a goal and an assist at Edmonton, and has 11 points (6 G, 5 A) in the past nine games…Oilers C Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored a goal and added two assists in Friday’s 4-3 overtime loss to Chicago, and has seven points (3 G, 4 A) in the past seven games…Oilers RW Jesse Puljujarvi contributed a goal and an assist vs. Chicago. He has nine points (6 G, 3 A) in the past 13 games.

Ben Bishop is heating up for the Stars.

Wild G Devan Dubnyk saved 41 of 43 shots that he faced in Friday’s 4-2 win against Nashville, and has a .939 save percentage in his past six games…Flames G Mike Smith stopped 39 of 41 shots in Friday’s 2-1 loss at Anaheim and 34 of 37 in Sunday’s 4-3 overtime win against Chicago, giving him a .933 save percentage in his past nine starts…Red Wings G Jimmy Howard turned aside 37 of 38 shots in Sunday’s 4-1 win against Pittsburgh, and has a .932 save percentage in his past eight starts…Stars G Ben Bishop blocked 35 of 37 shots in Friday’s 4-2 win against St. Louis and had a 26-save shutout in Sunday’s 6-0 thumping of San Jose. He has a .946 save percentage in his past five starts…Rangers G Henrik Lundqvist stopped 33 of 35 shots in Friday’s 3-2 shootout loss at Detroit and 31 of 33 shots in Monday’s 3-2 overtime win against Buffalo, giving him a .937 save percentage in his past 11 starts…Predators G Juuse Saros delivered a 29-save shutout in Saturday’s 3-0 victory against Minnesota, and has a .971 save percentage in his past five appearances…Hurricanes G Cam Ward recorded 27 saves on 28 shots in Friday’s 2-1 win against Pittsburgh and has a .935 save percentage in his past six starts…Bruins G Tukka Rask posted a 25-save shutout in Saturday’s 5-0 win at Ottawa. He has a .955 save percentage in his past 11 games.

FIRSTS

Jeff Glass – The 32-year-old made his NHL debut for the Blackhawks and stopped 42 of 45 shots in Friday’s 4-3 overtime victory at Edmonton.

Vinny Lettieri – Making his NHL debut for the Rangers, the collegiate free agent signed out of the University of Minnesota also scored his first NHL goal in Friday’s 3-2 shootout loss at Detroit. He had 21 points (12 G, 9 A) in 31 AHL games before getting called up.

Lucas Wallmark – Carolina’s 22-year-old centre was called up from the AHL, where he had 23 points (7 G, 16 A) in 20 games, and scored his first NHL goal, in his ninth career game, Saturday’s 3-2 loss at St. Louis.

Many of the advanced stats used here come from Natural Stat Trick, Corsica and Hockey Reference.

