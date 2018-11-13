Today is the final day of Le'Veon Bell watch.

The three-time Pro Bowler must sign his franchise tender by 4pm et on Tuesday or else be ineligible to play for the rest of the season. He would also lose the entirety of his $14.5 million salary for this season, which would be prorated to $6 million if he chooses to sign his tender.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported over the weekend that Bell is "unlikely" to report to the team before the deadline.

Steelers president Art Rooney II told Sirius XM last week that he expected Bell to return to the team before the deadline.

"I don't know what his plans are, but I would say that at this point we expect him to come back next week," Rooney said.

Multiple reports indicate that Bell is in the Pittsburgh area, but it's unclear if that's related to his holdout situation.

The Steelers placed the franchise tag on him for the second straight year last March and failed to reach a long-time deal by the summer time deadline. Whether or not he reports this season, the Steelers would need to use a $25 million franchise tag to keep him in 2019, which is not expected to happen, especially with the emergence of 23-year-old running back James Conner, whose stats have been nearly identical to Bell's through the first nine games of the season.

Multiple reports from earlier in the season suggested Bell planned to report to the club sometime in either Week 7 or Week 8. He even went as far as saying he felt like he was the "missing piece" after a Week 4 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. What exactly changed between then and now is unclear.

He rushed for 1,291 yards with nine touchdowns over 15 games in 2017 with the Steelers, his fifth year in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers selected the Michigan State product in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft. Bell is a three-time Pro Bowler.

With or without Bell, the Steelers (6-2-1) will be in Jacksonville this weekend to take on the scuffling Jagaurs (3-6), who have lost five in a row.