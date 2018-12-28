The Pittsburgh Steelers have some injury concerns as they prepare for their must-win, season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals this weekend.

Wide receiver Antonio Brown is getting tests done on his knee after missing practice on Friday and is questionable for Sunday's game, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters.

The Steelers need to beat the Bengals and have the Baltimore Ravens fall to the Cleveland Browns in order to win the AFC North for a third year in a row.

Brown had a terrific game in a loss to the New Orleans Saints last week, recording 14 receptios for 185 yards and two touchdowns.

The 30-year-old is having another Pro Bowl season with 104 receptions, 1,297 yards receiving and 15 touchdowns over 15 games.