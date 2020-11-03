Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver Chase Claypool joined TSN Overdrive to chat about his stellar rookie campaign through the first eight weeks of the NFL season.

The Abbotsford, B.C., native also talked about the Steelers working him into the offence so quickly, and he also gets into his journey to the NFL.

Claypool, 22, has hit the ground running to start his career and has 375 receiving yards, 21 rushing yards and seven total touchdowns after just seven games in the league.

Below is a transcript from some of his conversation on Overdrive.

Bryan Hayes: How have you felt about finding your role and rhythm on the team?

Claypool: As soon as I was drafted, I knew I was going to have a good impact because of the receiver room and how they all play well off each other and the special teams aspect. Once I was drafted, I was super locked in on making an instant impact and doing the things I can do to fulfil that. Its just about staying on top of things and not letting stuff catch up to me.

Jeff O'Neill: You're taking the league by storm, your name is growing. Do you think if there were fans in the stands your name would have more of a persona to it?

Claypool: I think more people would recognize me, but the social media game has taken off as well. So, I think those cancel out.

Hayes: The team hasnt lost a game yet. Can you feel the confidence in the room?

Claypool: No doubt. I think these guys are super excited to be at [the] point were at, especially after what happened last year. Personally, I think you have to display your confidence and there is a fine line between confidence and arrogance or cockiness, and if youre able to find the sweetspot, I think people will love that.

Hayes: You got two rushing touchdowns on the season - was that something in your repertoire at Notre Dame and did you think youd be rushing in the NFL?

Claypool: I know that I was always capable of it, it wasnt something I did all that much at Notre Dame, but I was surprised how early they wanted to get me involved in the running and how successful it was.

Hayes: When you were playing football in Abbotsford, B.C., did you believe that the big Division 1 schools were going to notice you and come calling?

Claypool: I didnt think I was going to go D1, not because of skill, but because of lack of exposure. So, when schools started talking to me I thought it was just insane how lucky I was to be going through that. First, I thought I was going to go to FSU, which is a Division 2 Canadian school, but shortly after the next year, Nevada started talking to me and then everything kinda rolled from there.

Hayes: How did you get your name out there? This is pretty old school but did you have a tape that you sent out or were you texting coaches? How did people start hearing about Chase Claypool?

Claypool: I didnt even market myself, I just posted my highlight film on Facebook and a football trainer said he would send it to his connection and just a week later I was talking to Nevada and they were getting ready to offer me. So if I didnt post on Facebook, I wouldnt be where I am today.

Hayes: At what point did the NFL dream really settle in?

Claypool: I think it began my sophomore year of college, I was a starter for the first time and was making plays. I just told myself that if I kept making plays and stayed out of trouble Id have a good shot at making it. I would say, I was really banking on playing in the NFL at the start of my senior year.

Hayes: Whats it been like as a Canadian in the locker room during the U.S. Election?

Claypool: I think its super cool to hear both sides of the spectrum, and being able to be an unbiased third party because Im unable to vote. Ive had the chance to listen to these political debates and listen to how deeper one would think it is.

Hayes: How hard is [it] going to be to win this division?

Claypool: I think were obviously off to a great start, and the thing we keep saying is to finish strong and finish the year strong, because we can still go 7-9 this year and miss the playoffs so we just want to take it one week at a time and never look too far ahead.