The Yankees have called up their top prospect, a Dodgers veteran can still produce, and some veteran starters worth a look on the waiver wire in Scott Cullen’s MLB Statistically Speaking.

Here are some players to consider that are owned in fewer than 60% of TSN leagues:

Gleyber Torres, 2B, New York Yankees – The Yankees’ top prospect, and one of the top prospects in baseball, earned a promotion after he hit .347 with a .903 OPS at Triple-A. He has only played 37 games above high-A ball, but has a .878 OPS in those 37 Triple-A games. Torres has been ranked around the top half-dozen prospects in baseball over the past couple of seasons and could be an impact player right from the jump. Owned: 46.1%

Cesar Hernandez, 2B, Philadelphia – A speedy infielder who hits for a decent average, Hernandez is improving his walk rate, which creates more opportunities for runs and stolen bases. Owned: 50.4%

Matt Kemp, LF, Los Angeles – The 33-year-old has faded in terms of overall (WAR) value at this point of his career, but he’s hitting .321 with a .909 OPS with three home runs in 53 at-bats. That still plays in the fantasy world. Owned: 38.7%

Mallex Smith, CF, Tampa Bay – There was value to Smith even before Kevin Kiermaier ended up on the 60-day DL, but that should secure more consistent regular playing time for Smith. He’s hitting .344 and his track record indicates that he should be able to steal bases, even though he’s just 3-for-6 so far this season. Owned: 24.7%

Michael Brantley, LF, Cleveland – A veteran who is more talented than most available on the waiver wire, but has been crushed by injuries over the past couple of seasons, Brantley is playing again and hitting .348 in his first 46 at-bats. Owned: 42.8%

Tyson Ross, SP, San Diego – Injuries have limited Ross throughout much of his career, but he appears to be healthy now and he’s dealing, with a 2.81 ERA and 1.01 WHIP, with 24 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings. Who knows how long it will last, but if you need a starting pitcher, he might be worth some consideration. Owned: 18.7%

Drew Pomeranz has lots of potential, provided he can stay healthy.

Drew Pomeranz, SP, Boston – A little caution to be exercised here, because Pomeranz was injured in spring training and had some trouble in his first start of the year, but he had a 3.32 ERA in 32 starts last year and he’s on the bump for a powerhouse team, which has more value than pretty much any waiver wire pitcher can provide. Owned: 44.8%

Francisco Liriano, SP, Detroit – Who knows what you’ll get from Liriano, who can look like an ace on one day then can’t find the strike zone the next. He’s walked 12 in 23 innings this year, but has a 3.13 ERAn 1.13 WHIP and has struck out 20. The wins won’t come easily with the Tigers, but Liriano has shown that he can be an effective starter, even after it seems like he’s done. Owned: 20.9%

Bud Norris, RP, St. Louis – The Cardinals have signed Greg Holland and Luke Gregerson has come off the DL, but the current closer remains Norris, the 33-year-old who has found a newly-successful role after struggling as a starter. Owned: 43.0%