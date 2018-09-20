Antonio Brown spoke publicly for the first time since his controversial tweet earlier this week and clarified that he does not want a trade out of Pittsburgh.

#Steelers WR Antonio Brown in the locker room: “It was a guy that used to work here, a PR guy … take a personal shot at me. But obviously I don’t want to be traded and I’m still grateful to put on my uniform. ... I just got to stay away from online with the distractions…" — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 20, 2018

"It was a guy that used to work here, a PR guy... take a personal shot at me. But obviously I don't want to be traded and I'm still grateful to put on my uniform... I just got to stay away from online with the distractions..." Brown said Thursday. He also added that he was frustrated by the club's slow start to the season.

Brown was absent from team activities Monday, prompting a meeting with head coach Mike Tomlin and discipline from the team. The Steelers also reportedly addressed Brown's social media use.

"He and I met yesterday for an extended period of time," Tomlin told reporters on Wednesday. "I'll leave the nature of that conversation between us. There was discipline involved for his missed meeting on Monday."

A day after the Steelers fell at home to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, Brown tweeted "Trade me let's find out" in response to a tweet from an ex-Steelers employee attributing much of his success to Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Trade me let’s find out https://t.co/4OeepI78zy — Antonio Brown (@AB84) September 17, 2018

"AB needs to thank his lucky stars, because he was drafted by a team that had Ben. And Ben got AB paid. You know darn well he wouldn't put up those numbers for other teams," the original tweet read.

"The tweet yesterday was not in reference to anything other than Antonio responding to a person he knows," Brown's agent Drew Rosenhaus said a day after the tweet was posted. "It was not diretced towards a trade, or wanting to be traded. Any idea he was asking for a trade is not accurate."

Brown was also seen appearing to be in a heated discussion with offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner during Sunday's loss but chalked the incident up to frustration. Brown caught nine passes for 67 yards and zero touchdowns.

"I'm not on the sideline begging for the ball or making statements as you guys make," Brown said Thursday. "I'm pissed off. We're losing. We suck."

The Steelers will be back in action on Monday night in Tampa Bay against the Buccaneers.