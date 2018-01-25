It feels like a lifetime ago when Dalton Pompey was the present and the future.

Installed as the Blue Jays opening day centre fielder in the spring of 2015, everything was going the fleet-footed Mississauga, Ont., product’s way.

He was 22 years old and coming off a 2014 season that saw him slash .317/.392/.469 with nine home runs and 43 stolen bases on his way from High-A all the way to the major leagues.

Baseball America thought he was the 30th-best prospect in baseball, three spots behind teammate Aaron Sanchez and ahead of names like Luis Severino (35), Aaron Nola (39), Alex Reyes (51), Aaron Judge (53), Trea Turner (65), Michael Conforto (80), Rafael Devers (99), and Franklin Barreto (86), the key piece needed to acquire future MVP Josh Donaldson just a couple months earlier.

But that was then, and this is now.

A lot has changed.

Pompey struggled when he was handed the job in 2015, producing a sub-.200 average in the first month of the season and finding himself back in Triple-A, then in Double-A, after continuing to struggle.

The only line on his resume worth reading over the next season and a half is the pinch-running presence he provided during the two postseason appearances while he watched Kevin Pillar steal the centre field job and become a fan favourite.

Things got worse even worse in 2017.

A concussion suffered on an attempted steal of second base in the World Baseball Classic was Pompey’s second head injury in less than a year and sidelined him until the end of May. Knee soreness halted his rehab stint and ended his season for good in early July after just 13 games and 49 plate appearances.

The symptoms he dealt with for two months last year pushed him into consulting with countryman Justin Morneau, who lost almost two full seasons to concussions in 2010 and 2011.

“I had a hard time remembering stuff,” Pompey explained. “I was always wearing sunglasses. I couldn’t watch TV or look at my phone. I just didn’t feel like myself. It was so weird and it was every single day. I didn’t know if I was ever going to feel better or feel like myself again. It was kind of scary. Then one day I woke up and felt completely okay.”

The conversations with Morneau continue to this day.

“He was always there as a support system and he’s been through and I just recently saw him so we talked about it,” Pompey said. “He just said keep an eye out for signs going forward and if I feel anything that I should say something because I’ve still got to live the rest of my life.”

Now, Pompey is hoping last year was the rock-bottom point of his baseball career.

“I feel good,” Pompey said. “The concussion stuff’s gone. My knee finally started feeling better in like October, so everything’s good. Been working out and doing everything fine. There’s been no issues.”

Last year’s drama has allowed the 25-year-old to simplify his goals heading into spring training, and they’re much different than the starting job that was driving him three years ago.

“The only goal I have this year is just to try to stay as healthy as possible,” Pompey said. “If I’m not healthy, I can’t help myself and I can’t help the team.”

While Pompey has zero chance of cracking the opening day roster, he’s still seen as an intriguing piece within the Jays’ organization.

Even though a number of outfielders have caught up to him in the pipeline, the front office didn’t consider taking Pompey off the 40-man roster last November as they faced tough decisions with other prospects that needed to be protected from the Rule 5 Draft.

With the additions of Curtis Granderson and Randal Grichuk to the big league roster, Pompey is now one of nine outfielders on the 40-man.

There could still be some addition and subtraction over the next few weeks, but it’s looking like Anthony Alford and Teoscar Hernandez will need regular at-bats in Buffalo to start the season, leaving Pompey, Dwight Smith Jr., and two players not on the 40-man in Roemon Fields and Jonathan Davis, in the mix for Triple-A playing time.

Pompey is confident a change of scenery won’t be needed and he’ll find a way to get back on track.

“They kind of know what I can do,” Pompey said. “I missed the whole year and I’m still here so obviously they still value me in some sort of way.”