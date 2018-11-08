Brown cited for driving over 100 mph

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown was cited Thursday morning for allegedly driving over 160 km/h on a Pittsburgh street.

Brown, who was driving a black Porsche, was charged with reckless driving for the incident, according to local police.

The Steelers released a statement after the incident:

“We are aware of the situation, but we are still gathering information. We won’t have any further comment at this time.”

The Steelers host the Carolina Panthers Thursday night in Pittsburgh.