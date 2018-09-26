Bell becomes more affordable to trade for the longer he holds out

Former Pittsburgh Steelers great James Harrison had some career advice for holdout running back Le'Veon Bell, but it might not be the most practical.

During an appearance on FS1, the five-time Pro Bowl outside linebacker said that Bell should sign his franchise tag and then fake an injury.

“I think the play for Le’Veon, if I’m Le’Veon, is I’m coming back — what is it, November 13? — and I’m gonna go in there, I’m gonna get my credit for the season I need to get, and I’m gonna do the best I can to get out of that season healthy," Harrison told Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe of Undisputed. "And, for me, I’d give you everything in practice, you would see — the cameras would see — that I am fine, I am healthy. But come Saturday, ‘Something ain’t right, I can’t play on Sunday.’ Because if I go out here and I mess something up I’m losing a lot of money.”

"If I'm Le'Veon, I'm coming back November 13th, and I'd give you everything in practice ... but come Saturday. Something ain't right. I can't play on Sunday." — @jharrison9292 pic.twitter.com/wwRhutWnd2 — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) September 25, 2018

Under the current CBA, injured players still receive their full pay and their year still counts as service time towards free agency. It's highly unlikely, though, that the scenario Harrison describes would be met without any kind of skepticism or pushback and it isn't exactly realistic.

Bell, 26, remains away from the Steelers having yet to sign the $14.5-million franchise tag under which the MSU product was placed for a second straight year. The holdout as spurred trade rumours as the longer it goes on, the likelier the possibility of a move becomes. The NFL's trade deadline in on October 30.

James Conner has started in Bell's stead, rushing for 213 yards on 54 carries and three touchdowns through three weeks.

Though Harrison spent most of his 15-year career with the Steelers and won Super Bowls in 2006 and 2009, the Akron, OH native's departure from the team was acrimonious.

In his third spell with the club after coming out retirement, Harrison, 39, was released on December 23 after appearing in only five of 12 games. He immediately signed with the New England Patriots and reached Super Bowl LII where the Pats fell 41-33 to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Harrison announced his retirement again this past spring.

The Steelers (1-1-1) host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football this weekend.